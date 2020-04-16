See More Speed Reads
Testing testing
Edit

Trump's May 1 grand U.S. reopening aspirations are running into a wall of insufficient testing, PPE

9:16 a.m.
Trump
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump is expected to announce new guidelines Thursday encouraging some states to lift social distancing rules quickly, perhaps even before his May 1 aspirational goal post. Trump's health advisers and many of the business leaders on his new "Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups" agree the U.S. won't be ready to reopen on that schedule, The Wall Street Journal reports.

There seems to be a growing consensus about what needs to happen before the lockdowns are eased: A lot more testing, ample personal protective equipment (PPE), and effective contact tracing, for starters. "We can't move into the next phase of response before we are able to understand where this virus is, who has it, and to make sure to isolate cases," Crystal Watson at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security tells USA Today. The U.S. has conducted about 3 million tests, total, while some experts say tens of millions will be needed each week to safely manage a post-lockdown workforce.

Trump's conference calls Wednesday with business leaders — many of whom only learned they were on Trump's economic revival councils when he read their names on TV — produced little of substance, and no follow-up calls were scheduled, the Journal reports. One top executive described the call to Politico as a "s--t show," while another CEO said Trump needs to "stop talking about turning the economy back on and start talking about making people feel safe, things that are happening around testing and the health care system."

Even if the U.S. procures enough coronavirus tests, lifting restriction is up to individual governors, who are making their own gradual plans. "The notion that there's a control room in the West Wing and this group will gather around the president and say 'Go ahead press the button, sir, we're going to restart' — that's not how the U.S. economy works," Douglas Holtz-Eakin, chief economist for President George W. Bush, tells the Journal. Peter Weber

the coroanvirus crisis
Edit

Facebook put coronavirus misinformation warnings on about 40 million posts in March

10:29 a.m.
Facebook.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has announced a new policy surrounding coronavirus misinformation on its platform after applying warning labels to tens of millions of posts last month alone.

The social media platform on Thursday said that in March, it put warning labels on roughly 40 million posts containing coronavirus misinformation based on ratings from fact-checkers. Users did not then go on to view the original content of these posts about 95 percent of the time, Facebook said. Additionally, Facebook disclosed that it removed "hundreds of thousands of pieces of misinformation that could lead to imminent physical harm," such as "harmful claims like drinking bleach cures the virus."

Going forward, Facebook will now start show messages in the Facebook feeds of users "who have liked, reacted or commented on harmful misinformation about COVID-19 that we have since removed." Users will be directed toward information about myths surrounding COVID-19 that have been debunked by the World Health Organization.

"We want to connect people who may have interacted with harmful misinformation about the virus with the truth from authoritative sources in case they see or hear these claims again off of Facebook," Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity, said.

A screenshot shared by Facebook in its announcement shows a news feed where a user is encouraged to share a link to the WHO website with a list of common coronavirus rumors. A Facebook spokesperson told Axios the company is still testing different possible versions of what the notifications to users who engaged with misinformation could look like.

This announcement, Politico notes, comes after a campaign group said that more than 40 percent of misinformation it found related to the coronavirus on Facebook was remaining on the platform even after being debunked. The new policy of informing users who have engaged with misinformation will take effect, Facebook says, over the next few weeks. Brendan Morrow

elections are still happening
Edit

Lindsey Graham keeps breaking fundraising records. His Democratic challenger still outraised him.

10:14 a.m.
Lindsey Graham.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) re-election is looking less and less like a given.

Graham showed some serious fundraising strength at the end of 2019, raising a single-quarter South Carolina record $3.9 million. He beat that record again in the first quarter of 2020 — but then his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison raised even more, fundraising records released Wednesday night show.

Graham raised $5.6 million in the first three months of 2020, and Harrison, the former chair of South Carolina's Democratic party and associate chair of the Democratic National Convention, brought in $7.36 million. That leaves Harrison with $8 million in the bank to continue his challenge against Graham, and puts Graham's war chest at $12.8 million, The Post and Courier reports.

"We're so grateful for this outpouring of support from everyday people who are looking for leadership that puts them first," a Harrison spokesperson told The Post and Courier. Graham's campaign meanwhile noted that his haul came even though the senator canceled fundraisers while he led the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

Still, the few South Carolina Senate polls out there indicate Graham maintains a safe lead. A Marist College poll taken in late February shows Graham with a 17 point lead over Harrison, though there are still seven months to go until Election Day. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

About 22 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in the past month

9:17 a.m.
People collect unemployment forms at a drive thru collection point outside John F. Kennedy Library
Chandan Khanna / Getty Images

Amid the coronavirus crisis, more than 20 million Americans have filed jobless claims within the past month.

The Labor Department on Thursday said another 5.2 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, slightly above the 5 million that economists had forecast.

This was down from the 6.6 million filings reported last week but brought the number of jobless claims to about 22 million over the past four weeks, "nearly wiping out all the job gains since the Great Recession," CNBC notes. Prior to the coronavirus crisis, the record for most unemployment filings in one week since the data started to be tracked was 695,000 in 1982.

"This is the deepest, fastest, most broad-based recession we've ever seen," economist Diane Swonk said, per The New York Times.

Ahead of the Thursday numbers, CNBC reported that the filings may "be peaking," and CNBC's Eamon Javers writes that "a lot of observers were privately braced for something even worse." But the number was still staggering, and it brings the total claims over the past month to about 13 percent of the labor force, CNN reports.

Some economists, The Associated Press reports, "say the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20 percent in April," and The Washington Post reports the National Association for Business Economics says it's "expected remain close to 10 percent through the end of the year, meaning 1 in 10 people would still be out of work at the holidays." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Airline conducts COVID-19 blood tests on passengers

8:07 a.m.
Emirates Airline flight from Dubai
Stan Honda

One airline is now administering blood tests to passengers before they board flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, it announced on Wednesday.

Emirates said this week that on a Wednesday flight to Tunisia from Dubai, passengers "were all tested for COVID-19" before departing by way of blood tests conducted by the Dubai Health Authority at the airport's check-in area, and "results were available within 10 minutes."

Emirates called itself the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests on its passengers. These blood tests are in addition to other precautions the airline has taken, such as requiring passengers to wear masks.

CNN notes that "serology (blood) tests aren't meant to diagnose active coronavirus infections," but they "check for proteins in the immune system, known as antibodies, through a blood sample," and "their presence means a person was exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it."

But this, CNN also observes, may be "a sign of what the future holds for air travelers," while NPR describes it as potentially "a step toward making air travel palatable to the public again." The airline is hoping to expand this practice, as Emirates Chief Operating Officer Adel Al Redha said in a statement, "We are working on plans to scale up testing capabilities in the future and extend it to other flights." Brendan Morrow

High Hopes
Edit

The odds Trump could actually adjourn Congress are 'infinitesimal' but the 'absolute absurdity' is high

7:40 a.m.

President Trump's proposal, floated Wednesday evening, that he might unilaterally adjourn Congress to force through recess appointments is not only legally questionable, it would be essentially impossible for him to carry out, Politico's Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman report Thursday morning. In theory, Trump has the constitutional right to adjourn Congress if the House and Senate can't agree on when to adjourn, but one reason no president has ever tried to do that is it would be "exceedingly hard," they write, explaining:

To understand the absolute absurdity of Trump's argument, here's what would have to happen: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would have to bring the Senate back, and they'd have to vote to adjourn. Speaker Nancy Pelosi would then have to bring the House back, and the House would have to amend the Senate's adjournment resolution — essentially voting against it. Then the Senate would have to disagree to the House's amendment. Only then can Trump adjourn Congress, according to experts. But the odds of that are so infinitesimal they are hardly calculable. [Politico]

And it gets worse for Trump. Pelosi wouldn't have to do a thing to sink the adjournment attempt, and if Trump "were to somehow force adjournment," she could immediately thwart it, "like seconds after it happens," Palmer and Sherman report. Read more about Trump's impossible dream at Politico. Peter Weber

Netflix and quarantine
Edit

Netflix is now worth more than Disney

5:57 a.m.
Netflix tops Disney
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Shares of Netflix hit a record high Wednesday, boosting the streaming giant's market value to $187.3 billion, topping Disney's $186.6 billion. Video streaming jumped 109 percent in March versus a year earlier, Nielsen reported, as millions of people are stuck at home, without live sports, to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. That has been a boon for Netflix and also newer rival Disney Plus, but Baby Yoda's parent company has seen its stock fall because Disney's other businesses — like theme parks and in-theater movies — have been crushed by the pandemic.

Disney's market value peaked at about $268 billion in November 2019, so Netflix's dominion is probably short-lived. "But unlike Disney and Roku, Netflix has no exposure at all to the advertising industry, stubbornly sticking to a subscription-only revenue model, despite pressure from some analysts in recent months to offer an ad-supported version of the service," Eric J. Savitz notes at Barron's. "With ad budgets in free fall and many media companies furloughing workers, cutting salaries, and struggling to maintain financial stability, Netflix is now reaping the rewards of its clear-cut no-ads strategy." Peter Weber

Watch this
Edit

Elizabeth Warren, mother of plans, would say yes to Joe Biden's VP offer, makes Samantha Bee feel hope

4:57 a.m.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) endorsed former presidential primary rival Joe Biden on Wednesday, and she explained why to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Wednesday night.

She and Biden "both want the same thing: We want this country to work, and we want it to work for everyone," Warren said. "So I'm in this fight to help any way I can," including "to help on the policy front." With this coronavirus pandemic, "we have seen the importance of having a leader that we can count on in a crisis," she added. "It's not Donald Trump, it is Joe Biden."

"If he asked you to be his running mate, would you say yes?" Maddow asked. Warren didn't hesitate: "Yes."

Warren "has published a sweeping plan for how the country ought to respond to this crisis, from what to do about the threat to human health to how we should try to save the economy," Maddow said, asking Warren about "our biggest failure so far."

Warren said the depleted stockpile of personal protective equipment and the lack of tests, but "this business of having states bidding against each other, and then having the federal government come in and seize it and, it appears, in some cases, turn around and let someone else sell it? This makes no sense at all and it's putting people's lives at risk" and that "ultimately costs us our economy as well."

"On a scale of Wall Street bailout to Tom Cotton's salary, how big a waste of taxpayer money is having states bid on PPE?" Samantha Bee asked Warren on Wednesday's Full Frontal. "Oh, this is beyond a waste of money," it's "nuts" to encourage bidding wars, she said, explaining the latest of the coronavirus plans she has been rolling out since January.

Bee said called Warren now for some of the "calming and meaningful leadership" America isn't getting in real life. "If you were the president right now, what would you say to the American people?" she asked Warren, who had evidently given this some thought. "It's hard right now, but when we work together, we can make this better," she said. "My job, as leader, is to do the long-term planning, to bring in the experts and people who have real organizational skill so that we have good ideas and we're making it happen." Watch the rest below. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.