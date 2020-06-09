See More Speed Reads
information blackout
Houthi rebels are reportedly going to great lengths to suppress coronavirus information in Yemen

10:26 a.m.
Coronavirus in Yemen.
MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Image

Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, Yemen — the site of one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, sparked by a civil war — was viewed by many as a particularly vulnerable nation. The World Health Organization, international aid workers, and local activists and lawmakers, have said the virus has indeed taken hold and is worsening in the country, but its true toll has been suppressed by Houthi rebels, The Associated Press reports.

The rebels, who control the capital, Sanaa, and much of Yemen's northern region, are reportedly going to great lengths to keep coronavirus information under wraps. The official number of coronavirus in the areas under Houthi control is just four, but the World Health Organization reportedly believes there have been thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths, and local unions keeping their own death tallies have said 46 medical staffers, 28 judges, and 13 lawyers died over a three-week period between mid-May and early June, AP reports. A Houthi spokesman even appeared to admit the actual numbers are higher, stating that data isn't revealed to the public because "such publicity has a heavy and terrifying toll on people's psychological health."

But the rebels reportedly aren't simply refusing to release the numbers. At at least one hospital, they've reportedly appointed a security supervisor to control the flow of information in, and security personnel search visitors for phones. There have also been instances of alleged crackdowns on social media, and efforts to spread out burials across Sanaa's cemeteries to divert attention.

That hasn't stopped residents from secretly filming burials, however, and the videos have reportedly become an example of subversion that give Yemenis the most accurate sense of COVID-19's affect on the northern region. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

party on
Watch Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves make their long-awaited return as Bill and Ted

9:52 a.m.

Excellent!

The first trailer for the long-awaited third Bill & Ted movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music, dropped on Tuesday, giving us a look at Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter back in the roles almost 30 years after the last film.

The sequel picks up all that time later to see Bill and Ted tasked with writing a song to save the universe. "And let's say that they have to travel all over the place to try and figure it out,” director Dean Parisot told Empire. In the trailer, they devise a brilliant plan: travel to the future to steal the song from themselves after they’ve already written it. Whoa.

Bill & Ted is evidently still set to release in August amid the coronavirus pandemic; the trailer prominently declares it's arriving in the summer, and it was previously scheduled for August 21. As of now, an abbreviated summer movie season is expected to be kicked off when Tenet opens on July 17, assuming theaters have reopened widely enough by then that Warner Bros. can keep that date. It remains to be seen whether they'll do so, although just this week, California gave theaters the green lit to begin reopening.

If releasing in the summer turns out to be possible, get ready to party on with Bill and Ted for the first time since the early '90s — albeit in a limited-capacity theater hopefully while masked up — on August 21. Brendan Morrow

conspiracist in chief
Trump baselessly suggests 75-year-old Buffalo protester shoved by police may have been an 'antifa provocateur'

9:36 a.m.

President Trump has made his first comments about the Buffalo, New York protester shoved by police, and it's loaded with unfounded conspiracy theories.

Two Buffalo police officers have been charged with felony second-degree assault after they shoved 75-year-old peace activist Martin Gugino to the ground last week, leaving him bleeding on the sidewalk. But Trump, after watching a segment from the right-wing One America News Network, has decided without proof that Gugino "could be an antifa provocateur" who was "appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment."

The OANN segment stems from a far-right blog that started pushing its own interpretation of the incident over the weekend. There's no proof that Gugino was trying to black out police communications or even that he identified as "antifa." Antifa is a shortening of "anti-fascist," and, contrary to what Trump and other conservatives have suggested, is a loose designation for people who oppose fascism and oppression, with no leader or organizational structure.

Gugino is still in the hospital after hitting his head on the sidewalk. A Buffalo News story about Gugino revealed he is a longtime peace activist from about 15 minutes outside Buffalo. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus could have been spreading in Wuhan back in August 2019, new study suggests

9:18 a.m.
People wearing facemasks as a preventative measure following a coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Could COVID-19 have actually been spreading in Wuhan all the way back in August 2019?

A new study from Harvard Medical School suggests it's possible, CNN reports. Examining satellite images of hospital parking lots in Wuhan, as well as search volume for the COVID-19 symptoms "diarrhea" and "cough" on the Chinese search engine Baidu, researchers discovered "an upward trend in hospital traffic and search volume" starting in the late summer and early fall of last year.

"Between September and October 2019, five of the six hospitals show their highest relative daily volume of the analyzed series, coinciding with elevated levels of Baidu search queries for the terms 'diarrhea' and 'cough,'" the research says, and there was a "steep increase" in volume at the hospital parking lots beginning in August.

The researchers said they can't draw a definitive link between the spikes they observed and the coronavirus, but John Brownstein, who led the team, told CNN this "adds to a growing body of evidence that something was happening ahead of when it was officially recognized." Brownstein also told CNN the spike in searches for diarrhea was "especially compelling," since it was "increasing at a level that we hadn't seen at all, historically," and "we now know now that gastrointestinal symptoms are a really important marker for COVID."

Additionally, the findings "corroborate the hypothesis that the virus emerged naturally in southern China and was potentially already circulating at the time of the Wuhan cluster," the researchers said. China is refuting the research, with a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson calling it "incredibly ridiculous." Brendan Morrow

Ad Wars
New Lincoln Project ad ruthlessly takes aim at yet another Trump soft spot: Crowd sizes

9:02 a.m.

The Lincoln Project, a super PAC of Republican strategists seeking to defeat President Trump, released another ad Tuesday morning that savagely targets one of Trump's manifest insecurities, in this case the first one he revealed as president.

"It took almost four years for Trump to get the crowds he wanted," the narrator says over photos of Trump's sparse inaugural crowd followed by large Black Lives Matters protests from around the country. "After years of Donald Trump's divisiveness and discord, America is coming together." Voters will have to choose between America and Trump, the ad argues. "Imagine how big the crowds will be when he's gone."

Trump has tried to hit back at the Lincoln Project's founders, including George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, but the group seems to revel in his tweets and verbal insults. They even created an ad bragging "we're still there, living in your head."

There's evidence the group really has gotten inside Trump's head. One reason Trump's re-election campaign is spending more than $400,000 on cable news ads in the solidly blue Washington, D.C., market is his paid advisers are "hoping to counter-program recent ads" by the Lincoln Project, The Daily Beast reported Monday night, citing two campaign sources. Trump responded furiously after the super PAC aired an ad called "Mourning in America" on Fox News in the D.C. area, a strategy Conway said his group learned from Trump's team.

The Lincoln Project also cut an ad zeroing in on Trump's reported anxiety that his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, is using the Trump name to get rich, even as Trump's poll numbers slide.

Conway has argued at length that Trump is a sociopathic narcissist, and another recent mocked "a frightened Trump" who "hides from protesters in a deep bunker, firing off tweets" like a "coward." Trump claimed on Fox News radio last week that he was only "inspecting" the bunker, an obvious lie that Attorney General William Barr causally upended Monday afternoon.

"The Lincoln Project represents a limited constituency, given that President Trump has received exceedingly high approval numbers among Republicans in poll after poll," The Daily Beast notes. "But the group and its D.C.-targeted messages have managed to get under the president's skin." Peter Weber

America runs on...
Dunkin' is hiring 25,000 as states reopen

8:08 a.m.
Dunkin Donuts sign.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Dunkin' Brands announced Monday that it is adding 25,000 new jobs as states ease coronavirus lockdowns and reopen their economies. The fast-food chain said it would launch its "first-ever national restaurant employee recruitment advertising campaign" to fill jobs at franchises across the country. "Dunkin' is committed to keeping America running and working," said Stephanie Lilak, Dunkin' Brands' senior vice president and chief human resources officer. The news came after the Labor Department on Friday reported that the unemployment rate, which had been expected to rise, fell to 13.3 percent in May from 14.7 percent in April. Harold Maass

George Floyd
Mourners pay respects to George Floyd ahead of funeral

8:02 a.m.
Funeral for George Floyd.
GODOFREDO A. VASQUEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of mourners gathered on Monday to pay their respects to George Floyd in Houston, where he grew up. American flags lined the route of a procession to the Fountain of Praise church, where people filed by Floyd's casket. A funeral will be held Tuesday for Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked worldwide protests against police brutality. "I'm glad he got the send-off he deserved," Marcus Williams, a 46-year-old black Houston resident, told Reuters. "I want the police killings to stop. I want them to reform the process to achieve justice, and stop the killing." Harold Maass

the boy who lived
Daniel Radcliffe addresses Harry Potter fans whose love of the books was 'tarnished' by J.K. Rowling

7:55 a.m.
Daniel Radcliffe
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Recent tweets from J.K. Rowling have now drawn pushback from the boy who lived himself.

Daniel Radcliffe this week publicly rejected yet another series of controversial comments by the Harry Potter author, writing in a blog post for The Trevor Project that "transgender women are women," and "any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

Radcliffe was responding to Rowling's tweets over the weekend that were widely criticized as transphobic. In one, she linked to an article referencing "people who menstruate" and wrote, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people." She also wrote in another tweet that "if sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives."

Her comments already faced blowback from one Harry Potter star, with Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the films, subtweeting Rowling and linking to resources for black trans women and LGBTQ people of color.

After writing that "we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities," Radcliffe in his post also acknowledged Harry Potter fans who say Rowling's comments have "tarnished or diminished" their experience with the series.

"If you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred," he wrote. "And in my opinion nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much." Brendan Morrow

