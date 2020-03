Warner Bros. delays June movies Wonder Woman 1984 and In the Heights

Wonder Woman 1984 is officially moving release dates due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, although the studio is still aiming for a summer launch.

Warner Bros. on Tuesday announced the second Wonder Woman film would be postponed from June 5 to Aug. 14, per Variety. Major theater chains like Regal and AMC have closed locations throughout the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chair Toby Emmerich in a statement said "we hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by" August.

The studio also postponed the new Scooby-Doo film Scoob! and the musical In the Heights, which were originally scheduled to hit theaters in May and June, respectively. No new release date for those movies has been announced.

Previously, other films scheduled for the traditional summer movie season that were delayed included Black Widow and the ninth Fast & Furious, both of which were slated for May. Black Widow doesn't yet have a new release date, while Fast & Furious has moved all the way to 2021. Minions: The Rise of Gru was also pulled from its July release as Illumination Animation's studio in Paris closed.

Movies scheduled for March like A Quiet Place Part II and Mulan were also previously postponed without getting new release dates amid uncertainty about when theaters might widely reopen in the U.S.

Last week, a report from The Wrap suggested that Warner Bros. was considering the possibility of skipping theaters entirely for Wonder Woman 1984 and releasing the film straight to streaming. But the studio is now making clear this isn't the plan, saying Tuesday that "when we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen."

Warner Bros. in this Tuesday announcement, however, notably didn't adjust the release date of Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which for now is still scheduled to hit theaters on July 17. Brendan Morrow