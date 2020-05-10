See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
South Dakota Sioux tribe says it won't remove coronavirus checkpoints at request of governor

8:52 p.m.
Harold Frazier.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In order to monitor and track coronavirus, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota set up checkpoints, and Chairman Harold Frazier on Sunday told CNN the tribe must keep them up as they are the "best tool we have right now" to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We want to ensure that people coming from hot spots or highly infected areas, we ask them to go around our land," Frazier said. The reservation is home to 12,000 people, and there is only one eight-bed medical facility with no intensive care unit. Frazier said the nearest critical care facility is three hours away, and the checkpoints are due to "the lack of resources we have medically."

Last week, Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said the checkpoints need to come down, with her policy director sending a letter to the tribe on Friday saying they are illegal and "interfere with regulating traffic on U.S. and state highways." Noem dismissed quarantine measures in the earlier days of the coronavirus pandemic, and the state was soon home to a huge coronavirus cluster, with hundreds of workers at one pork processing plant becoming infected. Catherine Garcia

Fauci to testify remotely before Senate committee

10:09 p.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will testify remotely on Tuesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

Fauci, who last testified before Congress in March, will discuss the coronavirus pandemic. He will be joined by Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn; and Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir.

The senators, their staff members, and the witnesses will "appear by video conference due to these unusual circumstances," the committee's chairman, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), said in a statement on Sunday. Alexander is now self-quarantining at his home in Tennessee, after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Fauci entered a "modified quarantine" over the weekend after being exposed to a White House staffer who has been infected by the virus.

Fauci and other members of the White House coronavirus task force were blocked from testifying before members of the House earlier this month, with President Trump saying the House is "a bunch of Trump haters." Catherine Garcia

Sen. Lamar Alexander will self-isolate after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

9:29 p.m.
Lamar Alexander.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) will self-quarantine at his home in Tennessee after one of his staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

David Cleary, Alexander's chief of staff, said the staffer tested positive on Sunday, and the Senate's attending physician has recommended "out of an abundance of caution" that Alexander self-quarantine for 14 days. Alexander was tested for coronavirus on Thursday, and the results were negative.

Most of Alexander's staff members are working from home, and no others are expected to self-quarantine. Alexander is chair of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, and Cleary said he will continue working remotely and will chair Tuesday's meeting. While in Washington, D.C., last week, Alexander wore a mask while attending party meetings. Catherine Garcia

Spokesman says Pence is 'not in quarantine,' tests negative for coronavirus 'every single day'

7:53 p.m.
Mike Pence.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

An administration official told The Associated Press on Sunday Vice President Mike Pence is "self isolating," after his press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the coronavirus last week, but his spokesman pushed back against the report.

Pence is "not in quarantine," Devin O'Malley said. "Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow."

Pence oversees the White House coronavirus task force, and three of its members — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield, and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn — are in self-isolation due to exposure to the virus. The Week Staff

White House reportedly rejected 'ludicrous' coronavirus relief plan that would have curbed retirement benefits

1:59 p.m.
Donald Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Some traditional conservatives in the White House — like new chief of staff Mark Meadows — are growing wary of how much the federal government is spending during the coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reports. But it doesn't look like President Trump shares their concerns.

Senior administration officials reportedly discussed the so-called "Eagle Plan," a 29-page memo reportedly written by Paul Touw, the chief strategy officer to State Department Undersecretary Keith Krach, who is close to Jared Kushner. The proposal, a copy of which was obtained by the Post, calls for giving Americans a $10,000 one-time payment in exchange for curbing federal retirements benefits, such as Social Security, which Trump has long promised to protect.

While some officials and advisers, like conservative economist Art Laffer, supported the idea, the White House apparently shot it down without much thought. "The mere thought of this so-called 'plan' is ludicrous on its face," said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley. "President Trump has been clear that while he is in office, the American people can feel secure without a shadow of a doubt that he will completely protect Social Security and Medicare — end of story, full stop." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Pandemic modelers expect loosening restrictions to lead to coronavirus case increase in coming weeks

1:26 p.m.

As some states in the U.S. begin to reopen parts of their economies, scientists are anticipating a growth in coronavirus cases in those areas over the next few weeks.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Director Christopher Murray told CBS' Margaret Brennan on Sunday that his model, which the White House has favored during the pandemic, anticipates a jump in cases in states where his team noticed a large increase in mobility among the population in recent days.

Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, a professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University who has also created a pandemic model, similarly expects loosening restrictions to lead to an increase in transmission, though he thinks the data won't really show up until later in the month.

Shaman did include some caveats, however, noting that models aren't really making predictions themselves. Instead, they're testing out a range of outcomes. There's really no telling, he said, how exactly rolling back lockdown measures will affect people's actual behavior, so there's a chance the worst case scenario won't come to fruition. Tim O'Donnell

Pharma CEO says U.S. manufacturing capacity is 'limited' in event of coronavirus vaccine, treatment

1:03 p.m.

Dr. Leonard Schleifer, the CEO of pharmaceutical company Regeneron, is optimistic that there will eventually be a breakthrough when it comes to combating the disease, whether that comes in the form of a drug or a vaccine. But there will still be obstacles, he told CNN's Jack Tapper on Sunday's State of the Union.

Regeneron is developing a coronavirus treatment. If and when a vaccine or treatment hits the market, there's still the question of how people will be able to access it, considering demand will be high, but Schleifer isn't too concerned about distribution — he thinks whatever is available will be at pharmacies and doctors' offices. Instead, he's more worried about the United States' manufacturing capacity, which he described as "limited."

Schleifer believes the one thing that's become clear throughout the pandemic is that the country needs more manufacturing capacity in place, generally speaking, so that if another novel virus rolls around in the future, the U.S. is in a better position to help everyone. Tim O'Donnell

Pence would 'be happy' to see 'patriot' Michael Flynn in White House again

11:58 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence seems ready for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to come back to the White House after the Justice Department moved last week to drop its criminal case against him, Axios reports.

Flynn was a major player in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into 2016 Russian election interference. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with former Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, but the Justice Department on Thursday said the interview which contained Flynn's admission was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

There isn't any official indication that Flynn will find his way back to the White House, although Axios reports that some insiders wouldn't be surprised to see him on the campaign trail this year. Pence, at least, apparently wouldn't object to that. He described Flynn as "an American patriot" and said the Justice Department's decision "laid bare" what was "clearly prosecutorial abuse." Tim O'Donnell

