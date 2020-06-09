-
Al Sharpton blasts NFL's Goodell: 'Don't apologize. Give Colin Kaepernick a job back.'5:04 p.m.
Ilhan Omar explains the 'disconnect' between the labor movement and police unions4:04 p.m.
Biden says 'now is the time for racial justice' at George Floyd's funeral3:39 p.m.
Trump administration rolls back restrictions on killing cubs and pups in Alaska3:23 p.m.
3 issues that have plagued Georgia's primary voting2:57 p.m.
Marco Rubio's former chief of staff lays out how conservatives get over Trump's worst tweets1:39 p.m.
Charles Booker wins big endorsements in Democratic race to challenge Mitch McConnell1:36 p.m.
Tesla employees reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after Musk ignored lockdown to reopen1:08 p.m.
