See More Speed Reads
coronavirus relief
Edit

Tribal governments are finally set to receive their coronavirus aid more than a month after bill passed

11:37 a.m.

In a joint statement Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced Native American tribal governments in every U.S. state will begin receiving $4.8 billion of the $8 billion allocated for their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The remaining money, which will be distributed based on employment and expenditure data, will be paid out at a later date.

The 60 percent of the funds that were made available Tuesday are being distributed based on on population data and will be subject to a floor of $100,000. Native American tribes are considered a vulnerable sector of the population during the pandemic, and the Navajo Nation has one of the highest rates of infection in the country (though some of that is related to high testing rates, as well.).

Last week, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee urged Mnuchin to release the funds, pointing out the governments still hadn't received them despite Congress passing the CARES Act in late March. The bill had set a deadline to disburse the funds by April 26. Tim O'Donnell

congrats grads
Edit

Barack and Michelle Obama to deliver virtual commencement speeches for graduating seniors

12:42 p.m.
Barack and Michelle Obama
Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

Seniors whose normal graduation ceremony had to be called off this year during the coronavirus crisis will now be getting virtual commencement events featuring former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Obama is set to deliver a commencement message for high school seniors during a primetime special later this month that will air on the four major broadcast networks: ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. The special, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, is hosted by the XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation, and it will also feature LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, and Megan Rapinoe among others. That same day, Obama will also participate in an event for graduates of HBCUs.

The former president, as well as former first lady Michelle Obama, will additionally deliver commencement addresses during a virtual graduation event on YouTube, which will also feature guests like Lady Gaga and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Variety reports. Previously, Oprah Winfrey was among those announced for a virtual graduation ceremony on Facebook.

"I've always loved joining commencements — the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice," Obama said Tuesday. "Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones."

The televised special for high school seniors is set for May 16, while the YouTube event is set for June 6. Brendan Morrow

Where's the beef?
Edit

Wendy's is reportedly out of beef at almost 20 percent of its U.S. restaurants

11:37 a.m.
Wendy's
Jim Watson / Getty Images

Where's the beef, indeed.

The financial firm Stephens on Tuesday estimated that about 18 percent of Wendy's restaurants in the United States are not selling hamburgers after running out of beef during the coronavirus crisis, CNN reports. This was based on an analysis of their online menus.

Numerous meat plants have closed temporarily in recent weeks after workers contracted COVID-19, and according to The New York Times, there has been a 10 percent reduction in beef slaughter capacity. The analysis Tuesday said that Wendy's is particularly exposed to these recent production issues due to its use of fresh beef.

A spokesperson for Wendy's told CNBC, "It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges" and that "some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment," though the spokesperson added that "we continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules."

According to CNBC, the shortages vary by state, but hundreds of locations in Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, and New York are out of beef.

This comes after the chair of Tyson Foods recently took out an advertisement in The New York Times arguing "the food supply chain is breaking" during the coronavirus crisis and warning that "as pork, beef, and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain." Brendan Morrow

if and also when
Edit

Trump says he'll wear a mask 'if' he's visiting a 'mask facility'

11:06 a.m.

When in a mask factory, do as the mask factory... makes?

President Trump has yet to be spotted wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending everyone do so. But Trump might don one on Tuesday if he happens to be visiting a mask factory, he said. He wasn't quite sure of where Air Force One was taking him.

Trump is scheduled to visit a mask factory in Arizona, for the record.

Vice President Mike Pence notably skipped a mask when visiting the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota last week, but ended up putting one on for a different visit. Pence later admitted he should've put on a mask for the first trip, where he met health care workers and even coronavirus patients. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Edit

Pfizer launches human trials for coronavirus vaccine, aims for emergency use in September

10:27 a.m.
Pfizer.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pfizer, in partnership with German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, became the latest company to launch human trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine Monday.

If all goes well, the companies hope their vaccine could be ready for emergency use in September, in time for what many predict will be a period of rejuvenated viral transmission (if it subsides at all in the U.S. between now and then). The normal caveats apply here — the quest for a vaccine is moving along at a pace never before seen in human history, which means that some essential steps may be purposefully skipped in the process, and many experts believe that getting a vaccine in even 18 months, let alone later this year, is overly optimistic.

Pfizer and some other companies are using a genetic material known as messenger RNA to develop their vaccine that could possibly train cells to create a protein the coronavirus latches onto without making a person sick. With the protein in the body, a person's immune system could then reportedly produce antibodies ready to fight off a future infection. The good news is that this technology is reportedly more stable than traditional vaccines which use weakened virus strains, and it's faster to produce, hence Pfizer's ambitious timeline. The catch is that no RNA messenger vaccine has ever reached the market before.

In other coronavirus development news, the United Arab Emirates has found a "minimally invasive" treatment in which stem cells are turned into a mist to be inhaled as resulted in "favorable" outcomes for COVID-19 patients and could hit the market in three months if trials keep going well. Israel, meanwhile, said it has isolated a key coronavirus antibody that could possible "neutralize" the virus in a patient's body. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Former FDA commissioner says U.S. may be unable to decrease coronavirus transmission much more

10:16 a.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb believes the United States may not be able to reduce coronavirus transmission much more, saying we should prepare for a "new normal."

Gottlieb spoke with Today on Tuesday as many states allow some nonessential businesses to begin reopening and after a key model that's been cited by the White House significantly raised its projected death toll from COVID-19 to almost 135,000 by early August.

"We still have a high level of infection in this country," Gottlieb said. "We've reached a plateau, but we haven't seen the kind of declines that we were expecting to see at this point. And as we start to reopen the country, cases are likely to go up, not down."

Gottlieb went on to suggest that as cases continue to rise in many states, the country may not be able to lower the rate of infection much further.

"I think that we need to understand, this may be the new normal," he said. "We may not be able to get transmission down much more. I hope we can."

Gottlieb expanded on this in a Twitter thread, in which he wrote that "we need to prepare to deal with covid as a persistent threat," including by protecting those who are most vulnerable and being "prepared with case-based interventions, and widespread screening, to slow the transmission."

On Monday, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration is privately forecasting that the U.S. daily coronavirus death toll will reach 3,000 by June 1, up from about 1,750, as well as 200,000 new cases a day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000. Brendan Morrow

survey says
Edit

Poll finds opposition to reopening 8 kinds of businesses — especially movie theaters

8:33 a.m.
A shuttered movie theater in Los Angeles, California
Mario Tama / Getty Images

Most Americans aren't on board with reopening businesses like movie theaters, gyms, and dine-in restaurants just yet, a new poll has found.

In a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released Tuesday, Americans were asked if they believed eight kinds of businesses should be allowed to open in their state, and a majority said no to all eight. This includes 74 percent who said dine-in restaurants shouldn't reopen, 78 percent who said gyms shouldn't reopen, and 82 percent who said movie theaters shouldn't reopen. "Opposition to opening businesses is just about as high in the states that have loosened restrictions so far as states with stricter restrictions," the Post writes.

Additionally, 70 percent of respondents opposed reopening gun stores, 74 percent opposed reopening nail salons, 69 percent opposed reopening barbershops and hair salons, 66 percent opposed reopening retail shops like clothing stores, and 59 percent opposed reopening golf courses. Movie theaters drew the highest percentage of Americans opposed to their reopening.

This comes as many states have allowed some nonessential businesses to begin resuming operations. But the poll also found many Americans don't feel comfortable returning to some of them just yet, as 78 percent said they'd be uncomfortable going out to eat at a restaurant right now. According to the Post, "People in states with looser restrictions report similar levels of discomfort as those in states with stricter rules."

The Washington Post-University of Maryland poll was conducted by speaking to a random national sample of 1,005 U.S. adults over the phone from April 28 to May 3, although the questions about businesses reopening used a random half-sample of respondents with a margin of error of 5 percent. Read the full results at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

Watch this
Edit

Foster the People's Mark Foster debuts elaborate new quarantine song from home on Colbert's Late Show

8:24 a.m.

"I wrote this in self-quarantine, thinking about all the grocery store clerks, the doctors, the nurses, the first responders, and everybody that's helping us through this difficult time," Mark Foster said on Monday's Late Show, from his home studio in Los Angeles. "All you guys are true heroes."

The new song from the Foster the People founder, "It's Okay to Be Human," evokes Brian Wilson compositions from the Beach Boys' Pet Sounds or Smile sessions, except Foster plays all the instruments himself — piano, vibes, synths, acoustic bass, electric guitar, and many vocal overdubs.

Annie Lennox also sent a song to late-night TV from her home studio on Monday night, performing "A Thousand Beautiful Things" from her 2003 album Bare for The Tonight Show. Lennox kept things simple, instrumentally, and shone a spotlight on Project Angel Food's work to feed people suffering food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch below. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.