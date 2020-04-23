Parks and Recreation is returning with scripted reunion special to raise money for Feeding America

Next week, get ready to treat yo self.

Parks and Recreation is returning for a special reunion episode to raise money for coronavirus relief, and stars Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta are all on board, NBC has announced.

This won't be a simple cast reunion, though, but rather a scripted special set within the world of the show, following Poehler's Leslie Knope as she is "determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing." The special will benefit Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, and $500,000 in matching donations will be made through May 21 by State Farm, Subaru of America, NBCUniversal, and the cast and crew of Parks and Recreation, the announcement said.

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money," executive producer Michael Schur said. "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"

The announcement also mentions that "several guest stars from the Pawnee universe may pop in," and Ben Schwartz has already suggested on Twitter he's returning as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein. This special comes more than five years after Parks and Recreation concluded its seven-season run. It's set to air on April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Brendan Morrow