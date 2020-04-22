See More Speed Reads
not coming soon to a theater near you
WarnerMedia says it's 'rethinking' its theatrical model because of the coronavirus pandemic

12:17 p.m.
Scoob!
Warner Bros. Pictures

Another 2020 movie is skipping theaters and heading straight to consumers' homes during the coronavirus pandemic, and the company behind it is "rethinking" the theatrical model because of the crisis.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday that its latest Scooby-Doo animated movie Scoob! won't be released in theaters as planned and will instead debut on video-on-demand next month. Universal Pictures' Trolls World Tour previously released on demand during the pandemic, and Disney has similarly announced it's sending Artemis Fowl straight to Disney+ when it was originally set for a May theatrical release.

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said on an earnings call Wednesday, "We're rethinking our theatrical model and looking for ways to accelerate efforts that are consistent with the rapid changes in consumer behavior from the pandemic," The Wrap reports. He also referenced the new release plan for Scoob! as an example of a "new normal."

Analysts in recent weeks have speculated over what other films might forgo a theatrical release during the pandemic and whether studios skipping theaters for movies that aren't massive blockbusters could become more common, even after the end of the crisis. So far, though, the year's biggest blockbusters have been postponed until theaters widely reopen, and Warner Bros. itself pushed movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and In the Heights so they can receive a theatrical release when it's safe to do so.

Still, when Universal released Trolls World Tour on demand earlier this month, National Association of Theater Owners President John Fithian wasn't happy, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Exhibitors will not forget this." With Stankey's comment about rethinking the theatrical model, The Verge's Julia Alexander tweeted, "I'm sure NATO is super happy to hear the head of WarnerMedia tell investors" that, and Deadline notes that on the call, the Warner chief failed to offer "any overtures of condolence to theater owners." Brendan Morrow

school's out
West Point plans to hold June graduation ceremony with Trump as commencement speaker

12:49 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic reportedly won't stop the United States Military Academy from holding its commencement ceremony in June, CNN reports.

West Point's graduating class will return to campus June 13 for the ceremony, the academy said Tuesday. They'll be joined by none other than President Trump, who will serve as commencement speaker.

But the academy admitted things will look pretty different this year than in year's past, since everyone will have to adhere to health safety guidelines. It's unclear if friends, family, and faculty will be able to attend, or if the cadets will only get to celebrate with each other; the "size and scope" of the ceremony is dependent on those safety considerations, which are currently being investigated by the academy's leadership. Tim O'Donnell

lockdown protests
Some anti-lockdown protests are reportedly being organized by groups funded by Republican mega-donors

11:39 a.m.
Protests in Michigan.
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The protests against coronavirus lockdowns in some states are receiving a boost from groups that are funded by big-time Republican donors, The Washington Post reports.

An initiative called the Convention of States is one of a few conservative activists groups that are helping the mostly small protests gain visibility and, in some cases, even coordinating them. The Convention of States launched in 2015 with backing from billionaire hedge fund manager Robert Mercer's family foundation, and also received support from Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli and Housing Secretary Ben Carson. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has also previously endorsed the group.

The Convention of States was originally focused on curtailing federal power, the Post reports, and there's no evidence its past donors have anything to do with the current efforts to amplify the protests (which are targeting state governments, as opposed to Washington.) But the involvement of such groups, the Post notes, highlights that the demonstrations, largely viewed as grassroots, do have ties to more well-established, well-financed movements. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

'unprecedented times'
Delta posts $534 million quarterly loss, warns 'the second quarter will be worse'

10:25 a.m.
A Baltimore, Maryland bound Delta flight
Rob Carr / Getty Images

Delta just reported its first quarterly loss in several years amid the coronavirus pandemic, but its CEO is warning the worst is yet to come.

The airline on Wednesday reported a net loss of $534 million in the first quarter of 2020, its first quarterly loss in more than five years, CNN reports. Revenue was down 18 percent compared to last year, and Delta is expecting revenue for the second quarter to plunge 90 percent, as was previously reported.

"The second quarter will be worse," CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees, per Yahoo. "The decline in travel has reduced our expected revenues for the period by $11 billion, or 90 percent, compared to a year ago."

Amid stay-at-home orders during the pandemic, passenger volumes have fallen 95 percent in the United States, The Wall Street Journal reports. In fact, Airlines for America estimates that over the past week, U.S. flights have averaged just 12 passengers, per The Associated Press. Delta, which said it was burning through $100 million in cash a day by the end of March, received $5.4 billion from Congress' recent stimulus package, The New York Times reports.

"These are truly unprecedented times for all of us," Bastian also said.

Delta's report had been highly anticipated, as it was the first airline to report its first quarter results amid the pandemic that's taken a heavy toll on the industry, CNN noted. For airlines, "the general assumption is that the rest of the year will not look as grim as the second quarter," Standard and Poor's analyst Philip Baggaley previously told CNN, "but it will be a slow recovery." Brendan Morrow

did a full 180
Fox News seems to have changed its mind about hydroxychloroquine

10:17 a.m.

Fox News is exercising some caution when it comes to the malaria drug it's been hyping for weeks.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the network's hosts have repeated the idea — without proof — that the drug hydroxychloroquine could provide a breakthrough in COVID-19 treatment. But after nearly 300 mentions of the potentially deadly drug, by Media Matters' count, Fox News pundits have backed off.

That turnaround was apparent on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the TV personality who has repeatedly pushed hydroxychloroquine as "promising" and touted positive study results, this time brought up a study where the drug "didn't help, and might harm" a population of older, sicker coronavirus patients. Oz then gave hydroxychloroquine a bit more credit, but concluded "we don't know" whether the drug works and said "we are better off waiting for the randomized trials Dr. [Anthony] Fauci has been asking for."

Oz and other Fox News guests' influence on hydroxychloroquine has reached the White House, though President Trump has slowed down his promotion of the drug in the past few weeks as well. Kathryn Krawczyk

Thanks but no thanks
China's vaunted coronavirus diplomacy may be backfiring

10:06 a.m.
China flag.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

As China's reported coronavirus cases dropped while other countries' outbreaks escalated into lockdowns, Beijing was hoping to take diplomatic advantage of the situation and solidify its global influence. It hasn't worked everywhere.

While some countries in Eastern Europe have been receptive, much of the continent has grown increasingly skeptical of China's reporting on its internal coronavirus outbreak. Some are angry about alleged price gouging from Chinese suppliers of medical equipment even if political leaders are less willing to be openly critical than, say, the Trump administration, Bloomberg reports. "Over these months China has lost Europe," said Reinhard Buetikofer, a German Green party lawmaker who heads the European Parliament's delegation for relations with China.

There's something similar happening in India, The Atlantic reports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has refrained from challenging China, but citizens of the world's second most populous nation aren't hiding their resentment, regularly referring to the coronavirus as the Wuhan virus and employing social media hashtags like #ChinaLiedandPeopleDied or #MakeChinaPay. The Atlantic notes India's relationship with China has always been complicated, but it does depend heavily on Beijing for trade and investment, and — especially now — medical equipment. The public's willingness to decry China's efforts may therefore signal that Beijing could face resistance anywhere.

Even in some parts of Africa, where Beijing has steadily and quietly built up its presence over the decades, anti-China sentiment is rising, especially after Guangzhou-based communities of Nigerians, Ghanaians, and Malians have been subject to racism and unfair treatment during the pandemic, Quartz reports.

None of this is to say China will simply fade from the world stage, but Beijing's plans could be significantly altered if many countries are determined to become less reliant on China. Tim O'Donnell

wolf whistle
Ansel Elgort had to delete his unsolicited nude on Instagram

9:05 a.m.
Ansel Elgort, with clothes on.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Ansel Elgort was forced to delete the unsolicited nude photo he posted on Tuesday to Instagram — it was for charity, sheesh! — after the app informed him he'd violated their terms.

"Sorry if I offended anybody but we did a good thing," Elgort told his fans, who E! News reports donated as much as $20,000 to actor Jeffrey Wright's GoFundMe for Brooklyn healthcare workers after being redirected to the fundraiser by Elgort's steamy full-body black-and-white shower photo.

Elgort had tantalizingly captioned the post "OnlyFans LINK IN BIO," a reference to a sexually explicit pay-to-view website, but later admitted reality was more tame. "My dad took the picture by the way," Elgort explained. "He was mad, he said that I needed to give him credit." Jeva Lange

disinformation
Chinese agents reportedly helped spread false information about a looming U.S. coronavirus lockdown

8:30 a.m.
Chinese President Xi Jinping
Xie Huanchi / Associated Press

U.S. officials believe Chinese agents helped spread false information about an impending coronavirus lockdown throughout the United States last month, The New York Times reports.

Messages that spread over social media and through text messages in mid-March claimed the Trump administration was about to lock down the country amid the coronavirus crisis, with one claiming this would be announced "as soon as they have troops in place to help prevent looters and rioters." The National Security Council ultimately clarified that these rumors were false and "there is no national lockdown."

U.S. intelligence agencies have since "assessed that Chinese operatives helped push the messages across platforms," and officials are particularly alarmed "because the disinformation showed up as texts on many Americans' cellphones, a tactic that several of the officials said they had not seen before," the Times reports. Two officials reportedly said they didn't believe Chinese operatives actually created the messages but instead helped amplify ones that already existed. The agents have reportedly used fake social media accounts, as well as seemingly messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Agencies have now started to examine "new ways" China, Russia, and others are spreading disinformation online amid the pandemic, and intelligence officers are "also examining whether spies in China's diplomatic missions in the United States helped spread the fake lockdown messages," the Times reports. Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

