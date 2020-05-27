See More Speed Reads
Too low
Edit

AP poll: Only half of Americans say they would get COVID-19 vaccine

7:57 a.m.

If the unprecedented global race for the first effective human coronavirus vaccine is successful, only 49 percent of Americans say they would get the vaccine, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Wednesday morning. Another 31 percent said they were not sure while 20 percent said they would not get the vaccine. About 70 percent of those currently refusing the future vaccine cited safety concerns, while an equal share of those who would get a vaccine said it's the only way to get life back to normal. The top reason among people who said yes was to protect their family and community.

"There's still a large amount of uncertainty around taking the vaccine," NORC's Caitlin Oppenheimer told AP. "There is a lot of opportunity to communicate with Americans about the value and the safety of a vaccine." Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, gave it a shot. "I would not want people to think that we're cutting corners because that would be a big mistake," he told the AP earlier this month. "Definitely the worst thing that could happen is if we rush through a vaccine that turns out to have significant side effects." The NIH is drawing up plans to test successful COVID-19 vaccine candidates in tens of thousands of people to make sure they are effective and safe.

Older Americans, whites, and Democrats were more likely to say yes to the vaccine, while respondents under 60, Republicans, and black and Hispanic Americans were more likely to pass. The AP-NORC poll was conducted May 14-18 among 1,056 adults. It has a margin of sampling error of ±4.2 percentage points. Peter Weber

Streaming wars
Edit

How HBO Max is different from HBO Go and HBO Now

8:00 a.m.
HBO Max
HBO Max

HBO Max is entering the streaming wars. So how do you get it, exactly, and what's the difference between this and HBO's other services?

HBO Max, which officially launched in the U.S. on Wednesday, is the new WarnerMedia streaming service, and it includes content from the company's library of movies and shows of which HBO programming is just a part. There's everything from The Big Bang Theory and Friends to films that aren't on the regular version of HBO, as well as original content that's exclusive to Max, including new Sesame Street and Looney Tunes shows (and, starting next year, the infamous Snyder cut of Justice League).

There are confusingly now three separate services called HBO Go, HBO Now, and HBO Max. As HBO clarifies, HBO Go is the streaming service that comes with a subscription to HBO through a TV package. HBO Now, on the other hand, is an HBO streaming service that doesn't require a cable subscription.

Then there's HBO Max, which includes everything you'd normally get with an HBO subscription, plus significantly more content that isn't HBO related. As of Wednesday, a new customer can subscribe to Max for the same $14.99 a month price as Now, which offers far less content than Max.

If you're an HBO customer, you may or may not already have Max, as Now subscribers are being upgraded for no additional cost depending on how they're billed, while if you use HBO Go, you get access depending on which TV provider you subscribe through, as CNET explains. Comcast customers aren't getting upgraded at the moment.

Check out more information about which HBO users automatically get HBO Max here. The service is now available, meaning after leaving Netflix, the Friends are once again there for you. Brendan Morrow

coronavirus research
Edit

COVID-19 survivors as young as 40 often face long, painful recoveries

7:01 a.m.
Patient leaves hospital in New York after extended COVID-19 stay
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

"People think that, with COVID-19, 1 percent die and the rest just have flu," virologist Peter Piot, a giant of AIDS and Ebola research, tells The New York Times. "It's not that simple — there's this whole thing in the middle." Piot, 71, should know: The coronavirus "hit me like a bus" in March, he said, and he's only now able to move about for more than 10 minutes at a time. Researchers are still learning about the new coronavirus, but some people fortunate enough to recover still face lung scarring, heart damage, persistent fatigue, blood clots, strokes, neurological problems, and other long-term damage.

People in their 70s or older, like Piot, "are most likely to die from the virus, while younger people generally have a milder form of COVID," Renuka Rayasam writes at Politico. "Survivors in their 40s, 50s, and 60s will likely suffer the longest," experiencing serious aftereffects following more severe infections. The exhaustion and shortness of breath can make it impossible to return to work for a year or more, which can also lead to deteriorating mental health. COVID-19 survivors aren't allowed to join the U.S. military, Rayasam notes.

Middle-aged survivors are "the group that we're concerned about when we discharge," Shari Brosnahan, a pulmonary and critical care doctor at NYU's Langone Health, tells Politico. "If you were an active person with this disease and were in the ICU, your transition away from either being a primary breadwinner or taking care of kids or taking a trip in your retirement, those are things that have been taken away from you."

The 99,000 recorded U.S. COVID-19 deaths grab most of the attention, but it's worth remembering — and keeping in mind — that life hasn't returned to normal for many of the 1.68 million Americans infected with the coronavirus, and it may not feel normal for quite a while. Peter Weber

2020 ad war
Edit

The Never-Trump group Lincoln Project arranges 100,000 body bags in brutal new ad

5:11 a.m.

You can read about various ways President Trump has failed to live up to the COVID-19 challenge in thoughtful articles by doctors, historians, conservative journalists, and dozens of other op-eds and analyses, but the Lincoln Project is betting that Trump and an American flag made up of body bags convey the gist of that story quicker and more effectively. The group, formed by prominent anti-Trump conservatives and Republicans, released such an ad on Tuesday night.

The tagline and title of the ad — "100,000 dead Americans. One wrong president" — is a little premature, perhaps. According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. had only 98,929 official COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday morning, out of 1.68 million cases, though both numbers are likely undercounts. No other country has reported more than 392,000 COVID-19 cases or 38,000 deaths. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Edit

French study bolsters hopes antibodies protect against COVID-19, even after mild infections

4:23 a.m.
COVID-19 testing at the Pasteur Institute
Denis Charlet/AFP/Getty Images

Researchers at France's Pasteur Institute and university hospitals in Strasbourg said Tuesday that in a study of 160 doctors and nurses who experienced mild cases of COVID-19, all but one developed antibodies that could prevent reinfection within two weeks. The preliminary findings, not yet peer-reviewed, bolstered hopes that patients who survive the new coronavirus, even if they never got seriously ill, would be protected. Almost all of the volunteers in the study had produced antibodies capable of neutralizing the virus within 41 days. Pasteur's Arnaud Fontanet and his colleagues suggested that the findings support the use of antibody tests. Peter Weber

Distant and accounted for
Edit

House Republicans sue Pelosi in long-shot bid to halt House proxy voting

3:37 a.m.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House plans to vote Wednesday on reauthorizing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, inaugurating a new rule that allows members to submit their votes via congressional proxy. The proxy voting rule, approved along party lines, allows one member of Congress to vote yes, no, or present for up to 10 colleagues, and more than 50 House Democrats had registered a proxy by Tuesday night. The temporary measure allows members of Congress to avoid travel and Washington, D.C., during the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Republicans sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in federal court Tuesday night to block the measure, claiming it is unconstitutional because the House would be voting without a physical quorum. Pelosi said Tuesday that the rule is "fully consistent with the Constitution," arguing the House GOP's "sad stunt" is an attempt "to delay and obstruct urgently needed action to meet the needs of American workers and families during the coronavirus crisis."

"It's unlikely that Republicans will find a welcome reception from the federal courts, which are notoriously reluctant to wade into internal House machinations," Politico reports. "The House sets its own rules and procedures, and judges routinely sidestep questions about them by deferring to the internal prerogatives of the House, often citing the Constitution's language that declares that '[e]ach House may determine the rules of its proceedings.'"

After the FISA vote, which faces an uncertain future, the House plans to vote on several noncontroversial bills, including one addressing China's human rights abuse against the Uyghurs and a change to the Paycheck Protection Program that would give small businesses more time to use their coronavirus stimulus funds. Peter Weber

protests
Edit

Demonstrators, police clash during protest over George Floyd's death

2:02 a.m.
Tear gas is fired at protesters.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday night to express their outrage over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died Monday night after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. The incident was recorded, and Floyd can be heard in the video saying, "I can't breathe." The four police officers involved were fired on Tuesday, a move applauded by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and the FBI will investigate the incident for possible civil rights violations.

Several community activists addressed Tuesday night's crowd. One of them, Al Flowers, warned that "this will happen again if we don't get in front of this." The protesters chanted "Prosecute the police," and a smaller group continued to march to a precinct near where Floyd died. Once there, clashes broke out, with some demonstrators spray painting squad cars and throwing water bottles and rocks at police officers; the officers fired tear gas and stun grenades at the crowd in response. Catherine Garcia

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Jimmy Kimmel dings Trump's 'brazen hypocrisy' on golfing, calls America's mask war 'the dumbest standoff ever'

1:59 a.m.

"This was a weird Memorial Day," Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "I think we can all agree: Zoom barbecues suck. This weekend Donald Trump, by unauthorized presidential order, made a sweeping declaration to open all churches, temples, and places of worship, in an effort to make sure that the most devout Americans can get a chance to contract the coronavirus, too." And Trump, "a man of great faith," he deadpanned, spent Sunday morning golfing.

"You know, people say he's unfit to be president — they forget, he's barely even fit to play golf," Kimmel said. "It looks bad for the president to be golfing with 100,000 Americans dead and a stay-at-home order in place, but try explaining optics to a guy who stared directly into an eclipse," he added, showing the "the brazen hypocrisy" of both Trump and Fox & Friends when it comes to presidential golfing.

Along with his golfing, Trump spent Memorial Day weekend "tweeting nut-job conspiracy theories and mocking Joe Biden for wearing a mask to a Memorial Day event," Kimmel said. He showed some scenes of mask-less crowds on beaches, more beaches, and at a "Zero Ducks Given" pool party at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, plus one Staten Island standoff where grocery shoppers yelled a mask-less woman out of the store.

"I have to say, of all the fights we've had over the last few years, this one makes the least sense," Kimmel said. "This is the dumbest standoff ever. We all want to go back to work, we all want to go out to eat, we all want to hang out, none of us want to see people die. So if wearing a mask can help slow the virus and get us back to normal sooner, why not wear a mask? It's so selfish. Are these people also refusing to wash their hands? Or is that for wussies, too?"

The Daily Show's Michael Kosta spoke last week with Florida beach "grim reaper" Daniel Uhlfelder, whose macabre protests in favor of social distancing are, he hopes, giving succor to the mask-wearing majority disheartened by the anti-mitigation protesters. Watch below. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.