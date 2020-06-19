Ian Holm, Bilbo Baggins actor in The Lord of the Rings, dies at 88

-
Ian Holm, Bilbo Baggins actor in The Lord of the Rings, dies at 889:04 a.m.
Original Juneteenth proclamation found as America's black emancipation holiday goes national7:45 a.m.
Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers pick favorite parts of John Bolton's Trump tell-all. Bolton isn't one of them.6:08 a.m.
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Fallon are amused at Trump's response to his Supreme Court defeats5:16 a.m.
Trump randomly, elaborately defends his West Point ramp descent in Wall Street Journal interview2:51 a.m.
Daughter surprises dad on his birthday by making his ice cream truck dreams come true1:58 a.m.
Vanity Fair: In unredacted manuscript, Bolton writes that Trump told Xi, 'Make sure I win'1:26 a.m.
This is why GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz just claimed to be father to a 'nonwhite' son12:22 a.m.
