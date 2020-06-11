Facebook responds to Biden's criticism of misinformation policies, saying only 'elected officials' should dictate campaign rules

-
Facebook responds to Biden's criticism of misinformation policies, saying only 'elected officials' should dictate campaign rules2:37 p.m.
-
Chicago police reportedly caught making popcorn and sleeping in Rep. Bobby Rush’s office as businesses were looted nearby4:24 p.m.
-
Disney's Artemis Fowl hit with devastating reviews from critics: 'A complete disaster'4:19 p.m.
-
Senate Judiciary Republicans vote to subpoena Obama officials about the Mueller investigation2:34 p.m.
-
Some National Guard troops are uncomfortable with 'aggressive tactics' they're using against protesters1:29 p.m.
-
Lady Antebellum drops the 'antebellum' over its association with the slavery-era South11:39 a.m.
-
Moderna to begin phase 3 testing of coronavirus vaccine candidate with 30,000 participants next month11:29 a.m.
-
Trump aides have reportedly turned off notifications for his tweets: 'What's the point?'10:56 a.m.
2:37 p.m.