Stanley Tucci has the saddest breakfast

Amateur mixologist Stanley Tucci, who is quarantined with his wife and six children in southwest London, published a charming "day-in-the-life" — with recipes! — in The Atlantic on Friday. However, despite being a three-time Emmy Award winner, and married to Felicity Blunt, with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as his sister- and brother-in-law (!!!), life is not as glamorous as you might expect (although admittedly he does have a covetable two dishwashers).

For breakfast, Tucci recounted a truly sad routine involving the consumption of more liquids than solids:

We all head downstairs for breakfast. For me, this consists of a double espresso, orange juice, and a bowl of cereal with a banana and almond milk. I also choke down a handful of vitamins, including D3, K2, C, B12, curcumin powder, and joint supplements so my knees don't crack like a melting glacier every time I bend down to pick up a rogue Lego. Felicity has her tea and the children have toast, cereal, fruit, the occasional egg, or whatever else their little hearts desire. [The Atlantic]

Tucci, buddy, get in on that occasional egg! Let's at least hope his "bowl of cereal" was Reese's Puffs.

Happily, we know he isn't depriving himself of life's small pleasures in the afternoon: "Felicity enters the kitchen and begs for a Negroni," he writes at 5 p.m. "I gladly make her one, as I hate to drink alone, although I have been known to make near-daily exceptions. And anyway, one is never really drinking alone. Someone else is drinking somewhere."

Hear, hear. Read the whole diary at The Atlantic. Jeva Lange