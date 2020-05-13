-
The rapid coronavirus test used by the White House may miss nearly half of positive cases, study finds2:10 p.m.
-
Uber drivers will soon have to take a selfie to verify they're wearing a mask2:32 p.m.
-
How German soccer is navigating the tricky questions facing sports leagues1:46 p.m.
-
Republicans and Democrats have very different views on who to blame for America's coronavirus death toll12:51 p.m.
-
Ousted vaccine official Dr. Rick Bright to testify U.S. must act to prevent 'unprecedented illness and fatalities'12:39 p.m.
-
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and John Kerry lead Biden-Sanders 'Unity Task Force' on climate change12:33 p.m.
-
Moderna coronavirus vaccine candidate receives fast-track designation from the FDA11:15 a.m.
-
Fed survey shows almost 40 percent of American households making less than $40k lost a job in March11:09 a.m.
The rapid coronavirus test used by the White House may miss nearly half of positive cases, study finds
2:10 p.m.
2:32 p.m.
1:46 p.m.
Republicans and Democrats have very different views on who to blame for America's coronavirus death toll
12:51 p.m.
Ousted vaccine official Dr. Rick Bright to testify U.S. must act to prevent 'unprecedented illness and fatalities'
12:39 p.m.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and John Kerry lead Biden-Sanders 'Unity Task Force' on climate change
12:33 p.m.
11:15 a.m.
Fed survey shows almost 40 percent of American households making less than $40k lost a job in March
11:09 a.m.