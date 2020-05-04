You can listen live to the Supreme Court's oral arguments today for the 1st time

Ever wanted to listen live to arguments in the Supreme Court? Now's your chance.

On Monday, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over the phone for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic; they'll hear 10 cases remotely from now until May 13. But that's not the only history being made on Monday, as the Supreme Court will also for the first time ever make the audio available to be listened to live, The Associated Press reports.

The Supreme Court had previously been delivering decisions to cases remotely, but they'll now remotely hear oral arguments for cases including three involving subpoenas for President Trump's financial records, and the court will also consider whether faithless electors can cast their vote for presidential candidates who they aren't pledged to support, The New York Times reports. A trademark case involving Booking.com is the first one set for Monday's historic remote session.

Networks like C-SPAN will be carrying the Supreme Court's live arguments, and C-SPAN general counsel Bruce Collins told the Times, "It's a remarkable development and completely unexpected." The Supreme Court has sometimes released audio of its arguments after the fact but has never before allowed for live coverage. The AP observes that it's possible this could pave the way for the court to continue offering live streams in the future, although it could also end up being a one-time change. Either way, lawyer Lisa Blatt told CNN ahead of the arguments, "I never thought the day would come when high on my list of pre-argument worries was how to keep my dog from interrupting."

Monday's session is set to begin at 10:00 a.m Eastern. You can listen via C-SPAN or here via NPR. Brendan Morrow