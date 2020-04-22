WarnerMedia says it's 'rethinking' its theatrical model because of the coronavirus pandemic

Another 2020 movie is skipping theaters and heading straight to consumers' homes during the coronavirus pandemic, and the company behind it is "rethinking" the theatrical model because of the crisis.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday that its latest Scooby-Doo animated movie Scoob! won't be released in theaters as planned and will instead debut on video-on-demand next month. Universal Pictures' Trolls World Tour previously released on demand during the pandemic, and Disney has similarly announced it's sending Artemis Fowl straight to Disney+ when it was originally set for a May theatrical release.

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said on an earnings call Wednesday, "We're rethinking our theatrical model and looking for ways to accelerate efforts that are consistent with the rapid changes in consumer behavior from the pandemic," The Wrap reports. He also referenced the new release plan for Scoob! as an example of a "new normal."

Analysts in recent weeks have speculated over what other films might forgo a theatrical release during the pandemic and whether studios skipping theaters for movies that aren't massive blockbusters could become more common, even after the end of the crisis. So far, though, the year's biggest blockbusters have been postponed until theaters widely reopen, and Warner Bros. itself pushed movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and In the Heights so they can receive a theatrical release when it's safe to do so.

Still, when Universal released Trolls World Tour on demand earlier this month, National Association of Theater Owners President John Fithian wasn't happy, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Exhibitors will not forget this." With Stankey's comment about rethinking the theatrical model, The Verge's Julia Alexander tweeted, "I'm sure NATO is super happy to hear the head of WarnerMedia tell investors" that, and Deadline notes that on the call, the Warner chief failed to offer "any overtures of condolence to theater owners." Brendan Morrow