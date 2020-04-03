See More Speed Reads
Will movie theaters reopen by July? Disney seems to think so.

When might movie theaters widely resume operations after closing their doors amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic? Disney apparently has a guess: no later than July, or maybe even June.

The studio on Friday announced many changes to its movie schedule, including a new opening date for Mulan. This live-action remake was originally set to hit U.S. theaters in March, but it was one of numerous films postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the film has a new opening date: July 24. Disney on Friday also didn't change the release date of Pixar's Soul, which is still set for June 19.

This would suggest Disney is under the impression theaters can reopen by the summer, though the studio could always delay Mulan again if it later becomes clear they won't. Black Widow, which was set for May, will also now come out in November, while Jungle Cruise, which was set for July, will head to next summer, and Artemis Fowl, which was set for May, will go straight to Disney+.

Still, Disney's decision to set Mulan in July comes after Sony made the opposite move, taking Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Morbius off the July schedule. Paramount on Thursday also moved June's Top Gun: Maverick to December, although the studio at the same time put The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in July. Warner Bros. is another studio that hasn't given up on the summer movie season just yet, having pushed Wonder Woman 1984 to August. And Christopher Nolan's Tenet has yet to move from its previously-set release date of July 17.

But will these dates be too soon for large crowds to be gathering in movie theaters again? Variety earlier this week explored the idea that summer movie season might not happen at all this year, reporting that some insiders think even the Aug. 14 release date for Wonder Woman, which is three weeks after Mulan's new date, "may be premature." Brendan Morrow

CNN's Brooke Baldwin tests positive for coronavirus: 'I've been social distancing' but still 'it got me'

After Chris Cuomo, a second CNN anchor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brooke Baldwin, who anchors CNN in the afternoon, announced Friday she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In an Instagram post, Baldwin said she's had chills, aches, and a fever and that the symptoms "came on suddenly yesterday."

Baldwin also said that "I've been social distancing" and "doing ALL the things we're being told to do," but "still — it got me," although she described herself as "one of the lucky ones" since she doesn't have any underlying medical conditions.

Earlier this week, Chris Cuomo announced he tested positive for COVID-19, and he has continued to host his CNN show while isolated at home. Cuomo has been describing his experience with the coronavirus, saying this week he's "never seen anything like it" and that had a "freaky" night of hallucinations and rigors. He also remotely joined his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), in his daily briefing on Thursday.

"This is very tough," Chris Cuomo said at the briefing. "I get it now."

Baldwin, who CNN notes had been working in the network's New York offices, in her Instagram post said "I look forward" to getting back on TV "and seeing you real soon." Brendan Morrow

Fyre Fest founder Billy McFarland promises that his new prison initiative isn't 'a scam'

The Fyre Festival guy — AKA Billy McFarland — has a new venture that he promises isn't "a scam."

Speaking to the New York Post from prison, where he was sentenced to six years in 2018 over wire fraud related to the failed fest, McFarland said, "I'm launching an initiative called Project-315 to bring together and connect in-need inmates and their families who are affected by coronavirus. We're going to pay for calls for as many incarcerated people across the country as possible." A fellow inmate, Jebriel, vouched for McFarland, telling the Post "I wanted to hear [my father's] voice, and Billy helped me out."

But even McFarland admitted "it's totally reasonable that people would think this is a scam," stressing "the good thing is, this isn't for me. It's for the families of inmates."

And if you're still on the fence, McFarland added in a letter: "To clarify … I am not touching any of the money." Jeva Lange

Richard Simmons 'returns' for the first time in 6 years to help you stay in shape during lockdown

Oh yeah, we're gonna shake it up! After a six year absence, beloved fitness guru Richard Simmons is "back" to help you get into shape during quarantine.

Yet the 71-year-old exercise mogul — who is so reclusive that his absence sparked the popular podcast Missing Richard Simmons in 2017 — has "still not decided when or if he'll make a return to the spotlight," TMZ reports. Instead, beginning about three weeks ago, Simmons' YouTube and Twitter accounts started sharing vintage workout routines, marking their first activity since February 2014.

"We have had an overwhelming request for Richard to return in some way as a comfort to all dealing with the pandemic," a representative explained to Fox News on Friday. "We thought we would start by re-releasing some workouts and other inspirational content on his [YouTube] channel. Richard is very touched by the outreach." Jeva Lange

Adam Sandler salutes medical staff with 'The Quarantine Song'

Adam Sandler is now the latest star to try his hand at writing a coronavirus anthem and while he's no John Lennon, he at least might make you chuckle.

The actor — who is, of course, the mastermind behind "The Hanukkah Song" and "The Thanksgiving Song" — debuted "The Quarantine Song" during Thursday night's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Singing from what appears to be a sort of home studio decorated with kitschy beach decor, the actor crooned: "Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we get them the supplies that they need/And I hope they save us soon because I'm really, really sick of my family."

Relatable! Listen to the rest below. Jeva Lange

The Trump administration changed a website to match Jared Kushner's questionable description of the federal stockpile

2:13 p.m.

Language on a government website regarding the Strategic National Stockpile has been altered following a claim by President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.

Kushner during a White House briefing on Thursday claimed, as states seek help from the federal government in obtaining personal protective equipment and ventilators in the coronavirus pandemic, that "the notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile. It's not supposed to be states' stockpiles that they then use."

After his comments, it was quickly pointed out that a Department of Health and Human Services website, in fact, describes the Strategic National Stockpile as being "the nation's largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out," also saying that "when state, local, tribal, and territorial responders request federal assistance to support their response efforts, the stockpile ensures that the right medicines and supplies get to those who need them most during an emergency."

But on Friday, The Washington Post reported that this description has since been altered and replaced with a new one more in line with what Kushner said. Now, the Strategic National Stockpile is described as a "short-term stopgap buffer" intended "to supplement state and local supplies during public health emergencies." The new description also says "many states have products stockpiled."

Kushner faced criticism for his Thursday claim, with Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) tweeting, "This is just wrong." The Post's Aaron Blake described the assertion from Kushner as "an awfully bizarre claim," as "the very program that Kushner now suggests wasn't meant to be for states was clearly intended to be."

Hospitals might be able to use allocated $100 billion to treat uninsured Americans

There's a chance Americans without insurance can get treated for COVID-19 and not lose everything they have.

In a Thursday briefing from the White House coronavirus task force, President Trump hinted that the federal government may reimburse hospitals who treat people without insurance. That proposal could draw from the $100 billion hospitals were allocated in the coronavirus stimulus package, and a final decision on the matter will be made Friday, Vice President Mike Pence said.

Trump signed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act last week, which was supposed to make all COVID-19 testing free and requires all private insurance companies to fully cover coronavirus treatment. But that still leaves a hole for uninsured Americans, especially considering that an estimated 3.5 million people have lost their employer-based health insurance over the past two weeks. Those recently unemployed people can sign up for government insurance under the Affordable Care Act, but Trump brushed off that idea Thursday, saying "we're doing better than that."

That "better" proposal, Trump said, is "a cash payment" for "that certain group of people." Pence then elaborated, saying the proposal would let hospitals "use some of the $100 billion that we're making available to hospitals to compensate the hospitals directly for any coronavirus treatment that they provide to uninsured Americans." Kathryn Krawczyk

New York reports more than 500 coronavirus deaths in 1 day

New York on Friday reported 562 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's coronavirus death toll to nearly 3,000.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in his daily briefing on Friday said the number of deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus in New York has reached 2,935, an increase from 2,373 the day before. This is the highest single-day increase in deaths so far in the state, which just passed 500 total deaths last week. The number of new hospitalizations, 1,427, also reached a new high.

"Daily ICU admissions is down a little bit, but you had more deaths, you had more people coming into hospitals, than any other night," Cuomo said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has reached 102,863. New York has reported by far the most cases of any state in the country. Cuomo noted the state has seen an increase in cases on Long Island, which "has us very concerned."

Cuomo also once again stressed New York's need for ventilators during the briefing and announced he's signing an executive order that will allow the state to take ventilators and personal protective equipment from hospitals and private sector companies that don't need them, redistributing them to hospitals that do. The National Guard will be deployed to distribute the ventilators, he said.

"I understand that even if they're not using them, they are reluctant to see them go out the door," Cuomo said. "The theory is if the government gets them, they'll never get them back. I understand that. But I don't have an option. ... I'm not going to let people die because we didn't redistribute ventilators." Brendan Morrow

