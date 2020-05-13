See More Speed Reads
Watch this
Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie nails 'Under Pressure' with Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, on household instruments

12:59 a.m.

Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie stopped, collaborated, and listened with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform a home-instrument version of the Queen-David Bowie hit "Under Pressure" from under quarantine for Tuesday's Tonight Show. Luckily, the home instruments owned by the Roots include a bass, because otherwise it's hard to see how "Under Pressure" works. But there are also a toaster, glassware, metal lids, and... maybe a frisbee? Urie sang the Freddie Mercury parts and Fallon did Bowie's, and you can watch the gratifying result below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Minneapolis teacher invites former student without stable housing to quarantine with her

1:03 a.m.
A living room.
iStock

By quarantining together, teacher Kaytie Kamphoff and her former student, Jania Kloeppel, have formed an even stronger bond.

Kamphoff is a special education teacher at Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis. She was Kloeppel's case manager for four years, and after Kloeppel graduated in 2019, the two kept in touch. That's how Kamphoff learned that Kloeppel didn't have stable housing, and immediately invited Kloeppel to quarantine at her home. "Also, she needed help with her life, just a little bit," Kloeppel told the Star Tribune.

"I feel like she knows me through and through and I know her equally well, so it's actually been very peaceful," Kamphoff said. Kloeppel has made herself at home, cooking breakfast for the pair every morning and helping take care of Kamphoff's dog, Layla. Together, they go on walks in the evening and hold dance parties at night, and are "living our best life," Kloeppel said.

Kamphoff told the Star Tribune that she always thought about becoming a foster parent, and this has solidified her decision to do it. "If you're able to help," she said, "you should." Catherine Garcia

Survey says...
6 in 10 Republicans say Trump and Pence should wear face masks in public, poll shows

12:27 a.m.

President Trump has declined to wear a mask from the moment he announced recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that all Americans wear masks when interacting with people outside of the home. He has continued to eschew masks even as the White House ordered everyone else (except Vice President Mike Pence) to wear them to work starting Monday. Pence has mostly refused to wear face coverings at public events. Americans overwhelmingly think both men should wear masks in public, according to Politico/Morning Consult poll to be released Wednesday morning.

More than 70 percent of respondents said Trump and Pence should wear face masks when they travel to public places, the poll found. That includes 82 percent of Democrats, 70 percent of independents, and 58 percent of Republicans, Politico teased Tuesday night. Only 12 percent said Trump and Pence should not wear masks.

Aides say Trump thinks wearing a mask would make him look weak or ridiculous, open him to political attack ads, and undercut his message that it's safe to reopen the economy. Pence famously did not wear a mask to the Mayo Clinic, then did wear a mask to an Indiana ventilator factory, said he should have worn a mask to the Mayo Clinic, and declined to wear a mask again at a roundtable with food industry executives in Iowa last Friday.

Right before Pence boarded his plane to Iowa, he learned that his press secretary, Katie Miller, had tested positive for COVID-19. He still did not wear a mask on Air Force Two, nor did his guests, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) or Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), The Intercept reported. The food executive were wearing masks while waiting for Pence — until an advance staffer from Washington told them they didn't have to wear them, the Des Moines Register reports.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll surveyed 1,994 registered voters nationwide May 8-10. It has a margin of sampling error of ±2 percentage points. Peter Weber

coronavirus and the primaries
Nearly 400,000 Nebraska primary voters used mail-in ballots, breaking state record

May 12, 2020
A person stuffs mail-in ballots in Nebraska.
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

A vast majority of Nebraska primary voters chose to mail in their ballots this year rather than risk going to polling sites amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 400,000 mail-in ballots were sent for Tuesday's primary; this shattered the previous mail-in voting record of roughly 70,000, set in 2018. Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse told The Associated Press very few voters actually went to polling sites, and many who did vote in person shared with AP they did so because they forgot to request a mail-in ballot before the deadline.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, easily won his primary, while President Trump was victorious on the GOP side. Sen. Ben Sasse (R) defeated his primary challenger, and in November will face off against the Democratic primary winner, Chris Janicek. Catherine Garcia

Utah law
New Utah law effectively decriminalizes bigamy

May 12, 2020
Polygamist Kody Brown.
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

Bigamy is no longer a felony in Utah, with a new law that took effect on Tuesday making it an infraction instead.

When bigamy was a third-degree felony in Utah, a person found guilty could face up to five years in jail and a fine of $5,000. There are several religious groups in the state that practice polygamy, but Utah's attorney general's office only prosecuted people when multiple crimes were committed.

Supporters of the new law said it keeps polygamists from going underground over fears of being prosecuted, and will make it easier for abuse victims to come forward. Groups that oppose polygamy argue that this law is a step toward legalizing the practice. The Sound Choices Coalition, an anti-polygamy organization, said in a statement that the new law is "abhorrent" as religious polygamy is "responsible for many serious human rights violations," with most women "treated as property, forced to work without pay, traded as daughters, [and] coerced into having unwanted sex and into giving birth to numerous children they cannot care for." Catherine Garcia

polls
New Reuters/Ipsos poll: 56 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump's performance in office

May 12, 2020
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As President Trump grapples with leading the country through the coronavirus pandemic, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday afternoon showed that 41 percent of Americans approve of his performance in office, down 4 percentage points from a similar poll conducted last month, while 56 percent disapprove, up 5 points.

The poll of U.S. adults was conducted online Monday and Tuesday. It also found that 46 percent of registered voters said they would support former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in the November election, with 38 percent saying they would vote for Trump. In Reuters/Ipsos polling last week, Biden led Trump by 2 points.

The poll was conducted in English across the United States, with 1,112 adults responding; 973 said they were registered voters. It had a credibility interval of ±4 percentage points. Catherine Garcia

Not So Fast
Judge puts DOJ move to dismiss Flynn's guilty plea on hold

May 12, 2020
Michael Flynn.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said Tuesday that before he decides whether to dismiss charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, he will let third parties submit filings in the case.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI. He changed legal teams and now claims he was pressured into entering the plea. Last week, the Justice Department moved to drop Flynn's case, citing "newly discovered and disclosed information."

Sullivan said the third party briefings will give the court more information on the case and could help shape his decision, and he expects the filings to come from "individuals and organizations."

The Justice Department's move outraged former employees, with nearly 2,000 signing a letter earlier this week calling on Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the case, saying he "once again assaulted the rule of law." Catherine Garcia

happening in India
Indian PM Narendra Modi announces $260 billion coronavirus rescue package

May 12, 2020
Narendra Modi delivers his address to India.
Diptendu Dutta/AFP via Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a $260 billion coronavirus rescue package for the country.

He didn't share many details during his televised address, but did say the package would help everyone from migrant laborers to farmers. Modi also called on people to purchase items made in India and open their own manufacturing facilities, saying, "Be vocal about local. Who can stop us from becoming a self-reliant India?"

Arvind Subramanian, a former economic adviser to the Indian government, told The New York Times the package was larger than expected, but still "overdue as the economic impact on India is going to be quite severe." India doesn't have any other options, Subramanian said, because "the counterfactual will be much more hardship and a greater hit to the economy."

The country, home to 1.3 billion people, went on lockdown in late March, with the strict order shutting down everything from parks to airports. Millions of poor laborers are now unemployed and leaving cities to live with their families in rural areas, as some sectors of the economy, including agriculture, are slowly reopening. There are 70,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in India, with 2,300 deaths. Catherine Garcia

The Week
