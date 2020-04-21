See More Speed Reads
Coronavirus politics
Trump's re-election probably hinges on whether he can ramp up coronavirus testing, advisers warn

8:30 a.m.
Trump and Brett Giroir
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump's "political fate now hinges on a simple premise: Everybody who needs a coronavirus test must be able to get a test," Politico's Nancy Cook reports, citing Trump aides and advisers who say they "now view disapproval of his preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic as his biggest political liability heading into the 2020 election." Without enough tests, CEOs and governors have told the White House, they can't get businesses back up and running.

The U.S. has lagged in testing since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a flawed test in late January, leaving the U.S. largely blind to the virus' spread until the end of February, when other labs were allowed to develop and use their own coronavirus tests. Trump promised March 6 that "anybody that wants a test can get a test," and in the following six weeks he has toggled between insisting the U.S. has enough tests, telling governors testing is their responsibility, and bizarrely blaming his predecessor for leaving him flawed tests for a virus that did not exist until late 2019.

On Monday, Trump sparred with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who bought half a million tests from South Korea.

Meanwhile, Trump has no clear point person on coronavirus testing. "At the White House, responsibility for the nationwide testing problems hopscotched from official to official in February and March," The Wall Street Journal reports. Adm. Brett Giroir was named testing czar on March 12, but Jared Kushner is also involved, as are others.

As Trump focuses on the economy, "lower ranking officials are trying to sort out the testing puzzle and individual labs are vying for supplies in a fractured and exhausted marketplace" where each test requires different, often obscure chemicals and supplies from different producers, the Journal reports. "With normal market forces warping under the pressure, some labs stockpiling goods, and others struggling to get them, many see a clearer role for the federal government to resolve the mismatch."

"The administration's response to the coronavirus now overshadows all of the Trump campaign's carefully planned efforts to highlight Trump's record on the economy, judicial appointments, or deregulation," Cook writes at Politico, quoting a Republican close to the White House: "If the testing does not get sorted out as soon as possible, it will be another nail in an almost closed coffin." Peter Weber

'stay home'
Tom Brady was kicked out of a closed park during the pandemic

8:03 a.m.

Tom Brady may have announced last month his "football journey will take place elsewhere," but the mayor of Tampa has one request as to where it doesn't take him: into closed parks during a pandemic.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor revealed this week that Brady, the former New England Patriots quarterback who in March signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was recently caught working out in a Florida park closed during the coronavirus crisis and asked to leave.

"Our parks are closed down, and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren't in there with contact sports and things," Castor said, per CBS News. One member of the staff saw "an individual working out in one of our downtown parks, and she went over to tell him that it was closed," Castor explained. "And it was Tom Brady."

This information, which Castor revealed after assuring everyone that "you didn't hear this from me," was followed up by a tweet from the official Twitter account of the city of Tampa calling Brady out and asking him to "stay safe and stay home" just like everyone else. Brady, according to TMZ, was ordered to leave the park but wasn't fined.

Brady getting put on blast by the city he's in the process of incorporating into his name with trademark filings for "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady" comes after Andie MacDowell was spotted crawling under a gate to get into a closed park in Los Angeles. What star might the wheel of celebrity quarantine-rule-violators turn up next time? Stay tuned. Brendan Morrow

last night on late night
Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg, icons of weed, celebrate 4/20/20 on Colbert, Kimmel

5:44 a.m.

April 2020 has the once-in-a-century distinction of giving pot aficionados a monthlong 4/20 — and this century, many of them are being compelled to stay home with their Netflix and dwindling supplies of snack food. But Monday was 4/20/20, and so it was official.

"Our friend Willie Nelson put on a live-streamed event called 'Come and Toke It' today, in honor of his favorite holiday, 4/20," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. Nelson and his sons, Lukas and Micah, shared the stage at the Nelson family home in Luck, Texas, and for Colbert's show they recorded one of those old songs that suddenly feels relevant with people quarantined at home. Willie Nelson explained that he wrote "Hello Walls" decade ago, and it was first a hit for his late friend Faron Young in 1961.

Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Snoop Dogg, setting up the video-chat by explaining that his "guest tonight is to this holiday what the bunny is to Easter." Since Snoop is known for his weed consumption, Kimmel asked him, "How is 4/20 different from every other day for you?" "Well, for me it's a day that a lot of people can come out, people that's really been in the closet," he said, and since "everybody's gonna be high" they'll "fit right in."

"Have you ever been out-smoked by anyone?" Kimmel asked, and Snoop Dogg said yes, once: "Willie Nelson is the only one to ever get me. He got me once upon a time on 4/20 in Amsterdam, and I couldn't take it." You can watch him answer Kimmel's stoner questions and learn a new trick below. Peter Weber

Moneyball
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly actively exploring a bid for the New York Mets

4:57 a.m.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Retired Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and fiancée Jennifer Lopez have retained JPMorgan Chase to explore a bid on the New York Mets, Variety reports. The Mets, based in Queens, are owned by the Wilpon family, which was negotiating a sale to hedge fund billionaire Steven Cohen late last year. That deal, which valued the Mets at $2.6 billion, fell through after Cohen tried to change the terms, Variety says, noting that A-Rod and J-Lo have a combined net worth of about $700 million.

Would Mets fans be happy if their team was owned by a former Yankee and a woman from the Bronx? As long as the Mets win, fans probably won't care. Former teammate Derek Jeter owns a stake in the Miami Marlins, for example, and his involvement in the team gives "the Marlins cachet and a former player universally respected in baseball," the Miami Herald wrote in 2017. A-Rod would also bring that, while J-Lo could add some glamour. Jeter announced Monday that he is foregoing his annual $5 million salary as Marlins CEO during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Wilpons bought control of the MLB franchise in 2002, it was worth $391 million, Variety says, and along with the higher price tag, the new Mets owner will inherit annual losses of at least $50 million and a 2020 season that may not happen. Peter Weber

Numbers
21 million Americans watched the 'One World: Together at Home' mega-concert on network TV

3:48 a.m.

Maybe it was the A-list musical roster, or the urge for solidarity with the health care workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, or perhaps a captive audience had run out of Netflix shows to binge, but 20.7 million Americans tuned in to watch Saturday night's two-hour "One World: Together at Home" concert on 26 television networks, Nielsen reported Monday. That number includes only people watching on NBC, CBS, ABC, Univision, and other TV networks.

The concert was also streamed on Facebook, YouTube, Apple TV, and other platforms, and broadcast around the world. Nielsen didn't have those numbers, though it said based on Twitter, Instgram, and Facebook engagement, "the program was the most social telecast across television on its airing date and the most social TV special through March and April to date."

The concert, organized by Lady Gaga with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, raised $127 million for COVID-19 relief and health care workers. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert co-hosted from their homes, and the performers included Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, a John Legend-Sam Smith virtual duet, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, several Keith Urbans, and Lady Gaga, both solo and with Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli. The most on-point song was probably a slightly modified cover of the Men Without Hats classic "Safety Dance," performed by Fallon, the Roots, and doctors and nurses.

The nearly 21 million viewers is about on par with a 2005 Hurricane Katrina relief concert and slightly less than a 2010 benefit concert after a devastating Haiti earthquake, Nielsen said. More than 59 million Americans tuned into a "tribute to heroes" at Yankee Stadium 10 days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, years before there was Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, or the phrase "social media." Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts are bemused at Trump's encouragement of the 'virus huggers' flouting his own advice

3:00 a.m.

After a month of isolation, "some of us are starting to go a little kooky in the old squirrel cage," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Like a handful of idiots who were out this weekend protesting against social distancing." That's so out of the mainstream, he said, that "on Thursday, even Donald Trump encouraged social distancing — and the next day tweeted his support of the protests."

"To be clear, Trump is encouraging his followers to protest his own recommendations," Colbert said. The president said these "virus huggers" are justified in protesting because they are bored, he sighed. "Just because you have 'cabin fever' doesn't give you the right to go out and spread fever fever!" Colbert also noted Monday's historic plunge in oil futures: "Negative 40 bucks! I think that means when you go to the gas station, you get a free tank and $40 worth of Slim Jims. Now to save their profits, Texas oilfields are immediately switching over to drilling for toilet paper."

"There's so much oil right now that there's nowhere left to store it, so they're just paying people to take it off their hands," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "It's essentially how we're all going to feel in a few months about all that toilet paper we hoarded."

The anti-lockdown protests are "insane and counterproductive," and they "have clearly been infused with a far-right ideology," Noah said. "Many demonstrators wore MAGA hats, they held up anti-Semitic signs, and in Michigan, they even waved Confederate flags, a clear symbol of Michigan's proud Southern heritage. But it's not just fringe right-wing groups who have been stoking the flames. It's also mainstream right-wing groups, like Fox News."

The biggest problem is that "all of these morons are also have the support of the moron-in-chief," who's urging this "tiny minority" to violate the guidelines he just announced, Noah said. "It's like Trump is a head coach who told his team to kick a field goal, but now he's on the sidelines heckling them for doing it."

"People are getting restless, especially people who aren't too bright," Jimmy Kimmel said, pointing first to the people crowding a Florida beach on Saturday. He also found it "irresponsible to the most unbelievable degree" for Trump to urge his followers to "LIBERATE" states following White House guidelines, especially when Trump himself "refuses to even liberate Melania." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
California governor says 'politics and frustration' aren't enough to have him modify stay-at-home order

12:50 a.m.
Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) isn't bowing to pressure to ease a statewide stay-at-home order he put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Newsom said Monday he won't modify the order until there is adequate COVID-19 testing and the threat to public health abates, the Los Angeles Times reports. A handful of protests have popped up across the state, with demonstrators saying they want businesses to reopen despite the virus still spreading, and officials from San Luis Obispo County have asked to "begin a science-based, thoughtfully phased reopening of our economy."

"If we're ultimately going to come back economically, the worst mistake we can make is making a precipitous decision based on politics and frustration that puts people's lives at risk and ultimately sets back the cause of economic growth and economic recovery," Newsom said. Singapore relaxed its restrictions and is now facing a second wave of infections, Newsom cautioned, and that could happen in California. "The virus knows no jurisdiction, knows no boundaries," he said.

Last week, Newsom said six things must happen before he will even consider easing his stay-at-home mandate, including the development of therapeutics and an increase in the number of hospital beds. "None of these local health directives can go further, or rather, go farther backward than the state guidance," Newsom said Monday. His administration will work with local officials, he added, to ensure that their decisions are all "health-based. ... Health first, science, and data. Everything else follows from that." Catherine Garcia

2020 ad watch
Biden plays the 'Buck Stops Here' card on Trump in biting new ad

12:33 a.m.

Some of President Trump allies and advisers have expressed concern that the daily coronavirus briefings Trump continues to hold are hurting his polling numbers and providing fodder for former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign. Biden's campaign released a new ad on Monday featuring, you guessed it, Trump's comments from the coronavirus briefings, this batch focused on his renunciation of responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic response, teeing of President Harry S. Truman's famous, folksy leadership motto: "The Buck Stops Here."

"Donald Trump thought the job was about tweets and rallies and big parades," the Biden ad's narrator intones. "He never thought he's have to protect nearly 330 million Americans, so he didn't."

Biden made the same point more succinctly in a tweet Monday night.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dimmed Biden's visibility even as he became the presumptive Democratic nominee and Trump has jumped into the spotlight, for better or worse. But Biden's campaign announced Monday night that he raised more money than Trump in March, hitting a campaign high of $46.7 million.

Trump has yet to announce his March total, but the Republican National Committee has said it and Trump's campaign jointly raised $63 million in March versus $79.4 million for Biden and the Democratic National Committee. Both Trump and the RNC have much more cash on hand than Biden and the DNC and it's not clear how the lockdowns and resultant lack of campaign events will affect either candidate's fundraising. Peter Weber

