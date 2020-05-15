See More Speed Reads
Stanley Tucci has the saddest breakfast

9:26 a.m.
Stanley Tucci.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Amateur mixologist Stanley Tucci, who is quarantined with his wife and six children in southwest London, published a charming "day-in-the-life" — with recipes! — in The Atlantic on Friday. However, despite being a three-time Emmy Award winner, and married to Felicity Blunt, with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as his sister- and brother-in-law (!!!), life is not as glamorous as you might expect (although admittedly he does have a covetable two dishwashers).

For breakfast, Tucci recounted a truly sad routine involving the consumption of more liquids than solids:

We all head downstairs for breakfast. For me, this consists of a double espresso, orange juice, and a bowl of cereal with a banana and almond milk. I also choke down a handful of vitamins, including D3, K2, C, B12, curcumin powder, and joint supplements so my knees don't crack like a melting glacier every time I bend down to pick up a rogue Lego. Felicity has her tea and the children have toast, cereal, fruit, the occasional egg, or whatever else their little hearts desire. [The Atlantic]

Tucci, buddy, get in on that occasional egg! Let's at least hope his "bowl of cereal" was Reese's Puffs.

Happily, we know he isn't depriving himself of life's small pleasures in the afternoon: "Felicity enters the kitchen and begs for a Negroni," he writes at 5 p.m. "I gladly make her one, as I hate to drink alone, although I have been known to make near-daily exceptions. And anyway, one is never really drinking alone. Someone else is drinking somewhere."

Hear, hear. Read the whole diary at The Atlantic. Jeva Lange

More than 70 percent of Americans say the U.S. doesn't have enough coronavirus tests

10:06 a.m.

A majority of Americans agree that the U.S. doesn't currently have enough coronavirus tests available, a new poll has found.

A few days after President Trump touted the amount of COVID-19 testing being conducted in the United States and declared "we have prevailed," ABC News/Ipsos released a poll Friday in which 73 percent of respondents said there are not enough coronavirus tests available in the United States right now, compared to 26 percent who said there are.

An overwhelming majority of Democrats, 90 percent, said there's not enough COVID-19 tests available, but 50 percent of Republicans also said the same.

Trump in a press conference earlier this week celebrated the fact that the United States is conducting on average 300,000 coronavirus tests a day, promising that number "will go up substantially" but also claiming "we've prevailed on testing" already. Experts have said the United States needs to ramp up its level of testing, and on Thursday, ousted vaccine official Dr. Rick Bright told Congress the U.S. must take steps such as implementing a national testing strategy or it could face the "darkest winter in modern history."

The ABC News/Ispos poll was conducted by speaking to a random national sample of 564 U.S. adults on May 13 and May 14. The margin of error is 4.7 percentage points. Read the full results at ABC News.

Brendan Morrow

Retail sales in April plummet a record 16.4 percent

9:32 a.m.
An empty restaurant serving only takeout in Washington, DC, on March 18, 2020
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Retail sales in April amid the coronavirus pandemic took a massive, record dive.

A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed retail sales plummeted 16.4 percent in April, more than the 12.3 percent decline economists were expecting and significantly worse than March's 8.3 percent drop, according to CNBC.

This is the steepest decline in retail sales on record since the data started being tracked in 1992, with the previous record being March's drop. Clothing stores, electronics stores, furniture stores, and restaurants were hit especially hard in April, according to The Associated Press, although online sales were up 8.4 percent.

This comes after data from the Labor Department released on Thursday showed more than 36 million Americans have filed initial unemployment claims over the course of eight weeks during the crisis, and economists at Goldman Sachs have projected the U.S. unemployment rate, which in April rose to 14.7 percent, will ultimately peak at 25 percent, on par with the Great Depression.

As stay-at-home restrictions now begin to ease around the country, The New York Times reports experts are anticipating that spending will rise in May, although the Times notes that "any rebound is likely to be gradual." Brendan Morrow

Watch comedian Sarah Cooper perform Trump's comments about the bad optics of COVID-19 testing

8:51 a.m.

President Trump made the case Thursday that when it comes to COVID-19, "if we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." Trump wasn't actually saying America's 1.4 million COVID-19 cases wouldn't exist, but he appeared to be arguing that knowing about the cases makes his administration look bad. Jokes were made.

But while many comedians repeat Trump's more questionable statements in Trump voices they have perfected, Sarah Cooper just lets Trump do the talking himself while she pantomimes with props — in this case, a whiteboard and a marker (that she casually sniffs at one point).

Cooper started filming herself lip-synching Trump's comments for TikTok after he suggested some unorthodox COVID-19 treatments in April. "The thing of trying to put light into your body and inject household cleaner into your veins — it was so visual to me, and I thought, 'I have to make this,'" she told The Guardian on Thursday. The video went viral.

Cooper told The Guardian she's "not the normal demographic for TikTok, which is full of 11-year-olds — many of whom are sad that I am on it," but her newfound hobby has been therapeutic. "I feel like we've been gaslighted for years, being told it is totally normal for a president to say things like this," she said. "It is a very validating thing to see something remind you that, no, this is actually ridiculous and we can all agree on that." Peter Weber

Biden: 'I wouldn't vote for me if I believed Tara Reade'

7:53 a.m.

Those who believe Tara Reade's allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden should maybe not vote for him, according to Biden.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, in an interview on MSNBC again addressed Reade's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 1993 while she worked for him in the Senate. Asked what he would say to women who intended to vote for him in the 2020 presidential election yet are given "serious pause" because they believe Reade's claims, Biden recommended they "vote their heart" and potentially not back him.

"If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn't vote for me," he said. "I wouldn't vote for me if I believed Tara Reade."

Biden in the interview also once again denied Reade's allegation and told MSNBC that "to be honest with you, I don't" remember her.

"The truth of the case is nothing like this ever, ever happened," Biden said. "...I give you my word. It never, ever happened."

Reade recently spoke out in an interview with Megyn Kelly in which she called for Biden to drop out of the presidential race, telling him, "You and I were there, Joe Biden. Please step forward and be held accountable." Brendan Morrow

WHO will vote on proposal to guarantee COVID-19 vaccines are available, affordable for everyone

7:43 a.m.
Vaccine sculpture outside WHO headquarters
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

"There are currently no known vaccines for COVID-19 but fighting over those that might be produced has begun," VOA News reports. French drugmaker Sanofi was widely criticized Thursday after its CEO suggested to Bloomberg News that the U.S. would get first crack at its COVID-19 vaccine — one of about 100 under development worldwide — "because it's invested in taking the risk." French President Emmanuel Macron said a vaccine shouldn't be subject to market forces.

The World Health Organization's governing body, the World Health Assembly, is scheduled to vote next week on a resolution calling for "the universal, timely, and equitable access to and fair distribution of all quality, safe, efficacious, and affordable essential health technologies and products," Politico reports. That means, essentially, that any vaccine developed in the coming months would have no effective patent, allowing national governments to produce and distribute it without a license.

A group of 140 current and former leaders — including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown — signed an open letter Wednesday pushing the World Health Assembly to "rally behind a people's vaccine against this disease." The world can't "leave this massive and moral task to market forces," the signatories write, and wealthy countries need to understand that "our world will only be safer once everyone can benefit from the science and access a vaccine" in "all countries, free of charge."

Hedge funds and private equity firms, which bet on winners in the market, are already leery of putting their money into COVID-19 vaccines, despite a "huge" potential market, The Wall Street Journal reports. "By some measures, Chinese companies and a group at Oxford University are in the lead. Some companies say they will distribute a vaccine they develop at cost, potentially reducing profits for others."

"Pandemics can't be handled domestically because they are global in nature," Ryan Heath writes at Politico. "Delivering $8 trillion for domestic stimulus but only $8 billion for vaccine distribution is a defining failure for global solidarity." Peter Weber

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers noticed Trump try to 'outshine Dr. Bright' and his 'darkest winter'

5:14 a.m.

"Right now our country is in the middle of a fierce debate about listening to medical experts or diving like a drunken frat boy into the gullet of a crocodile," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. While President Trump "keeps trying to lure us out of safety, health experts are warning of dire consequences if we do." The latest is federal vaccine expert Dr. Rick Bright, whose testimony before Congress "was not reassuring," he said. "He was really driving home the 'darkest winter' point, as was his lawyer, Jon Snow."

"With the news focused on today's disturbing testimony, it was only a matter of time before Trump tried to outshine Dr. Bright," Colbert said, running through some of his various comments and tweets.

Trump's "cookies were in a real crisp today as a new, new whistleblower, Dr. Rick Bright, harshly criticized the White House response to COVID-19," Jimmy Kimmel recapped. "This was a scary hearing today. Dr. Bright warned us that the window was closing to address the pandemic," and "if we don't get our act together, the United States could be headed for 'the darkest winter in modern history.' The good news is it sounds like he's saying we might make it to winter."

Meanwhile, Trump has "been pressuring the CDC to fudge the virus casualty numbers to get them lower," even as "the disease gets scarier by the day," Kimmel said. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania just found that the virus can hang in the air for at least 8 minutes after you speak loudly, "but a lot of people either don't believe this or just don't care. In Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court overturned the governor's state-at-home order, and guess what happened immediately?" Trump called the crowded Wisconsin bars a big win, then headed off to a PPE factory in Pennsylvania, sans mask. "But there's a good reason why he won't wear a mask," Kimmel said: "Wearing a mask is a sign of respect and consideration for others."

"Bright had a damning and truly harrowing assessment of where we are as a nation on everything from vaccines to testing," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "The frustrating thing about listening to Dr. Bright's testimony is that everything he's talking about is possible, as we've seen from other countries." Watch below. Peter Weber

The pre-election number Trump's team reportedly fears the most is the COVID-19 'body count'

3:09 a.m.

President Trump is famously "obsessed with metrics and numerical indications of success," and in the COVID-19 pandemic, he "has few good numbers to point to," Ryan Lizza and Daniel Lippman write at Politico. The U.S. ranks 26th in per capita coronavirus testing but is easily No. 1 in confirmed cases, at 1.4 million. Unemployment is at Great Depression levels, especially in the industrial Midwest that provided Trump's 2016 margin of electoral victory. The stock market is gyrating wildly.

"Now, in a White House once obsessed with statistical boasts, those close to the president are loath to set any milestones defining a positive outcome," Lizza and Lippman report. "By far the most sensitive subject is the awful reality of the growing death count," currently at 86,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. "I'm not going to play that game," one White House official said. "I think all these body count things are somewhat gross...." Trump has compared this to a war, but wars have consequences, Politico notes:

When American war deaths in Vietnam spiked in 1967 and early 1968, Lyndon B. Johnson announced that he wouldn't seek a second term. When the Iraq War spun out of control in George W. Bush's second term, his presidency collapsed. Similarly, there is now a grim conversation quietly happening in Republican circles about the COVID-19 death count, with some saying that if there are 250,000 people dead by Election Day, it will be hard for Trump to win reelection. [Politico]

Some advisers are more optimistic, but "the fear that Trump can't survive a referendum on his handling of the crisis has allies pushing a series of change-the-subject strategies," Politico reports: Question the death count, inflame partisan divides, blame China. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Politico that China-bashing won't trump an effective strategy to quash the coronavirus, but extreme social distancing and other steps the U.S. has taken saved hundreds of thousands of lives. "The closer you can have it to 120 [thousand deaths], I think you can say you limited the casualties in this war," he added.

If "30,000 Benghazis," as some critics calculated, doesn't sound like winning, Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a University of Pennsylvania health policy expert and Joe Biden adviser, says it's also optimistic. "If you take out New York, the number of cases are still actually going up, and this reopening isn't helping things," he lamented. "We are going to be at 200,000 deaths. People are still dropping like flies." Peter Weber

