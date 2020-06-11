See More Speed Reads
Facebook v. Biden
Facebook responds to Biden's criticism of misinformation policies, saying only 'elected officials' should dictate campaign rules

2:37 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook is pushing back as former Vice President Joe Biden gives its policies a dislike.

Biden's campaign on Thursday asked supporters to sign an open letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding he "fix the problems in Facebook's platform that pose a threat to free and fair elections," as reported by The New York Times.

The Biden campaign's letter calls for Facebook to "stop allowing politicians to hide behind paid misinformation" and impose a two-week period before the election where all political ads must be fact-checked before they appear on the site. It also calls for "clear rules — applied to everyone, including Donald Trump — that prohibit threatening behavior and lies about how to participate in the election," also saying Facebook must stop "amplifying untrustworthy content and promptly fact-checking election-related material that goes viral."

In response, Facebook issued a statement saying "we live in a democracy, where the elected officials decide the rules around campaigns," and "just as they have done with broadcast networks — where the U.S. government prohibits rejecting politicians' campaign ads — the people's elected representatives should set the rules, and we will follow them." The company added, "There is an election coming in November and we will protect political speech, even when we strongly disagree with it."

Zuckerberg has repeatedly defended Facebook's decision not to fact-check political ads, and he has in recent weeks also defended leaving up posts by Trump that Twitter slapped with a warning label, including one with false claims about mail-in ballots. Facebook's choice to leave up these recent Trump posts has prompted internal criticism, resignations, and an employee walkout.

According to the Times, Biden's campaign had recently been writing to Facebook calling for changes, but after the recent posts by Trump, it "decided to take its fight public." Brendan Morrow

Chicago police reportedly caught making popcorn and sleeping in Rep. Bobby Rush’s office as businesses were looted nearby

4:24 p.m.

Protests in Chicago apparently gave some police officers cover to do some breaking and entering of their own.

Rep. Bobby Rush, a Democrat who represents part of Chicago, got a call June 1 that his campaign office on the city's south side was broken into as looting went on in a shopping center nearby. And when he looked at security video of the incident, he saw at 8 officers, three of them apparently supervisors in white shirts, making popcorn, brewing coffee, and even taking a nap on his couch.

Nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism have, in some places, given way to looting. That was true in Chicago, where several hundred people have been arrested for looting, though those numbers have died down in the past few days.

But while all that was going on, at least 13 Chicago police officers entered Rush's office, the longtime congressmember and civil rights activist said at a Thursday news conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "One was asleep on my couch in my campaign office. They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave," Rush said.

Lightfoot apologized to Rush for the officers' "profound disrespect," and said "we should take the strongest possible action" to deal with them. Kathryn Krawczyk

Disney's Artemis Fowl hit with devastating reviews from critics: 'A complete disaster'

4:19 p.m.
Artemis Fowl
Disney

Growing desperate for movies to watch in quarantine? You should still remain far away from Disney's Artemis Fowl this weekend, according to critics.

Reviews for the long-awaited film adaptation of the popular book dropped on Thursday ahead of its Disney+ debut, and critics seemed mostly in agreement that Artemis Fowl is a total bust, with the movie currently holding a shockingly low Rotten Tomatoes score of just 13 percent.

Slashfilm gave the film a devastating 1 out of 10 score, calling it a "profoundly joyless exercise" that "completely misunderstands the appeal of the original books" and diverges heavily from them. Collider, meanwhile, slapped it with an F, calling it a "chore" and "one of the dullest adventure movies in recent memory," and ScreenCrush described it as a "complete disaster" that attempts to cram in far too much plot into its 90-minute runtime. Yet despite the brief length, Variety says the "downright awful" movie still feels "tortuously long," and Uproxx says it disproves the idea that "any new movie is nice" to have right now.

The New York Times also writes that the film "projects absolutely nothing beyond a desire to kick-start a new hotshot franchise," a franchise that now appears quite unlikely to go forward. A few critics had kinder things to say, with the Chicago Sun-Times' Richard Roeper calling it a "warm and funny and entertaining at-home family viewing experience." But based on Rotten Tomatoes, these reviewers were certainly in the minority.

Artemis Fowl, which is directed by Kenneth Branagh, was originally set to hit theaters last month, but after theaters shuttered, Disney opted to release it directly to Disney+ instead. After live-action films from Disney like The Nutcracker and the Four Realms became major box office flops, based on these reviews, Artemis Fowl by heading to streaming may have just barely avoided that grim fate. Brendan Morrow

Senate Judiciary Republicans vote to subpoena Obama officials about the Mueller investigation

2:34 p.m.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to authorize several subpoenas against ex-officials from former President Barack Obama's administration in an attempt to investigate the origins of the intelligence community's Russia investigation.

The party-line vote will let Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) subpoena former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, and other officials. The decision comes a week after the Senate Homeland Security Committee's GOP majority voted to subpoena several Obama officials regarding the "unmasking" of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Republicans have long been skeptical of the origins of the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. The Senate Intelligence Committee already concluded that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 election on President Trump's behalf, but Graham wants to also look into foreign surveillance applications and just why former Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed in the first place.

While debating the authorization, Democratic senators suggested subpoenaing former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, and Rudy Giuliani, among others. The Republican majority voted them down every time. Kathryn Krawczyk

Some National Guard troops are uncomfortable with 'aggressive tactics' they're using against protesters

1:29 p.m.
National Guard members in D.C.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

National Guard troops are used to being "viewed as the heroes," usually stepping in after natural disasters, First Lt. Malik Jenkins-Bey tells The New York Times. But when it comes to combating protesters, sometimes with aggressive tactics, members of the Washington, D.C. Guard say they're becoming increasingly uncomfortable.

The Trump administration has encouraged states to call in National Guard troops to crack down on protests against police brutality and systemic racism in the U.S., and in D.C., brought in more than 5,000 of them to clear a path for President Trump to take a photo in front of a church. "Some of the Guard troops were just out of basic training, and others had no experience in controlling disturbances in the streets," the Times reports. But they were still pushed to employ "aggressive tactics" so Army leaders could "prove" they could quell protests "without active-duty force," the Times continues.

More than 60 percent of D.C.'s Guard force are people of color, and one of them said he and fellow troops felt "ashamed" of fighting the protests to the point that "they have kept it from family members," the Times writes. Jenkins-Bey, who is black, described incidents where that discomfort got personal. "It's a very tough conversation to have when a soldier turns to me and they're saying, ‘Hey sir, you know my cousin was up there yelling at me, that was my neighbor, my best friend from high school," he said. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Lady Antebellum drops the 'antebellum' over its association with the slavery-era South

11:39 a.m.

The Grammy Award-winning country music group Lady Antebellum will henceforth be known just as Lady A, after the band interrogated the nostalgia for the pre-Civil War era, "which includes slavery," implied by their former name.

The band explained Thursday that they'd named themselves "Lady Antebellum" back in 2006 after the "southern 'antebellum' style home where we took our first photos" — AKA a slave plantation — but are now "regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word … we are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen, or unvalued."

Lady A acknowledged that they have "no excuse for our lateness to this realization" and that they aim to "grow into better humans" going forward. Read their full statement below. Jeva Lange

Moderna to begin phase 3 testing of coronavirus vaccine candidate with 30,000 participants next month

11:29 a.m.
Moderna headquarters on May 08, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate looks set to head into phase three testing next month.

The company said on Thursday it has finalized the protocol for the third phase of testing of its potential coronavirus vaccine, Time reports. Phase three is expected to begin in July and include 30,000 subjects, the company said.

Moderna previously announced some "positive" interim data from phase one testing of the vaccine candidate, saying that eight patients developed neutralizing antibodies at levels on par with those who recovered from COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called this "really quite promising," although experts are anticipating the release of more data. The company's phase two study is underway, Time notes.

The Food and Drug Administration previously gave a fast-track designation to Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate, and Moderna in its announcement said it "remains on track to be able to deliver approximately 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021." Brendan Morrow

Trump aides have reportedly turned off notifications for his tweets: 'What's the point?'

10:56 a.m.
President Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump is reportedly getting put on mute by his most loyal followers.

Trump is known for having zero restraint when it comes to tweeting on @RealDonaldTrump, tossing around conspiracy theories and flat-out misinformation, sometimes in bulk. As multiple presidential aides tell ABC News, the rampant tweeting has led them to turn off notifications for Trump's account, with one adviser asking "What's the point?"

Trump's most recent egregious tweet (if you're not counting Thursday's shortening of Secret Service to "S.S.") came on Tuesday when the president baselessly suggested a 75-year-old peace activist shoved by police was actually an "antifa provocateur." Republican senators refused to acknowledge the tweet even when it was printed out for them, and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended it as Trump simply "raising questions."

That tweet was just one example of Trump botching his response to protests over police brutality across the U.S., advisers and people close to Trump tell ABC News. While the White House recently told reporters Trump would give an Oval Office address about George Floyd's death and brutality toward black people, the plan was reportedly dropped; Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner argued "it could do more harm than good," four sources tell ABC News.

Trump has also reportedly rejected listening sessions with black leaders, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to take them instead. As one person close to the president brutally described it, Trump is "not capable of showing empathy here." Read more at ABC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

