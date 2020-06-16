See More Speed Reads
30 Rock is coming back to NBC — to promote NBCUniversal shows

5:29 p.m.
Cast and crew from the TV show 30 Rock in the press room after the show won the Best Comedy series award, during the 2009 Emmy Awards
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

What a week, huh?

NBC is bringing back 30 Rock for an hour-long special next month, in which Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer will all return as their characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Before you get too excited, though, there's a catch. The announcement says this special will "highlight new and returning programming" from NBCUniversal's networks, and Variety notes it will "double as an upfront special" for the company as part of its presentation to advertisers. In fact, the Reporter says NBCUniversal's chair of advertising and partnerships will actually be featured in the special, and the announcement says it will include guests from across the company's portfolio, as well.

Still, executives producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock in a statement celebrated this as an "excuse to (remotely) work together again," adding, "to quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone." 30 Rock, which is set behind the scenes of a fictional NBC show and frequently mocked the network throughout its run, aired its series finale more than seven years ago.

This comes after NBC brought back Parks and Recreation for a scripted reunion special in April, although that was a fundraiser to raise money for Feeding America which also essentially functioned as a new episode of the show. The 30 Rock special is set to air without commercials on NBC on Thursday, July 16, and it will be rebroadcast on USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC before heading to the company's streaming service Peacock. So for all those who want to go to there, next month's your chance. Brendan Morrow

AT&T to close 250 stores, cut thousands of jobs

6:41 p.m.
AT&T headquarters in Dallas.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

AT&T on Tuesday said it plans on cutting thousands of jobs, affecting managers, executives, technicians, retail workers, and clerical staff.

The company is also going to shutter 250 AT&T and Cricket Wireless stores. In a statement to Axios, AT&T confirmed that thousands of jobs will be cut, but would not give an exact number, only saying there will be "targeted, but sizable reductions in our workforce."

AT&T said the store closures had been in the works, but are happening sooner than expected because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some company employees are represented by the Communication Workers of America, and Chris Shelton, the organization's president, decried the job cuts. "If we are in a war to keep our economy going during this crisis, why is AT&T dismissing the troops?" he said in a statement. Catherine Garcia

Justice Department files lawsuit to block John Bolton's book from publication

5:42 p.m.

The Justice Department is officially calling for John Bolton to delay publication of his book — and it wants a few more things, too.

The former national security adviser's White House memoir, titled The Room Where it Happens, is set to come out next week and possibly reveal President Trump's "transgressions" and "malpractice." So the DOJ is taking a very last-minute stab at stopping the book's publication before it's reviewed, filing a lawsuit Tuesday to delay the book and seize any profits Bolton makes from its sale.

First and foremost, the DOJ lawsuit claims Bolton breached "legal obligations" and "NDAs" by submitting his book for publication "without prepublication review," and that the book contains "classified information." So it's demanding Bolton tell his publisher about all these problems and stop its publication, as well as retrieve any copies of the book that are already out there. And because Bolton got so far in the publication process without government intervention, the DOJ requests that a trust be set up, "for the benefit of the United States," that takes in anything Bolton earns from selling the book, "including movie rights."

If Bolton wasn't imagining a Room Where it Happens movie already, this better get his — and everyone's — inner casting director going. Kathryn Krawczyk

Republicans remain sold on McConnell's Senate leadership even if GOP loses majority

5:31 p.m.
Mitch McConnell.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Even if Senate Republicans lose their majority following the 2020 election it doesn't sound like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will give up his party leadership. And his Republican colleagues seem pleased to hear it, Politico reports.

McConnell confirmed he plans to remain as minority leader if the Democrats take back the upper chamber — a possibility, albeit one too far out to truly gauge — though he didn't elaborate much on the subject, simply saying "I do" when asked. Subsequently, several Republican senators expressed enthusiasm about the idea, Politico reports, aside from the fact that they hope his title remains the same. "I'd prefer to have him be my majority leader," said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.). "I have no objections to Sen. McConnell remaining the Republican leader in the Senate, majority or minority."

Even some lawmakers who have been touted as potential successors, like Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and John Thune (R-S.D.), want McConnell to remain in the role. "Mitch McConnell will be our leader as long as he's still interested in the job," Cornyn said. "After he leaves that position, I would be interested in succeeding him."

Of course, McConnell needs to win his own re-election if he's to keep the mantle. Some projects indicate he could face a test from his potential Democratic opponents, who are locked in an intriguing primary battle, but the senator remains a heavy favorite. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Buffalo protester shoved by police can't walk and has a fractured skull, lawyer says

3:56 p.m.

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester who was shoved by police in Buffalo, New York, is unable to walk and has a fractured skull, according to his lawyer.

Gugino's attorney, Kelly Zarcone, in a statement to CNN on Tuesday provided an update on his condition, saying that "I am not at liberty to elaborate at this time other than to confirm that his skull was fractured." Zarcone also said that Gugino "is not able to walk yet."

Buffalo police officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski were both charged with second-degree assault after video showed them shoving Gugino to the ground during a protest against police brutality. The Buffalo Police Department had initially said he tripped. The officers pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been suspended without pay.

Zarcone on Tuesday also told CNN that she was able to have a "short conversation" with Gugino and that he "is appreciative of all of the concern about him but he is still focused on the issues rather than himself." She also relayed a message from him to CNN, which said, "I think it's very unnecessary to focus on me. There are plenty of other things to think about besides me." Brendan Morrow

Pence says concern over new wave of coronavirus infections is 'fear mongering'

3:53 p.m.

During a Monday phone call with governors, Vice President Mike Pence reportedly pushed the idea that increasing coronavirus infections in some states were merely "intermittent" spikes resulting from an increase in testing, despite increasing infection rates in several areas. In other words, Pence was urging governors to relax. On Tuesday, he took that message to the American public.

In an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal, Pence accused the media of stirring panic about a possible "second wave" of the virus. He noted fewer than six percent of Americans tested each week for the virus are found to be positive, deaths have declined from an average of 2,500 to 750 per day, and that the government has "vastly expanded our supplies of crucial medical equipment." That, he wrote, is "cause for celebration, not the media's fear mongering."

Critics pounced on Pence's words fairly quickly, emphasizing that some states are hitting record highs in cases and hospitalization, with some experts predicting the op-ed would age poorly.

Still, some readers do believe Pence is correct in insinuating there isn't or won't be a "second wave" — just not for the reasons he listed. Read the full piece at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Spot, the lifelike robot dog, is now for sale. But it doesn't come cheap.

3:49 p.m.
Spot.
Screenshot/Boston Dynamics

Spot the four-legged yellow robot is finally on the market.

After years of eyeing its progress, watching viral videos showing Spot's hauntingly life-like movements, and finding uses unique to our coronavirus-ravaged world, you can finally have your very own Spot for a mere $74,500.

Boston Dynamics, the company that created Spot, announced the robot as their first ever online sales offering in a press release Tuesday. For now, Spot is for commercial and industrial use and is only available in the U.S.

"Spot comes ready to operate, right out of the box" and "can be adapted for tasks ranging from industrial inspection to entertainment," Boston Dynamics notes. The robot can take place of human employees in unsafe or monotonous conditions.

Though the headless dog robot has a somewhat villainous aesthetic, the company wants Spot to be used for good, not evil. Boston Dynamics' vice president of business development, Michael Perry, told The Verge the company will enforce a code of use: the robot should not be used to harm or intimidate people, and no weapons may be attached. If those rules are broken, the license will be invalidated and the customer won't be able to use Spot.

But there's bad news if you're just looking for a cool companion. Boston Dynamics noted, "we specifically don't want people to just be using it at home for fun." So maybe, for now, go with cheaper, alive option. Taylor Watson

Edit

The U.S. Open is back on — without fans

3:23 p.m.

One sporting event has actually not been canceled.

The U.S. Open tennis tournament, which is usually held from late August through early September, will go on as scheduled this year, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Tuesday. It'll be held in the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, just as usual, but won't include fans just like every other sport just starting up again.

The U.S. Tennis Association confirmed Cuomo's announcement later Tuesday, affirming the "ideal social distancing sport" will run from Aug. 31 through Sept. 13. The U.S. Open will be the first tennis Grand Slam tournament held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the biggest international sporting events to resume as well.

To keep everyone at the event safe, Cuomo promised "robust testing" for players and staff, extra cleaning for locker rooms and facilities, and, like other sports getting restarted, dedicated housing for players and staff. Players will also benefit from the fan-free silence that allows them to concentrate on their shots, and an echo-inducing arena to enhance their signature grunts. Kathryn Krawczyk

