John Kelly tells Anthony Scaramucci he agrees with James Mattis' blistering rebuke of Trump

President Trump's former defense secretary blasted him this week in a scathing rebuke, which now has the approval of the president's former chief of staff.

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was interviewed Friday by former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, and they spoke about former Defense Secretary James Mattis recently denouncing Trump as someone who "tries to divide us."

"None of us would take making a statement like that lightly, but there is a concern, I think an awful big concern, that the partisanship has gotten out of hand," Kelly said. "The tribal thing has gotten out of hand. ...He's quite a man, General Jim Mattis, and for him to do that tells you where he is relative to the concern he has for our country."

Asked if he agrees with Mattis, Kelly said yes, "I agree with him," adding, "I think we need to step back from the politics" and "look harder at who we elect" to examine their "character" and "ethics."

Kelly in the interview also expressed disapproval of protesters this week being cleared out of Lafayette Square with tear gas so Trump could walk to St. John's Church for a photo-op, saying he would have "recommended against it." And asked by Scaramucci if Trump is a "very stable genius" like he's said, Kelly had no comment on whether he's "stable or unstable."

Kelly had previously spoken out on Thursday to rebut Trump's claim that he fired Mattis, saying the president "has clearly forgotten how it actually happened or is confused." Speaking on this point, Kelly observed Friday that "over time, every relationship" at the White House "begins to deteriorate," not that Scaramucci, who infamously was fired from the White House after just 10 days, wouldn't know.

"I don't have to tell you that," Kelly joked. Brendan Morrow