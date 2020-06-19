Trump recruits Rudy Giuliani to push for free-for-all debates where Biden and Trump ask each other questions

President Trump apparently doesn't want to skip the 2020 presidential debates anymore. He just wants to run them on his own terms.

After threatening to boycott the debates last year, Trump has pivoted and tapped his lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to push for more of them, Politico reports. But Trump and his campaign don't want more of the traditional, moderator-led debates — they want one-on-one situations between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden where the candidates ask each other the questions, advisers say.

Giuliani took these goals to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates on a Thursday call with commission co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. While the commission has already scheduled three presidential debates, Giuliani and Parscale requested a fourth one with this head-to-head style because Trump's advisers think "more debates ... mean more chances for Biden to embarrass himself," Politico writes. Biden's team wasn't onboard.

Giuliani made his goals clear in a Friday Twitter poll, asking if his followers would want to see Trump and Biden ask each other questions. About an hour after the poll was posted, the results pointed to a resounding "yes." Kathryn Krawczyk