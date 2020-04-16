See More Speed Reads
TikTok's new parental controls mean Charli D'Amelio will have kiddie settings … for a day

1:11 p.m.
Charli D'Amelio.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

TikTok is bolstering restrictions for young users — AKA, basically everyone who's on it — and yes, that means even Charli D'Amelio is getting her style cramped by the Man. In addition to allowing parents more control over how their teens use the app, TikTok announced Thursday that it will disable direct messaging for everyone under the age of 16 beginning on April 30.

Fifteen-year-old D'Amelio doesn't turn 16 until the next day, May 1, reports Vulture, meaning she'll have to go a full 24 hours without any of her peers thirstily sliding into her DMs now that she's single. Jeva Lange

SNL's Michael Che honors his grandmother, who died from COVID-19, by covering rent for everyone in her building

1:14 p.m.
Michael Che.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Scleroderma Research Foundation

"Weekend Update" co-host Michael Che announced Wednesday that he plans to cover a month's worth of rent for all 160 tenants in his late grandmother's apartment building.

"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," the Saturday Night Live star wrote in a post on Instagram. He added a postscript calling for Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Diddy to help "fix this," asking for "a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST."

Che's grandmother, who lived in one of New York City's 300-plus public housing projects, died on April 5 from COVID-19, the New York Daily News reports. Jeva Lange

Dr. Oz tells Sean Hannity reopening schools may be worth the cost in mortality

1:14 p.m.

Dr. Oz thinks it's about time we reconsider how much good social distancing is actually doing.

Mehmet Oz, the talk show host known for his sometimes sub-par medical advice, made a Fox News appearance on Wednesday night to tell host Sean Hannity "we might be able to open" schools again "without getting into a lot of trouble." He then cited a study from medical journal The Lancet, saying "the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality." "Any life is a life lost," Oz continued, but getting kids back in schools where they're "safe" and "fed ... might be a tradeoff some folks would consider."

Oz made a similar argument on Thursday to Fox & Friends, saying it "really bothered" him that Boston University had already canceled its fall semester.

The study in The Lancet maintains that "Recent modeling studies of COVID-19 predict that school closures alone would prevent only two to four percent of deaths, much less than other social distancing interventions." It does not explicitly argue for reopening schools immediately, though, and instead maintains "combinations of social distancing measures should be considered." Kathryn Krawczyk

WWE ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at 69

11:53 a.m.

Longtime WWE ring announcer Howard Finkel has died at 69, the company confirmed on Thursday.

"When considering the greatest ring announcers in the history of sports and sports-entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to name one better than Howard Finkel," WWE said, also remembering his "encyclopedic memory and kindness" that "made him beloved among his colleagues." No cause of death was released.

Finkel debuted as ring announcer for World Wide Wrestling Federation, which later became World Wrestling Entertainment, in 1977 and was WWE's first and longest-serving employee, the company noted. In 2009, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Fans and WWE personalities remembered Finkel, who was nicknamed The Fink, as one of the all-time great ring announcers and an iconic voice in the world of professional wrestling.

"Howard's voice is iconic and recognized by generations of fans," WWE's chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon said, adding this news continues a "tough week" for the company, which announced layoffs on Wednesday. "He will be missed."

Wrestlers paid tribute to Finkel on Thursday as well, with Zack Ryder calling him "the voice of my childhood" and Big E saying he "was not only an indelible part of my childhood but he couldn't have been sweeter to me any time I saw him backstage." Commentator Jim Ross also mourned "my friend, the greatest ring announcer in the biz," writing, "No one was more loyal or loved pro wrestling more than The Fink." Brendan Morrow

Sanders says Biden's sexual assault accuser 'has the right to make her claims and get a public hearing'

10:53 a.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has responded to a sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Last month, Tara Reade, a former assistant to Biden when he was in the Senate, accused Biden of sexual assault during that time. Sanders responded to them for the first time on Thursday, saying Reade "has a right to make her claims and get a public hearing."

Sanders was asked about the claims in a Thursday interview with CBS This Morning, partly because Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a prominent Sanders supporter, had recently said the allegations are relevant when it comes to deciding whether to vote for Biden. "I think it's relevant to talk about anything. And I think every woman who feels she has been assaulted has every right in the world to stand up and make her claims," Sanders said. "The public will make their own conclusions about it," Sanders continued, before saying "I just don't know enough about it to comment further."

Sanders was Biden's top rival in the presidential primary until he suspended his 2020 run last week and endorsed Biden. Biden "firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully," his campaign said, but maintained Reade's claim is untrue. Kathryn Krawczyk

Facebook put coronavirus misinformation warnings on about 40 million posts in March

10:29 a.m.
Facebook.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has announced a new policy surrounding coronavirus misinformation on its platform after applying warning labels to tens of millions of posts last month alone.

The social media platform on Thursday said that in March, it put warning labels on roughly 40 million posts containing coronavirus misinformation based on ratings from fact-checkers. "When people saw those warning labels, 95 percent of the time they did not go on to view the original content," Facebook said. Additionally, Facebook disclosed that it removed "hundreds of thousands of pieces of misinformation that could lead to imminent physical harm," such as "harmful claims like drinking bleach cures the virus."

Going forward, Facebook will start showing messages in the Facebook feeds of users "who have liked, reacted or commented on harmful misinformation about COVID-19 that we have since removed." Users will be directed toward information about myths surrounding COVID-19 that have been debunked by the World Health Organization.

"We want to connect people who may have interacted with harmful misinformation about the virus with the truth from authoritative sources in case they see or hear these claims again off of Facebook," said Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity.

An example screenshot shows a news feed where a user is encouraged to share a link to the WHO website with a list of common coronavirus rumors. A Facebook spokesperson told Axios the company is still testing different possible versions of what the notifications to users who engaged with misinformation could look like.

This announcement, Politico notes, comes after a campaign group said more than 40 percent of misinformation it found related to the coronavirus on Facebook was remaining on the platform even after being debunked. The new policy of informing users who have engaged with misinformation will take effect over the next few weeks. Brendan Morrow

Lindsey Graham keeps breaking fundraising records. His Democratic challenger still outraised him.

10:14 a.m.
Lindsey Graham.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) re-election is looking less and less like a given.

Graham showed some serious fundraising strength at the end of 2019, raising a single-quarter South Carolina record $3.9 million. He beat that record again in the first quarter of 2020 — but then his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison raised even more, fundraising records released Wednesday night show.

Graham raised $5.6 million in the first three months of 2020, and Harrison, the former chair of South Carolina's Democratic party and associate chair of the Democratic National Convention, brought in $7.36 million. That leaves Harrison with $8 million in the bank to continue his challenge against Graham, and puts Graham's war chest at $12.8 million, The Post and Courier reports.

"We're so grateful for this outpouring of support from everyday people who are looking for leadership that puts them first," a Harrison spokesperson told The Post and Courier. Graham's campaign meanwhile noted that his haul came even though the senator canceled fundraisers while he led the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

Still, the few South Carolina Senate polls out there indicate Graham maintains a safe lead. A Marist College poll taken in late February shows Graham with a 17 point lead over Harrison, though there are still seven months to go until Election Day. Kathryn Krawczyk

About 22 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in the past month

9:17 a.m.
People collect unemployment forms at a drive thru collection point outside John F. Kennedy Library
Chandan Khanna / Getty Images

Amid the coronavirus crisis, more than 20 million Americans have filed jobless claims within the past month.

The Labor Department on Thursday said another 5.2 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, slightly above the 5 million that economists had forecast.

This was down from the 6.6 million filings reported last week but brought the number of jobless claims to about 22 million over the past four weeks, "nearly wiping out all the job gains since the Great Recession," CNBC notes. Prior to the coronavirus crisis, the record for most unemployment filings in one week since the data started to be tracked was 695,000 in 1982.

"This is the deepest, fastest, most broad-based recession we've ever seen," economist Diane Swonk said, per The New York Times.

Ahead of the Thursday numbers, CNBC reported that the filings may "be peaking," and CNBC's Eamon Javers writes that "a lot of observers were privately braced for something even worse." But the number was still staggering, and it brings the total claims over the past month to about 13 percent of the labor force, CNN reports.

Some economists, The Associated Press reports, "say the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20 percent in April," and The Washington Post reports the National Association for Business Economics says it's "expected remain close to 10 percent through the end of the year, meaning 1 in 10 people would still be out of work at the holidays." Brendan Morrow

