the coronavirus crisis
Tesla employees reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after Musk ignored lockdown to reopen

1:08 p.m.
Elon Musk
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Some California Tesla employees reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in May after CEO Elon Musk restarted production in defiance of orders from the county.

Musk last month announced production had resumed at Tesla's facility in Fremont, California, despite shelter-in-place orders in Alameda County amid the pandemic. Tesla had sued the county over its stay-at-home order, and Musk said he was willing to be arrested over resuming production. The county ultimately allowed Tesla to reopen while operating "minimum business operations" and following social distancing guidelines.

Now, The Washington Post reports that several Tesla employees in California tested positive for COVID-19 last month days after production restarted. The report cites two anonymous workers, one of whom "said a supervisor confirmed two positive cases to a group at the Fremont-based seat assembly facility" near the main plant. The affected employees were reportedly told to stay home.

The Post notes that the agreement Tesla reached with Alameda County required them to report positive COVID-19 cases to the health department, but since production actually started before that, "there could have been cases that were never reported to the county."

Musk's California reopening came following a series of public comments in which he railed against lockdown measures put into place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in one tweet demanding, "FREE AMERICA NOW." He had previously downplayed the threat of COVID-19, in March incorrectly predicting there would be "close to zero" new cases by the end of April. Brendan Morrow

take a deep breath
Marco Rubio's former chief of staff lays out how conservatives get over Trump's worst tweets

1:39 p.m.

Whenever President Trump tweets something controversial or without merit, many Republican lawmakers seemingly wince, but eventually find a way to move past it.

Trump on Tuesday tweeted that a 75-year-old Buffalo protester injured by police last week was actually trying to override police scanners as part of an antifa operation. There is no evidence to support the claim.

The president didn't get much support from Republican senators, though few rebuked him. Some, like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), were opposed to the tweet, but others claimed they simply hadn't seen it. That seems unlikely, but it's clear they didn't want to talk about it, either way.

So, how do the lawmakers put such rhetoric behind them? Rubio's former chief of staff, Cesar Conda, provided some possible insight when he laid out his own process for clearing his mind when Trump goes rogue on Twitter. Tim O'Donnell

kentucky showdown
Charles Booker wins big endorsements in Democratic race to challenge Mitch McConnell

1:36 p.m.

Kentucky's Senate race may not come down to a McConnell vs. McGrath showdown.

Retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath has been seen as the presumptive Democratic challenger to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this fall, and limited polling has indicated their matchup would be a tight one. But another Democrat, former Marine and Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker, has secured several new endorsements that could push his candidacy to the top.

Most notably, Booker led Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) list of congressional primary endorsements on Tuesday. Sanders has typically avoided endorsing primary challengers, but recognized Booker as supporting "progressive policies such as criminal justice reform, Medicare-for-all and getting big money out of politics." Sanders also recognizing Booker for "showing up on the frontlines" as Kentuckians protested the police killings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee in Louisville.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) also gave Booker her endorsement on Tuesday. And just minutes later, the Lexington Herald Leader's editorial board issued its endorsement for Booker over McGrath in the Democratic primary. Booker, McGrath, and another Democrat Mike Broihier are "qualified and ready to serve," but only Booker will bring "bold and brave ideas" to the Senate, the editorial board said.

Booker rolled out his first TV ad just a few days ago, calling McGrath a "pro-Trump Democrat." Kentucky's primary is on June 23. Kathryn Krawczyk

rare move
Bernie Sanders backs New York's Jamaal Bowman against Eliot Engel in rare move against Democratic incumbent

12:39 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) doesn't usually back challengers to incumbents within the Democratic Party regardless of their political ideologies. He didn't even endorse Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) during her primary challenge in 2018 despite their similar viewpoints and personal connections. That's frustrated some progressives in the past, but Sanders' latest announcement may have placated that crowd.

The senator on Tuesday endorsed Jamaal Bowman in his challenge against Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.). In a statement, he said Bowman will "fight to invest, end mass incarceration, and address the housing crisis."

Sanders, the de facto leader of the progressive movement and a two-time Democratic presidential primary runner-up, will likely be one of the highest-profile names to back Bowman, but it appears to be part of a larger push. Tim O'Donnell

nypd news
NYPD officer caught pushing protester to the ground charged with assault and harassment

12:14 p.m.
NYPD officers and protesters at Barclays Center.
Justin Heiman/Getty Images

A New York Police Department officer will be charged with assault, criminal mischief, harassment, and menacing after pushing a protester to the ground and cursing at her on May 29, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Tuesday.

Vincent D'Andraia was suspended without pay last week after a video showed him pushing 20-year-old Dounya Zayer to the ground in Brooklyn and calling her a "b-tch" as he walked away. Videos have captured other NYPD officers violently pushing and beating other protesters. One other officer involved in a separate incident has been suspended, but D'Andraia is the only officer to face charges so far.

Zayer was one of hundreds of people gathered at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to protest police brutality, especially against black people. A reporter captured video of D'Andraia shoving Zayer to the ground. Zayer then suffered a seizure and was treated in a hospital for a concussion, she later said.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea apologized for the "disturbing" incident, but Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch blamed Shea and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for "sacrificing cops to save their own skin." Kathryn Krawczyk

didn't see it
GOP senators claim they haven't seen Trump's tweet about Buffalo protester even when it's printed out for them

11:49 a.m.

A few GOP senators claim they don't even want to look at President Trump's baseless tweet about a 75-year-old Buffalo protester injured by police officers last week, let alone talk about it.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) was asked about the tweet Tuesday, but said he hadn't seen it and wasn't planning to, saying he is instead focused on a bill he's bringing to the Senate floor. His colleague, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), also claimed he hadn't seen the tweet because he "only writes" things on Twitter and doesn't read what other people post. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) didn't say whether he read the tweet, but admitted things like that "just goes over my head."

Some people are dubious about Rubio and Gardner's claims, since Gardner theoretically would have seen a printed version of Trump's words, made available by Politico reporter Burgess Everett. As for Rubio, observers were quick to note that he seemingly does read things on Twitter — quite often, in fact.

Either way, it looks like the lawmakers prefer to pretend it never happened, rather than either defend or rebuke the president. Tim O'Donnell

nevermind?
WHO claimed asymptomatic coronavirus transmission was 'rare.' Now it says that was a 'misunderstanding.'

11:31 a.m.
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove
AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization this week dropped a potential bombshell with a statement about asymptomatic coronavirus transmission, only to walk it back less than 24 hours later.

WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove during a briefing on Monday made headlines by declaring that it "seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits" COVID-19 "onward to a secondary individual. It's very rare." That would be great news, but experts were skeptical and confused, with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb calling this a "premature conclusion."

On Tuesday, the WHO held a live stream to clarify the situation and offer some massive caveats. Kerkhove explained that this "very rare" conclusion was in fact only based on a "very small subset of studies" and that "we need to better understand" how many people who are asymptomatic transmit the coronavirus, as this is a "major unknown."

She also said the "very rare" phrase created a "misunderstanding" and cited other models that went unmentioned on Monday but that, on the contrary, suggest asymptomatic transmission might be far more common.

"Some modeling groups have tried to estimate what is the proportion of asymptomatic people that may transmit," she said. "And these are estimates ... But some estimates of around 40 percent of transmission may be due to asymptomatic."

Dr. Mike Ryan added that the comment from Monday was "clearly misinterpreted, or maybe we didn't use the most elegant words" and Kerkhove additionally clarified that asymptomatic refers to someone who doesn't have symptoms and never develops them.

The WHO came under heavy criticism for this definitive-sounding declaration followed by the next day's walk back, with journalist Yashar Ali decrying the organization's "stunning incompetence." Brendan Morrow

information blackout
Houthi rebels are reportedly going to great lengths to suppress coronavirus information in Yemen

10:26 a.m.
Coronavirus in Yemen.
MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Image

Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, Yemen — the site of one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, sparked by a civil war — was viewed by many as a particularly vulnerable nation. The World Health Organization, international aid workers, and local activists and lawmakers, have said the virus has indeed taken hold and is worsening in the country, but its true toll has been suppressed by Houthi rebels, The Associated Press reports.

The rebels, who control the capital, Sanaa, and much of Yemen's northern region, are reportedly going to great lengths to keep coronavirus information under wraps. The official number of coronavirus cases in the areas under Houthi control is just four, but the WHO reportedly believes there have been thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths, and local unions keeping their own death tallies have said 46 medical staffers, 28 judges, and 13 lawyers died over a three-week period between mid-May and early June, AP reports. A Houthi spokesman even appeared to admit the actual numbers are higher, stating that data isn't revealed to the public because "such publicity has a heavy and terrifying toll on people's psychological health."

But the rebels reportedly aren't simply refusing to release the numbers. At at least one hospital, they've reportedly appointed a security supervisor to control the flow of information in, and security personnel search visitors for phones. There have also been instances of alleged crackdowns on social media, and efforts to spread out burials across Sanaa's cemeteries to divert attention.

That hasn't stopped residents from secretly filming burials, however, and the videos have reportedly become an example of subversion that give Yemenis the most accurate sense of COVID-19's affect on the northern region. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

