See More Speed Reads
oh no no no
Edit

Trump recruits Rudy Giuliani to push for free-for-all debates where Biden and Trump ask each other questions

10:04 a.m.

President Trump apparently doesn't want to skip the 2020 presidential debates anymore. He just wants to run them on his own terms.

After threatening to boycott the debates last year, Trump has pivoted and tapped his lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to push for more of them, Politico reports. But Trump and his campaign don't want more of the traditional, moderator-led debates — they want one-on-one situations between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden where the candidates ask each other the questions, advisers say.

Giuliani took these goals to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates on a Thursday call with commission co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. While the commission has already scheduled three presidential debates, Giuliani and Parscale requested a fourth one with this head-to-head style because Trump's advisers think "more debates ... mean more chances for Biden to embarrass himself," Politico writes. Biden's team wasn't onboard.

Giuliani made his goals clear in a Friday Twitter poll, asking if his followers would want to see Trump and Biden ask each other questions. About an hour after the poll was posted, the results pointed to a resounding "yes." Kathryn Krawczyk

Juneteenth
Edit

Comedian Amber Ruffin answers all your questions about Juneteenth

10:57 a.m.

Many Americans are hearing about Juneteenth for the first time this year, as the holiday commemorating the end of slavery gains increasing recognition by states and businesses. But in case you're unfamiliar with it, Late Night with Seth Meyers' Amber Ruffin has put together a little video answering the most frequently asked Juneteenth questions.

"Juneteenth is the anniversary of June 19th, 1865," Ruffin starts off. "That's the day the last American slaves were freed, otherwise known as 'the last good day in black history.'"

She goes on to give amusing and informative answers to questions like "how do you celebrate Juneteenth" (it's a little different this year due to COVID!) and "if I'm white, can I celebrate Juneteenth" (yes, but ahem, no costumes). Learn more about the holiday below. Jeva Lange

Juneteenth
Edit

Juneteenth could be America's first new holiday since 1983

10:19 a.m.
2019 Juneteenth celebrations.
Dylan Buell/Getty Images for VIBE

Calls to make Juneteenth a federal holiday are growing as states and businesses across the nation are joining the traditional commemoration of the end of slavery, which has long been a day of celebration within the African American community. This year's festivities will mark the 155th anniversary of the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were informed by Union soldiers that they were free, some two-and-a-half years after slavery had already been abolished. The holiday is also sometimes referred to as "Freedom Day" or "Emancipation Day."

In New York, state employees are off after Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) became the second governor this week to announce his intention to make the day a permanent state holiday going forward. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) also aims to make Juneteenth a paid state holiday, as does the city council in Portland, Oregon,. Texas and Pennsylvania already recognized Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees prior to this year.

A number of businesses have also decided to observe Juneteenth as a paid holiday for employees, including J.C. Penny, Lyft, Uber, Nike, and the NFL. Additionally, Best Buy is offering employees a "paid volunteer day," Mastercard is using the holiday as a "Day of Solidarity," and Google is asking employees to "use this day to create space for learning and reflection."

The last time Congress approved a new national holiday was in 1983, when it created Martin Luther King Jr. Day, NPR reports. But the measure has bipartisan support. Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee reportedly both plan to introduce legislation to make June 19 a federal holiday.

"The stakes are a little different [this year]," Mark Anthony Neal, an African-American studies scholar at Duke University, told The New York Times. "Many African-Africans, black Americans, feels as though this is the first time in a long time that they have been heard in a way across the culture." Jeva Lange

'substantial likelihood of wrongdoing'
Edit

TSA whistleblower blasts 'gross mismanagement,' alleges agency's inaction 'contributed to the spread of the coronavirus'

10:06 a.m.
Passenger go through TSA screening at a nearly-deserted O'Hare International Airport on April 2, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security will open an investigation after a whistleblower alleged "gross mismanagement" in the TSA's coronavirus response.

Jay Brainard, a top Transportation Security Administration official in Kansas, has filed a whistleblower complaint with the Office of Special Counsel, which describes how the TSA allegedly "botched its initial handling of the pandemic when millions of people continued to fly each day" and says "it is still doing too little to protect travelers and its own employees," The Washington Post writes. The Office of Special Counsel, according to the Post, said it "found a substantial likelihood of wrongdoing," and DHS has now been directed to investigate.

In an interview with NPR, Brainard alleged that the TSA did not take needed actions to protect its employees as the pandemic began and, therefore, allowed them to become "a significant carrier," saying, "We did not take adequate steps to make sure that we were not becoming carriers and spreaders of the virus ourselves. I believe absolutely that that contributed to the spread of the coronavirus." He alleges the TSA withheld N-95 masks from employees and didn't let supervisors mandate masks, nor did it require employees change or sanitize gloves between passengers, NPR reports.

"You've got communities shutting down," Brainard told NPR. "You've got governors shutting things down. And we still hadn't mandated masks. We still hadn't mandated eye wear. We still weren't changing personal protective equipment as often as we needed to. ... Every effort was made to convince our leadership to give us the latitude to roll out personal protective equipment. That didn't happen at that point."

TSA security officers have since been required to wear masks, and the TSA has instituted new coronavirus protocols, including requiring officers to change gloves every 30 minutes, according to the Post. Brainard, however, tells NPR, "the bottom line is the new procedures in place do not adequately address the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus." Brendan Morrow

Quotables
Edit

Trump 'couldn't care less' about China's Uighur maltreatment, multiple officials confirm

9:46 a.m.
A mural in Berlin
Maja Hitij/Getty Images

One of the most troubling accounts in former National Security Adviser John Bolton's forthcoming White House memoir, The Room Where It Happened, is his recollection of a 2018 meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi "explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang" for Uighur Muslims, Bolton recounts. "According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do." In an earlier, pre-redaction draft seen by Vanity Fair, Trump's words were reportedly: "Go ahead, you're doing exactly the right thing."

Trump told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it's "not true" he effectively gave his blessing to Xi on the Uighur camps, noting he signed Uighur Human Rights Policy Act, passed May 27 with overwhelming bipartisan support, on Wednesday, shortly Bolton's allegation was reported. "I could have fought it," Trump said. "And I would have won. But I didn't fight that deal." A National Security Council spokesman told The Daily Beast it's "preposterous" to claim Trump didn't challenge Beijing on its Uighur mass imprisonment, torture, harsh cultural and religious "re-education," and extensive surveillance.

In fact, "Trump has exhibited a callous indifference" when briefed on the "crimes against humanity and cultural genocide taking place in China's western Xinjiang province," The Daily Beast reports, citing nine current and former senior administration officials.

"He couldn't give a s--t," one former senior Trump administration official with first-hand knowledge told The Daily Beast. "There has never been any indication when the issue comes up that the president cares or is even making any effort to fake it." When the issue has been raised at various points in his presidency, three officials added, "the president has often quickly changed the subject. Sometimes, he will add an 'Oh, wow' or an 'Oh, really?' in response to a horrific data point or piece of related information, before moving on."

There is grave concern about the Uighur maltreatment among "the China folks" in his White House, a former GOP national security official told The Daily Beast. But "it was clear to most based off my conversations with the national security team that the president couldn't care less." Peter Weber

The truth is out there
Edit

Trump won't even tell his son if there were aliens at Roswell

9:33 a.m.

President Trump won't even tell his eldest son what did or did not happen during the Roswell "UFO incident" of 1947.

During a Father's Day interview on Thursday evening, Donald Trump Jr. pushed his dad for answers, telling him that "the only thing I want to know [is] … would you ever open up Roswell and let us know what's really going on there?"

"So many people ask me that question," Trump said, adding: "I won't talk to you about what I know about it, but it's very interesting."

Trump, for what it's worth, has long claimed to be a skeptic about UFOs, with the New York Post noting that he told reporters last year that "people are saying they're seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly." During her 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton notably promised to "open up government files" about hypothetical aliens, including releasing information about Area 51, where conspiracy theorists claim the government took material recovered from the Roswell site. Last summer, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also assured he'd release any government information about aliens if he was elected in 2020.

In 1947, local reporters in New Mexico claimed that a "flying saucer" crashed on a nearby ranch. An FBI memo from 1950, released in 2011, also echoed claims that "an investigator for the Air Forces states that three so-called flying saucers had been recovered in New Mexico." Conspiracy theorists allege that the U.S. government subsequently conducted a complicated cover-up of evidence of an alien spacecraft, although the U.S. military has repeatedly debunked the theory, and said that what actually crashed was a nuclear test surveillance balloon. Jeva Lange

R.I.P.
Edit

Ian Holm, Bilbo Baggins actor in The Lord of the Rings, dies at 88

9:04 a.m.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
New Line Cinema

Award-winning actor Ian Holm, who starred as Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings films, has died at 88.

Holm's agent confirmed his death to The Guardian, saying in a statement on Friday, "It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely." He was suffering from a Parkinson's related illness, according to the report.

In addition to playing Bilbo in The Lord of the Rings movies, Holm earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for Chariots of Fire, and he starred in films like The Fifth Element, Brazil, Alien, and much more. He earned acclaim on stage as well and won a Tony for The Homecoming, in which he portrayed Lenny.

"RIP Ian Holm, a genius actor who brought considerable presence to parts funny, heartbreaking & terrifying," director Edgar Wright said, particularly remembering his "iconic" performance as Ash in Alien.

The Guardian notes that during a recent Lord of the Rings cast reunion that took place remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, Holm wasn't able to join his co-stars but sent his well-wishes, saying, "I miss you all and hope your adventures have taken you to many places." Brendan Morrow

making history
Edit

Original Juneteenth proclamation found as America's black emancipation holiday goes national

7:45 a.m.
Juneteenth 2004
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S., has been celebrated by black Americans for generations, typically with cookouts, song, parades, and other festivities. This year, amid a coronavirus pandemic that kills African Americans at three times the rate as whites and coast-to-coast protests against racism and police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd, Juneteenth has gone national and multiracial.

Nike, the NFL, Twitter, and several media outlets made Juneteenth a company holiday this year, and on Wednesday, New York declared it a paid holiday for state workers, The Associated Press reports. Hundreds of Juneteenth events are planned around the U.S., including in Tulsa, where President Trump had earlier planned to hold a rally Friday. Every state but Hawaii, North Dakota, and South Dakota officially recognizes Juneteenth, and the White House, as Trump learned Thursday, has been issuing statements celebrating Juneteenth in his name every year he's been in office.

Given the growing public interest in the holiday, the National Archives searched for and, on Thursday, found the original handwritten Juneteenth proclamation, announcing to slaves in Galveston on June 19, 1865, that they had been emancipated in 1863.

"The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, 'all slaves are free,'" Union Army Maj. F.W. Emery wrote on June 19, on behalf of Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, who had arrived in Galveston with 2,000 Union soldiers 10 weeks after the Confederacy surrendered. "This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor."

There have been printed version of Granger's "Orders No. 3" for a long time, "but this is something that we haven't tracked down before," Trevor Plante, the archivist who found the document, tells The Washington Post, adding that Emery's handwritten version "absolutely" predated the printed order. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.