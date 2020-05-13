Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie nails 'Under Pressure' with Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, on household instruments

By quarantining together, teacher Kaytie Kamphoff and her former student, Jania Kloeppel, have formed an even stronger bond.

Kamphoff is a special education teacher at Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis. She was Kloeppel's case manager for four years, and after Kloeppel graduated in 2019, the two kept in touch. That's how Kamphoff learned that Kloeppel didn't have stable housing, and immediately invited Kloeppel to quarantine at her home. "Also, she needed help with her life, just a little bit," Kloeppel told the Star Tribune.

"I feel like she knows me through and through and I know her equally well, so it's actually been very peaceful," Kamphoff said. Kloeppel has made herself at home, cooking breakfast for the pair every morning and helping take care of Kamphoff's dog, Layla. Together, they go on walks in the evening and hold dance parties at night, and are "living our best life," Kloeppel said.

Kamphoff told the Star Tribune that she always thought about becoming a foster parent, and this has solidified her decision to do it. "If you're able to help," she said, "you should." Catherine Garcia