Finally
The worst of the coronavirus unemployment spike could be over

9:30 a.m.
A person walks past a hiring sign.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Around 1.88 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, according to numbers released Thursday by the Department of Labor.

The number, in line with economists' expectations, brings the total number of people who've filed new jobless claims to 42.6 million over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also continues a downward trend that could signify the worst of the coronavirus economic crash is over. At the unemployment boom's peak in late March, 6.9 million people filed claims.

Still, 21.5 million people filed continuing claims — unemployment claims filed for at least two weeks in a row — in a sign that many people aren't getting their jobs back even as parts of the economy reopen. Kathryn Krawczyk

Morgan v. Giuliani: Dawn of Justice
Rudy Giuliani screams at Piers Morgan in insane TV interview: 'What happened to you, Rudy?'

10:45 a.m.

Rudy Giuliani just made an appearance on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan, and to say it went off the rails would be an understatement.

President Trump's personal lawyer participated in what turned out to be a completely bonkers interview on the show on Thursday, which started somewhat normally only to get heated as Morgan grilled Giuliani on Trump tweeting that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Giuliani claimed Trump didn't quote a "nutty, horrible racist" on "purpose," but Morgan wasn't buying it, repeatedly calling Giuliani out and asking him why Trump is using "inflammatory language" on Twitter.

After many minutes going back and forth on this, the interview finally went fully out of control as Giuliani screamed over Morgan's news coverage and the two traded insults, with Giuliani blasting Morgan as a "liar" and a "failed journalist" after Morgan asked him, "What happened to you, Rudy?" Morgan proceeded to label Giuliani "deranged," "unhinged," and "completely barking mad."

As if the whole thing wasn't chaotic enough, they then spent the end of the interview litigating whether Giuliani dropped an F-bomb during the conversation; Giuliani claimed he didn't say live on the air that Morgan "f--ed up," but considering a bleep was added to the Twitter clip posted by Good Morning Britain, the network obviously wasn't convinced.

Watch just a small piece of the wild journey below, with more on YouTube. Brendan Morrow

'insensitive'
Drew Brees apologizes for comments about kneeling during the national anthem that 'completely missed the mark'

9:30 a.m.
Drew Brees
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Drew Brees has issued an apology for comments he now says "missed the mark."

The New Orleans Saints quarterback faced criticism this week after saying, while discussing NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice, "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America." His remarks immediately sparked backlash especially amid the ongoing George Floyd protests, with LeBron James questioning how Brees still doesn't "understand why [Colin Kaepernick] was kneeling on one knee," adding it has "nothing to do with the disrespect" of the flag.

Brees has now apologized on Instagram to "anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday."

"In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country," he said. "They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy."

Brees wrote that he stands "with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality" and insisted he has "ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy." He concluded by saying he recognizes he "should do less talking and more listening ... and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen."

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis on CNN praised Brees' apology, calling it a "model for all of America." Brendan Morrow

Poll Watch
Top Republicans are reportedly getting very worried about Trump's re-election odds

9:03 a.m.
Trump holds a Bible
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is now 7.8 percentage points behind Vice President Joe Biden in RealClearPolitics' polling average, and when you scratch deeper than the national head-to-head polling, his numbers have "turned from mixed to bleak," Axios reports. He and Biden are statistically tied in Texas, per a Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday, and in Ohio, according to a new Fox News poll. Fox News' pollsters also have Trump losing badly in Wisconsin and modestly in Arizona, both states he needs to win.

Top Republicans say "Trump's handling of the nation's civil unrest, including his hasty photo op at St. John's Church after the violent clearing of Lafayette Park, make them much more worried about his chance of re-election than they were one week ago," Axios reported Thursday morning. And "yesterday, advisers admit, was inarguably brutal," with Defense Secretary Mark Esper dissenting from Trump's use of active-duty troops and Esper's predecessor, James Mattis, excoriating Trump as divisive, immature, and a violator of the Constitution who must be held to account.

Trump is sending a clear, consistent signal "that in the five months remaining between now and Election Day he will be singularly focused on his core supporters — and whatever energizes them most," Gabby Orr writes at Politico. "The base-only strategy is a gamble for Trump, whose campaign spent much of the past year trying to build up good will with suburban swing voters — knowing their disapproval alone could cost him re-election. But the base is also his safe space." And given his slumping poll numbers with independents, senior citizens, suburban woman, and even his core white evangelical base, it may be his best option. Peter Weber

'absolutely devastating'
Meghan Markle speaks out on George Floyd's death in emotional commencement speech

8:04 a.m.

Meghan Markle has spoken out about the killing of George Floyd and other "senseless" acts of racism in an emotional message to graduating seniors.

The Duchess of Sussex this week remotely delivered a commencement speech to graduates of Los Angeles' Immaculate Heart High School, which she attended, and spoke on the "absolutely devastating" recent events amid the unrest over the death of Floyd in police custody. At the top, she noted that she was "really nervous" about saying the right thing.

"And I realized, the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing," Markle said. "Because George Floyd's life mattered, and Breonna Taylor's life mattered, and Philando Castile's life mattered, and Tamir Rice's life mattered."

After recalling advice from her high school teacher to "always remember to put other's needs above your own fears," Markle told graduates she's "so sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present." She went on to reflect on her memories of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, which were similarly "triggered by a senseless act of racism."

"That's something that you should have an understanding of, but an understanding of as a history lesson, not as your reality," she said. "So I am sorry that, in a way, we have not gotten the world to the place that you deserve it to be."

She added, however, that she remembers the way "people came together" at that time, which is also the case now. Markle concluded by calling on graduates to help "rebuild" our "broken" foundation, adding, "I know you know that black lives matter." Watch her full address below. Brendan Morrow

George Floyd protests
Wednesday's protests were calmer after new murder charges in George Floyd case, with larger crowds, singing

7:43 a.m.

Protests continued across the U.S. for a ninth day Wednesday, sparked by the killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. In many major cities, Wednesday's protests were the sixth consecutive day of marches — and the largest. They also "turned notably more subdued on the eve of a Thursday memorial service" for Floyd, The Associated Press reports, and "the calmer protests came on the same day that prosecutors charged three more police officers and filed a new, tougher charge against" Chauvin, upgrading the top charge to second-degree murder.

In Washington, D.C., the new charges were announced by Romulo Richardson, to cheers from the protesters who amassed in the largest group yet despite an overwhelming pretense or armed federal police and at least 2,200 National Guard soldiers deployed across the capital. "They charged the four officers in George Floyd's murder tonight," Richardson said. "Y'all made that happen. ... Y'all made them believe us. There is strength in numbers."

Federal forces have expanded the perimeter around the White House, cutting off Lafayette Square with a wall of police. "At one point near the White House, protesters began singing 'Amazing Grace' as they knelt in view of law enforcement officers in riot gear," chanting "We are not going anywhere!" AP reports.

"The mood was jubilant, with protesters singing and dancing as someone with a loudspeaker played Sam Cook's 'A Change is Gonna Come' and Michael Jackson's 'Man in the Mirror,'" the Post adds. And as the sun set, local musician Kenny Sway led the crowd in a chorus of "Lean on Me." The Post's Hannah Natanson described the singalong as a "surreal, beautiful, peaceful scene outside the White House."

"Tonight it just seems more organized. The momentum and energy is just much more tangible," one protester told the Post. "Everybody is seeing how the rest of the world is responding to this, and it's encouraging us." There was music in Portland, Oregon, too. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Trump and Race
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Amber Ruffin judge Trump less of a Churchill, more 'dictator fanboy'

6:12 a.m.

The Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday and his three colleagues were charged with accessory to murder, "so activism works, justice is possible, easy-peasy, hold-protests-for-nine-days-straight-in-380-American-cities squeezy," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. But President Trump is proving that, like many people feared, he's "a dictator fanboy," and "now we're teetering dangerously close to Trump making his dreams our nightmare" in the streets of Washington D.C.

Colbert revisited Trump's gassing of protesters so he could have a photo op at St. John's Church. "Apparently, Trump went medieval on the protesters in part because he was upset — humiliated, really — about the TV people revealing that he hid in a bunker over the weekend," Colbert said. But Trump told Fox News Radio's Brian Kilmeade that he had just gone down to the bunker "for a tiny, little, short period of time" mostly for "an inspection." He laughed.

"So, just how crazy are things right now? An anonymous source in the administration felt the need to push back on reports that Trump wanted to use tanks against the protesters," and it wasn't a very convincing pushback, Colbert said. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley are also "getting criticism for his fascist photo op" and helping erode the "U.S. armed forces' proud tradition of remaining out of politics to emphasize civilian control of the military," he said. "It reminds me of the old joke: Why did the defense secretary and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs cross the road? Because the president is a chicken."

"Our president is still getting his Bible thumped for that embarrassing photo session at St. John's Church on Monday," and "the White House today tried to explain why the orange chicken crossed the road," Jimmy Kimmel laughed. "Like Churchill? When Churchill said 'we shall fight them on the streets,' he wasn't talking about his own people!" Trump insisted "people" loved his church photo op, but "you have a problem when even the 600-year-old host of the 700 Club is not impressed," he said. "Trump's chief of staff said it was Ivanka's idea, and as a result Ivanka has been demoted to Eric."

Republican senators did not, generally speaking, join the criticism, The Late Show illustrated.

Late Night's Amber Ruffin unloaded on police violence against protesters in a "minute(s) of fury," and you can watch that below. Peter Weber

We Don't need no stinking badges
Federal police with no badges or name plates are patrolling Washington, D.C. Some are prison riot guards.

3:53 a.m.

A veritable alphabet soup of federal law enforcement has been deployed in Washington, D.C., amid large peaceful protests against racial injustice and police brutality and adjacent acts of vandalism — FBI, DEA, DHS, ICE, CBP, TSA, plus the Secret Service, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Park Police, National Guard, Military Police, and active-duty troops. But "Washington residents have also been confronted with a number of other heavily armed law enforcement officers who share an unexpected characteristic: Neither their affiliation nor their personal identities are discernible," The Washington Post reports.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to NBC on Wednesday evening that it has sent prison riot police to Washington at Attorney General William Barr's request, and "they do not carry badges and are not wearing BOP-specific clothing as they are serving a broader mission." Law enforcement veterans are leery.

"The idea that the federal government is putting law enforcement personnel on the line without appropriate designation of agency, name, etc. — that's a direct contradiction of the oversight that they've been providing for many years to local police and demanding in all of their various monitorships and accreditation," former New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton told the Post. "If those officers engage in any type of misbehavior during the time that they are there representing the federal government, how are you to identify them?"

Along with accountability concerns, not having identifiable uniforms might prompt dangerous confrontations between different branches of federal police or with protesters. "You can have this weird thing where you have these militia group guys just dressed up in their gear, which they like to do anyway, show up and just start pushing protesters around," explained former FBI agent Clint Watts. "And if you're a protester, you don't know if you have to respond to this person." Peter Weber

