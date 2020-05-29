Jimmy Kimmel explains why Trump's 'war with Twitter' is 'obviously insane,' doomed to fail

"A lot of people are wondering which of the many changes we've made to our lives during this pandemic are going to carry over when things go back to normal," Jimmy Kimmel said on Thursday's Kimmel Live. "Will children still sit on Santa's lap at Christmas?" He explained why COVID-19 should definitely kill off the penny and maybe the nickel. "Meanwhile, this is what our penny-colored president is up to," Kimmel said. "While racial injustice is tearing this country apart, he is going to war with Twitter."
"Earlier this week, Twitter labeled one of Trump's many lies as potentially misleading," Kimmel explained. "He keeps claiming that vote-by-mail — even though he himself does it — will result in some kind of avalanche of anti-Trump voter fraud. It's part of his multi-pronged looks-like-I'm-gonna-lose-so-I'll-make-every-case-I-can-to-say-I-was-cheated campaign." In response, he signed an executive order that would limit legal protections for social media companies.
"This is crazy," Kimmel said. "This would be like if he declared war on Arby's because they said there were 550 calories in his curly fries. In a nutshell, the president is mad at an app on his phone and is using the power of his office to retaliate. This is what's on his mind as the death toll from a virus is over 100,000 now and people are rioting in the streets. He told reporters today he would shut down Twitter if his attorneys could find a way, because they're limiting his 'freedom of speech' — which is obviously insane. He is Mr. Twitter. And by the way, if he's so mad at Twitter, why doesn't he stop using it? He can't, because he loves it."
Because "this has been another terrible week, and our government is terrible, and the world is terrible, and everything is terrible," Kimmel said, he did not want to end it on a down note. You can watch his alter-ego perform bad magic tricks below. Peter Weber
There are a lot of legal, ethical, political, and constitutional questions about the executive order President Trump signed Thursday purporting to "defend free speech" by regulating social media companies. But there's also a practical one: Is Trump shooting himself in the foot?
Trump's executive order targets Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, a foundational internet law that shields websites like social media companies from liability for most things users post to their sites. If Trump is successful, Twitter, Google, and Facebook "could face legal jeopardy if they allowed false and defamatory posts," Peter Baker and Daisuke Wakabayashi explain at The New York Times. "Without a liability shield, they presumably would have to be more aggressive about policing messages that press the boundaries — like the president's."
"Ironically, Donald Trump is a big beneficiary of Section 230," said Kate Ruane at the American Civil Liberties Union. "If platforms were not immune under the law, then they would not risk the legal liability that could come with hosting Donald Trump's lies, defamation, and threats."
Perhaps luckily for Trump, his executive order probably has no legal teeth and, if challenged in court, will almost certainly be struck down. "Donald Trump's order is plainly illegal," said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), one of the 1996 law's authors. You can learn more about Section 230, including why it has critics on the left and right — for different reasons — in this Washington Post explainer.
Trump's effort to quashing Section 230 by executive fiat immediately "touched off widespread opposition, uniting Democratic lawmakers, digital experts, longtime conservative-leaning advocacy groups, and a bevy of free speech activists," the Post reports.
"Social media can be frustrating," said Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democratic member of the Federal Communications Commission, one of the independent agencies Trump directed to act. "But an executive order that would turn the Federal Communications Commission into the president's speech police is not the answer." Peter Weber
The National Park Service is rolling back Obama-era regulations that banned hunters in Alaska's national preserves from using food to lure black and brown bears out of their dens.
The new rules will also let hunters use artificial light to attract black bears and their cubs, shoot caribou from motorboats, and hunt wolves and coyotes during the denning season, the Anchorage Daily News reports. The Obama administration enacted the regulations in order to prevent the destabilization of Alaska's ecosystems.
This change is "amazingly cruel," Jesse Prentice-Dunn, policy director for the Center for Western Priorities, told The Guardian, and is "just the latest in a string of efforts to reduce protections for America's wildlife at the behest of oil companies and trophy hunters."
Several Native American tribes criticized the original rule, opposing it due to rural Alaskans needing wild food sources. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) cheered the reversal, saying it was necessary "not only as a matter of principle, but as a matter of states' rights." Catherine Garcia
President Trump threatened to send the National Guard into Minneapolis, where the National Guard has already been activated and deployed by Gov. Tim Walz (D), in a tweeted response early Friday to the chaotic protests, fires, and looting in the Twin Cities. "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen," Trump tweeted, referring to the violent death that sparked three days of protests, so far. "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"
....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!
On Monday, a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes after handcuffing him in a forgery investigation. Floyd, who was black, repeatedly protested that he couldn't breath, and he died soon after. It was all caught on video by a bystander. Chauvin and four of his colleagues were fired Tuesday but none have been arrested. One of the chants from protesters has been "No justice, no peace!" It's not clear what Trump hopes to accomplish by pouring rhetorical gasoline on a raging fire. Peter Weber
Gov. Tim Walz (D) declared a state of emergency in the Twin Cities and called in the Minnesota National Guard in response to protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody. Several buildings have been set on fire in both cities, including the 3rd Precinct station in Minneapolis, going up in flames after demonstrators forcibly entered the building.
The Minnesota National Guard said its mission is to "protect life" and "preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate," and tweeted a photo showing one of its vehicles next to a Minneapolis Fire Department truck. Catherine Garcia
A Minneapolis police station was set on fire Thursday night, as protesters continued to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on Monday after a white police officer kneeled on his neck. Protesters have gathered outside of the 3rd Precinct station every night since, and earlier in the evening, officers were on the roof, firing tear gas and flash bangs in an attempt to disperse the crowd.
As the night progressed, the mood shifted, with some protesters becoming aggressive. A fire was started in a nearby pawn shop, and after demonstrators were able to gain access to the 3rd Precinct, it was quickly set ablaze. The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed that "protesters forcibly entered the building and have ignited several fires," and all of the precinct's staff was evacuated.
Protesters are still standing outside the burning building, with some setting off fireworks and others shouting, "What's his name? George, George." Catherine Garcia
A group here has now set fire to the Precinct 3 police station in Minneapolis. Demonstrators are climbing the building. pic.twitter.com/mhGre6VOD9
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) on Thursday said she will not be former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, as she wants to focus on helping her state get through the coronavirus pandemic.
It was "an honor to be considered," said Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, "but I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration. Nevada's economy is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis and I will continue to focus on getting Nevadans the support they need to get back on their feet."
Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said a statement he has "admired Sen. Cortez Masto as long as I have known her because she's a leader with integrity." Biden has said he will choose a woman to be his vice president, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) are believed to be on his list. On Wednesday, Biden told supporters he will announce his pick by Aug. 1. Catherine Garcia
CNN anchor Don Lemon was stunned on Thursday after the FBI asked for more information from the public regarding the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died on Monday after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. There is video footage that was shot by a bystander, yet no charges were announced during a law enforcement press conference on Thursday. Lemon said he gets that the investigation needs to be "handled properly," but asked: "How much more video do they need? I keep saying as I'm watching that this is some sort of a joke."
Four police officers were involved in the incident, and Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned Floyd down, has had 18 complaints filed against him. "Are they going to be arrested or are they not?" Lemon said. "Is this justice system going to work with these officers the way it works with the general public? Someone accuses you of something. The police, guess what they do — they come to get you. They arrest you and you have to deal with the legal system. Are we going to have the same legal system for police officers that we have for the average adult?"
Lemon also channeled the protesters who are outraged by Floyd's death. "When you feel you have nothing else, when you don't have a platform, what do you do — you act out in the way you act out," he said. "People are sick of it." The last person who needs to get involved in the matter is President Trump, Lemon said, referring to him as "the birther-in-chief." "Nobody wants to hear from the man who wanted the death penalty to come back for the Central Park Five," he added. "No one wants to hear from the man who says that the former president was not born in this country. No one wants to hear from the man who says there are very fine people on both sides." Catherine Garcia
“I kept saying, as I’m watching this, ‘is this some sort of a joke?’ How much more video do they need?” CNN’s @donlemon reacts to the fact that no charges were announced against the officers involved in George Floyd’s death during an FBI news conference. pic.twitter.com/EMnUWFbzgo