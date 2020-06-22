See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

A 'second wave' of COVID-19 hits South Korea sooner than expected

8:36 a.m.
People wearing face masks walk through an underground shopping area in Seoul on May 6, 2020
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

South Korean officials say the country is experiencing a "second wave" of COVID-19, which came sooner than anticipated.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday said a second wave of coronavirus infections in the Seoul area began in early May following a holiday weekend, Reuters reports.

"In the metropolitan area, we believe that the first wave was from March to April as well as February to March," Jeong said. "Then we see that the second wave which was triggered by the May holiday has been going on."

Jeong noted that South Korea's prediction that a second wave of COVID-19 would emerge in the fall or the winter "turned out to be wrong," adding, "as long as people have close contact with others, we believe that infections will continue."

Daily new cases of COVID-19 in South Korea fell to less than 10 in April. But "just as the country announced it would be easing social distancing guidelines in early May, new cases spiked, driven in part by infections among young people who visited nightclubs and bars in Seoul over the holiday weekend," Reuters writes, noting that South Korea just reported 17 new cases after confirming 48 the day before. The country has reported more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.

At the end of May, more than 200 schools in South Korea closed after new cases spiked, and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon now says that strict social distancing measures may have to be put into effect again, BBC News reports. The Seoul mayor is also warning, per The Washington Post, that the R-number indicating how many people someone with COVID-19 spreads the virus to has risen and that if it "stays at the figure seen 10 days ago, daily new infections are expected to reach around 800 a month later." Brendan Morrow

NASCAR news
Edit

NASCAR says noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage, will seek out, kick out perpetrators of 'this heinous act'

7:12 a.m.

NASCAR said late Sunday that a noose had been found in the garage stall of Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.'s, the first full-time African American top-tier driver since 1971, at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway. "We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act," NASCAR said in a statement.

NASCAR, which banned the Confederate flag from its races earlier this month, said it has "launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all." Wallace issued his own statement, deploring the "despicable act" but saying it "will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in."

NASCAR told CNN the garage area is open only to essential personnel, including race teams, security and safety personnel, and NASCAR officials. NASCAR President Steve Phelps has previously estimated that due to COVID-19 restrictions, about 900 people are allowed down in the track area, from up to 2,500 before the pandemic, USA Today adds. Sunday's race in Talladega was postponed until Monday due to weather, but Confederate flags waved outside the speedway on Sunday and one with "Defund NASCAR" was seen flying over the track at the back of an airplane. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Edit

U.K. unveils trial of saliva-based COVID-19 test to learn if 'routine, at-home testing' finds cases earlier

6:28 a.m.
Batch of COVID-19 test in Britain
Andrew Milligan/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Britain announced Monday that more than 14,000 people in Southampton will participate in a weekly trial of a "no-swab" saliva test for COVID-19. "Saliva testing could potentially make it even easier for people to take coronavirus tests at home, without having to use swabs," Health Secretary Matt Hancock explained. "This trial will also help us learn if routine, at-home testing could pick up cases of the virus earlier."

The trial will be run by the National Health Service, the Southampton City Council, and the University of Southampton, involving doctors and health workers, university staff, essential workers, and their households. Unlike the swab-based tests, which are uncomfortable and require special swabs, the Optigene test initially used in this trial requires only that people spit into a pot, Reuters reports. Results are expected to be handed back within 48 hours. Peter Weber

Both Sides Now
Edit

Homeland Security Department claims 'boogaloo' extremists aren't right-wing, attacks press in weekend tweet

5:53 a.m.

Several federal national security and law enforcement agencies warned last week that "violent adherents of the boogaloo identity" are planning to infiltrate protests and, as a Homeland Security Department (DHS) intelligence note put it, "threaten or incite violence to start the 'boogaloo' — a colloquial term referring to a coming civil war or the fall of civilization," Politico reported Friday night. Politico, citing several U.S. extremism experts, called "boogaloo" a "far-right extremest movement."

These assessments are "striking," Politico said, given the "public emphasis" President Trump "and Attorney General William Barr have placed on alleged violence carried out by adherents of the left-wing ideology antifa, while refusing to specifically identify and denounce the far-right groups like boogaloo that have been charged in recent weeks for acts ranging from felony murder to terrorism."

DHS found the reports striking for another reason, tweeting Saturday that the Politico article is "a work of fiction" because the DHS note did "not identify the Boogaloo movement as left-wing OR right-wing. They are simply violent extremists from both ends of the ideological spectrum." DHS went on to claim "the mainstream media is losing credibility with the vast majority of Americans."

The tweets raised eyebrows because U.S. federal agencies don't typically adopt Trump's "fake news" idiolect in public statements and because they incorrectly downplay right-wing violence and elevate left-wing violence.

"There is a clear link between far-right groups and gun culture that doesn't really exist in the culture of individuals who identify with the antifa movement," Jason Blazakis, a senior research fellow at the nonprofit Soufan Center, tells Politico. "That's a key distinguishing feature. There is a potential shared narrative between boogaloo and antifa, given the anti-government bent. But the way they project the threat is different." Far-right extremists have been tied to 27 homicides since 2019, versus zero for the far left since at least 2016, said Brian Levin, executive director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University San Bernardino. Other recent reports have found similar disparities. Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
Edit

John Oliver makes a practical and a moral case why you should care about coronavirus spikes in prisons and jails

4:12 a.m.

There's been "a series of alarming spikes" in coronavirus cases across the U.S. in recent weeks, "but one particular kind of place has been getting hit especially hard," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "The five largest clusters of coronavirus are correctional institutions." Federal, state, and local prisons and jails collectively house 2.2 million inmates, who tend to have higher health risks, he noted. "Inmates feel like it's just a matter of time before they get sick, which is terrible, because we don't punish people by giving them diseases."

"Tonight let's talk about a few things: Why the coronavirus has spread so rapidly behind bars, the impact that has on absolutely everyone, and what we can and should be doing about it," Oliver said. "And I know that if you are fortunate enough to have little to no familiarity with the prison system, it can be easy to ignore this problem. And that attitude is actually reflected by some in local government." But among other things, he said, because about 445,000 people work at prisons — at least 9,100 of them have contracted COVID-19 — and jails are revolving COVID-19 incubators, "coronavirus doesn't stay behind bars, it travels easily."

"The fact is, we should be depopulating prisons and jails as quickly as we can right now — and I know how that sounds," Oliver said. "Because we were all raised hearing that 'you shouldn't do the crime if you can't do the time,' but in our current system, you're never just being sentenced to time: You're being sentenced to a lifetime of social stigma, futile job interviews, and roadblocks to necessities like housing. All of that is immoral enough. There is frankly no reason whatsoever we should now also be sentencing people to die from a virus, because that's not justice, it's neglect." There is NSFW language. Watch below. Peter Weber

bolton revelations
Edit

Bolton belatedly confirms Trump's Ukraine quid pro quo, defends not testifying in impeachment

3:06 a.m.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton confirmed the central charge of the House impeachment case against President Trump, telling ABC News' Martha Raddatz in an interview broadcast Sunday night that Trump "directly linked" security assistance to Ukraine "with the investigation" of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Raddatz noted that Trump's impeachment lawyers said there was no first-hand evidence for this quid pro quo, and asked why Bolton did not speak up earlier — either when asked by House Democrats to testify or despite Senate Republicans refusing to compel his testimony in Trump's trial. Bolton said his testimony wouldn't have changed any Republican votes, argued that speaking up now is more damaging to Trump, and elaborated on his claim in his forthcoming book that Democrats impeached Trump incorrectly.

"I didn't think the Democrats had the wit or the political understanding or the reach to change what, for them, was an exercise in arousing their own base, so that they could say, 'We impeached Donald Trump,'" Bolton said. "They pushed the Republicans in the House into unanimous opposition to their view. And they essentially did the same thing to Republicans in the Senate." He told Raddatz that what Trump did with Ukraine was probably an impeachable offense, and he told USA Today he "probably would have" voted to convict Trump if he were a senator, though "honestly, we still don't know everything there is to know about Ukraine."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) charged Bolton "chose royalty over patriotism" and was "arrogant" to refuse to testify before the House, but she said several Senate Republicans have told her Bolton's testimony would not have changed their vote. When asked about Trump's recent spate of disparaging words, Bolton quipped to USA Today: "You know, whoever hired Bolton should get fired." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

WHO records largest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases

2:06 a.m.
A woman wearing a mask gets her temperature checked.
Betsy Joles/Getty Images

The World Health Organization reported the biggest single-day increase in coronavirus cases Sunday, with more than 183,000 recorded globally over 24 hours.

Brazil had the highest number of cases, with 54,771, followed by the U.S. with 36,617 and India with more than 15,400. The worldwide death toll increased by 4,743 to 461,715, The Associated Press reports, with more than two-thirds of the new deaths occurring in the Americas.

The Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker shows that the U.S. has the world's highest number of confirmed infections — more than 2.2 million — and highest death toll, at close to 120,000. The Washington Post has also been tracking data, and found that 29 states and U.S. territories reported a higher seven-day average of new cases on Sunday than they did a week earlier on June 14. Many states are continuing to reopen and loosen restrictions on businesses, despite the rise in infections. Catherine Garcia

Postmortem
Edit

4 reasons Trump's big comeback rally in Tulsa was two-thirds empty

1:59 a.m.

President Trump, publicly fixated on crowd sizes, looked out "in horror" at "the endless rows of empty blue seats" before taking the stage Saturday night at Tulsa's Bank of Oklahoma Center, The New York Times reports. Fewer than 6,200 ticket holders had showed up at the 19,000-seat arena, according to Tulsa's fire marshal.

"Trump's mood had improved" by the end of the rally, the Times reports, but he arrived back at the White House "with a defeated expression on his face, holding a crumpled red campaign hat in one hand. Exactly what went wrong was still being dissected on Sunday." Here are four factors that likely played a role:

1. Overselling: Trump, campaign manager Brad Parscale, and allies bragged for days that more than a million people had reserved tickets for the rally.

"You never, ever brag about ticket reservations," writes HuffPost's Yashar Ali, explaining he ran big rallies in his "previous life in politics." You're "embarrassed if people don't show up," but "it also discourages attendance."

2. "TikTok Teens and K-Pop Stans": That's how the Times summarizes a mostly underground campaign on TikTok and Twitter, fueled by fans of Korean pop music, to prank Trump by reserving plausibly hundreds of thousands of rally tickets. "K-pop Twitter and Alt TikTok have a good alliance where they spread information amongst each other very quickly," said YouTuber Elijah Daniel, 26.

3. Trump fans were scared: Parscale disavowed responsibility for the no-shows, claiming "the fake news media warning people away from the rally because of COVID and protesters, coupled with recent images of American cities on fire, had a real impact." The only mainstream media outlet regularly showing footage of burning buildings is Fox News, and some people did leave before Trump arrived because "they did not want to be in the city after dark," The Washington Post's David Weigel reported. White House officials also speculated that real coronavirus concerns kept many older Trump fans away. Parscale and allies claimed protesters blocked the stadium entrance, though "reporters present said there were few protests," the Times notes.

4. Oklahoma is red but small: Given COVID-19 headwinds, Trump's campaign shouldn't have picked a state with just over a million registered Republicans, Ali argues. Parscale should have held Trump's comeback rally in Florida (4.8 million registered Republicans) or Texas (more than 6 million). Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.