Nearly 400,000 Nebraska primary voters used mail-in ballots, breaking state record

-
Nearly 400,000 Nebraska primary voters used mail-in ballots, breaking state recordMay 12, 2020
-
6 in 10 Republicans say Trump and Pence should wear face masks in public, poll shows12:27 a.m.
-
New Utah law effectively decriminalizes bigamyMay 12, 2020
-
New Reuters/Ipsos poll: 56 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump's performance in officeMay 12, 2020
-
Judge puts DOJ move to dismiss Flynn's guilty plea on holdMay 12, 2020
-
Indian PM Narendra Modi announces $260 billion coronavirus rescue packageMay 12, 2020
-
Lebanon reinstating national stay-at-home order after spike in coronavirus infectionsMay 12, 2020
-
Progressives may block Democrats' coronavirus bill after it leaves out payroll funding for small businessesMay 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
12:27 a.m.
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
Progressives may block Democrats' coronavirus bill after it leaves out payroll funding for small businesses
May 12, 2020