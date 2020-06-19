Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously greenlights Trump rally amid coronavirus concerns

-
Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously greenlights Trump rally amid coronavirus concerns4:59 p.m.
Apple closes some stores in 4 states due to rising COVID-19 cases3:46 p.m.
Parts of Bolton's book weren't classified until after the government looked at it, DOJ admits3:02 p.m.
Navy captain ousted over coronavirus warning reportedly won't be reinstated3:00 p.m.
Coronavirus cases are climbing in 20 states, with 10 states reporting single-day records in the past week2:25 p.m.
AMC says it will require masks at all theaters less than 24 hours after saying it wouldn't1:54 p.m.
Trump warns Senate Republicans to stay loyal: 'If they don't embrace, they're going to lose'1:15 p.m.
Trump reacts to intense Biden ad listing off his administration's biggest scandals12:52 p.m.
