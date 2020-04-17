John Krasinski is hosting a virtual prom tonight for seniors in quarantine

President Trump has experienced a six-point dip in his Gallup approval rating, the sharpest decline measured in this poll during his presidency.

Trump in Gallup's latest survey released on Thursday earned a 43 percent job approval rating, a six-point decline from his approval rating of 49 percent in Gallup's poll released on March 24.

"The six-point decline in the president's approval rating is the sharpest drop Gallup has recorded for the Trump presidency so far, largely because Trump's ratings have been highly stable and have yet to reach the historical average for presidents (back to 1945) of 53 percent," Gallup said.

When Trump climbed up to a 49 percent approval rating in March's Gallup poll amid the coronavirus pandemic, this tied for the best of his presidency. Even with this six-point decline, his approval rating remains above his average; throughout his administration, Trump's average approval rating from Gallup has been 40 percent.

Among Democrats, Trump's approval rating has dropped six points since mid-March, while among independents, it's fallen four points. CNN's Chris Cillizza points to these numbers in writing that "Democrats and independents, who briefly warmed up to him amid the onset of the pandemic, went back to feeling as they always have about him." Gallup, meanwhile, concludes that the dip "may be equally reflective of their assessment of his performance and an overall souring mood as the unemployment rate and death toll both continue to climb."

Gallup's poll was conducted by speaking to a random sample of 1,017 U.S. adults over the phone from April 1-14. The margin of error is 4 percentage points. Read more at Gallup. Brendan Morrow