WHO: Daily coronavirus cases hit record high on Sunday

More than 136,000 coronavirus cases were reported worldwide on Sunday, "the most in a single day so far," World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

Three-quarters of those cases were in 10 countries, primarily in South Asia and the Americas. Europe is seeing some improvement, Tedros said, and leaders there must stay on top of things, as "the biggest threat now is complacency."

He also asked that protesters participating in demonstrations against racism and police brutality wear masks, wash their hands, and social distance, in order to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases. "We reject discrimination of all kinds," Tedros said. "We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely."

Globally, more than 7 million people have been infected by the coronavirus, with at least 403,300 dying, The New York Times reports. In the United States, there are nearly two million confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at 110,697. Catherine Garcia