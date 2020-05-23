See More Speed Reads
desperate times
A pandemic-related rule change will allow art museums to sell pieces without penalty for 2 years

11:11 a.m.

One of the most stringent aspects of the code of conduct followed by art museums in the United States is that they're not supposed to sell pieces from their collections to solve financial problems. The one exception, traditionally, is if proceeds go toward enhancing the larger collection. Art, in other words, can pay for more art, but pretty much nothing else. But as is the cases with so many different aspects of society, the coronavirus pandemic is changing that, at least temporarily, CBS This Morning reports.

With museums across the country completely shut down or struggling amid a lack of visitors because of the virus, Brent Benjamin, the president of the Association of Art Museum Directors, said the goal is to allow member organizations a "little more financial flexibility." For the next two years, the museum says it won't punish members that use art sales to pay for "the care of the collection." The institutions themselves will have final say as to what exactly that means.

So far, Nina del Rio, vice chair at Sotheby's, told CBS she hasn't seen any museums use the rule change to launch a fire sale. On the contrary, she said, museum leaders are making thoughtful decisions about how to best preserve their institutions. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Trump campaign pounces on Biden's 'you ain't black' comment

10:47 a.m.
Joe Biden.
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden came under fire Friday after he said that African American voters who aren't sure whether they support him or President Trump "ain't black" during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee later apologized, saying he was perhaps "much too cavalier" with his words. It remains to be seen if Biden's apology will be accepted, but the Trump re-election campaign isn't waiting to find out.

Politico reports the campaign, which has been ramping up its efforts to court black voters, is already taking advantage of Biden's comments — they've put together a video montage that will run nationally. Additionally, the campaign will launch an ad targeting Biden's support for the 1994 crime bill, which the spot says resulted in mass incarceration and "destroyed millions of black lives." That will air in swing states.

The Trump campaign is also looking to raise funds with a #YouAintBlack t-shirt and launched a website specifically devoted to Biden's comments. Tim O'Donnell

pakistan plane crash
2 passengers survived fatal Pakistan plane crash that killed 97

10:22 a.m.
Pakistan plane crash site.
ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll from a Pakistan International Airlines flight that crashed during a second landing attempt in Karachi on Friday rose to 97 on Saturday. Two passengers survived the incident, and no fatalities have been reported among people on the ground in the densely populated residential neighborhood where the crash-landing occurred, although eight people were injured, three of whom remain hospitalized. All residents have reportedly been accounted for.

One of the surviving passengers, Mohammad Zubair, said the flight from Lahore was smooth until the descent, when the pilot came on the intercom to say the plane was experiencing engine trouble and the landing could be "troublesome," adding that that was the last thing he remembered before waking up in what The Associated Press called a "scene of chaos."

The Airbus A320's black box, which includes the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, was found and is under review. PIA's chief executive, Arshad Malik, said the last message received from the pilot indicated the plane was experiencing a technical problem, and a senior aviation official told Reuters it looked like the plane was unable to lower its landing gear on the first landing attempt. Read more at The Associated Press and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Hertz files for bankruptcy protection after pandemic halts travel

8:38 a.m.
Hertz.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

There's been a lot of talk about the hard-hit airline industry during the coronavirus pandemic, but the decision by the United States' no. 2 car rental firm Hertz to file for bankruptcy protection Friday is just another example of how much the travel industry as a whole is reeling.

Hertz, which was founded in 1918, has struggled since the pandemic severely reduced global travel, and its lenders were unwilling to grant another extension on its auto lease debt payments past Friday's deadline. The Associated Press notes the filing wasn't much of a surprise as the company warned in its first-quarter report that it may not be able to repay or refinance debt or have enough cash to keep operating (though it will continue to do so, along with its subsidiaries, during the process.)

By the end of March, the company accrued more than $24 billion in debt and was unable to generate revenue after travel largely shut down. Around that time, Hertz laid off 12,000 workers, furloughed 4,000, cut vehicle acquisitions by 90 percent, and stopped all nonessential spending, but the moves proved too late. Read more at The Associated Press and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

under discussion
Trump administration reportedly discussed conducting first nuclear test since 1992

8:06 a.m.
White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has discussed launching the United States' first nuclear weapons test since 1992 as a tactic in negotiations with China and Russia, The Washington Post reports.

One administration official speaking on condition of anonymity said the conversation is still ongoing, while another person familiar with the situation said the White House — after some reportedly serious disagreements — has decided to take other measures in response to threats posed by Moscow and Beijing. The U.S. has accused the other two countries of conducting low-yield nuclear tests and is seeking a trilateral deal to regulate their arsenals; Russia and China have both denied the assertions.

The news is troubling to nonproliferation advocates, who believe that it would actually encourage Moscow, Beijing, and other governments with nuclear arsenals to ramp up their own testing, rather than deter them. Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association said U.S. testing could also "disrupt" negotiations with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un even further. "It would be an invitation for other nuclear-armed countries to follow suit," said Kimball. "It would be the starting gun to an unprecedented nuclear arms race." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

further investigation
The FBI will investigate its investigation of Michael Flynn

May 22, 2020
Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Another day, another investigation of an investigation.

The FBI will launch an internal audit of its investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Friday. The move comes after the Justice Department dropped its case against Flynn after concluding he was pressured into lying to the FBI, and as documents from that investigation continue to be declassified.

President Trump fired Flynn as his national security adviser after he admitted to lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his discussions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about those conversations, but earlier this year claimed he was pressured into saying he lied. Attorney General William Barr announced earlier this month that the DOJ would move to dismiss Flynn's charges, saying the FBI's investigation into Flynn was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

The DOJ's announcement has only fueled conservatives' criticisms of the intelligence community and the FBI. Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) promised to conduct the committee's own investigation into the origins of Flynn investigation, including Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe that led to Flynn's charges. Kathryn Krawczyk

Things that make you go hmmm
Trump still hasn't taken his annual physical and it's starting to get weird

May 22, 2020
When will Trump finish his physical?
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump's aversion to taking his annual physical is starting to get … a little weird. It has now been six months since the president claims to have "started" his routine physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, NBC News reports, with Trump saying in early March that he is simply "too busy" to do the second part. But even his process is mysterious, since physicals aren't typically conducted in multiple stages over the course of several months.

There is plenty of reason for the public to feel invested in the president's physical wellbeing right now, too. Earlier this week, Trump said he was taking the prescription drug hydroxycholorquine as an unproven and potentially dangerous prophylactic to ward off the COVID-19 coronavirus. The drug has well-documented risks, including causing dangerous heart arrhythmia even in healthy people. Last November, Trump also made an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed, where the 73-year-old underwent what was later described as an "interim checkup," although one insider told CNN at the time that the visit was "abnormal."

Trump completed his 2019 physical in the month of February and his 2018 physical in January. During his November 2019 two-hour examination at Walter Reed, he began what the White House said were "portions" of his 2020 exam. It has now been six months since that initial check-up took place, and the "more comprehensive" exam assured by his doctor, which would have included the president's labs and exam results, has so far — to public knowledge — not taken place.

“At the appropriate time" Trump has promised he will finish his annual physical. "But I feel very good.” Jeva Lange

That was fast
Biden apologizes for being 'a wise guy' with 'you ain't black' comment

May 22, 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has quickly recognized his big Friday morning mistake.

While closing out an interview with Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club, Biden declared that "you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or [President] Trump, you ain't black." A whole lot of people unexpectedly found Biden's comment racist and offensive, and by Friday afternoon, Biden had acknowledged he "shouldn't have been such a wise guy."

"Perhaps I was much too cavalier," Biden said in a Friday afternoon call with black business leaders. "I've never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted," he continued, adding that "no one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background."

Charlamagne grilled Biden on his morning show, telling the presumptive Democratic nominee that "black people saved your political life in the primaries this year, and they have things they want from you, and one of them is a black woman running mate." Biden assured Charlamagne that several black women were under his consideration before someone off screen told Biden his time was up. Charlamagne told Biden that he had more questions, though, and Biden apparently tried to answer them with his big, misguided swoop. Kathryn Krawczyk

