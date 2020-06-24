See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
U.S. records highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases

8:00 p.m.
A man wears a mask after getting a haircut.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

More than 36,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the United States on Wednesday, surpassing the previous one-day record of 34,203 cases set on April 25.

Florida and Texas both reported more than 5,000 new cases, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced his state recorded 7,149 new cases. "I want to remind everybody that we are still in the first wave of this pandemic," he told reporters during a virtual press conference. "That said, all throughout the last number of months, we've been preparing — we haven't been waiting, we haven't been describing ourselves as victims of fate." He also shared that California has increased its daily testing, conducting 95,970 tests over the last day.

Health officials are urging people to wear masks, wash their hands, and practice social distancing in order to slow the spread of the virus and not completely undo the gains that were made during state lockdowns. There are more than nine million COVID-19 cases worldwide, with over 2.3 million in the United States. At least 119,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus. Catherine Garcia

hollywood 411
Gone with the Wind returns to HBO Max, with added videos giving historical context

8:47 p.m.
Clark Gable and Vivian Leigh in Gone with the Wind.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Two weeks after being pulled due to its "racist depictions," Gone with the Wind is back on HBO Max, with added historical context and denouncement of how the film represents Black people.

Gone with the Wind was temporarily removed from the streaming service two weeks ago, in the wake of the anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. There are now two videos accompanying the 1939 movie: one is the Turner Classic Movies introduction with scholar Jacqueline Stewart and the other is a 57-minute panel discussion on Gone with the Wind's "complicated legacy."

HBO Max said in a statement the film is "a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible."

In her introduction, Stewart gives a historical context to Gone with the Wind, and discusses the problems with how Black characters are depicted. "The film presents the Antebellum South as a world of grace and beauty, without acknowledging the brutalities of the system of chattel slavery, upon which this world is based," she says. Watching a movie that romanticizes slavery and the Civil War-era South "can be uncomfortable, even painful," she adds. "Still, it is important that classic Hollywood films are available to us in their original form for viewing and discussion." Catherine Garcia

hidden no more
NASA names D.C. headquarters after Mary W. Jackson, its 1st Black female engineer

6:49 p.m.
Mary W. Jackson.
Courtesy of NASA

NASA is naming its headquarters in Washington, D.C., after trailblazer Mary W. Jackson, the agency's first African American female engineer.

Jackson was "part of a group of very important women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Wednesday. "Mary never accepted the status quo — she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology."

In 1951, Jackson began working as a research mathematician for NASA's predecessor, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics. NASA said she wanted to be promoted to an engineer position, and needed to request special permission in order to attend a training program with her white peers. In 1958, she became NASA's first Black female engineer.

Her story was told in the book Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race, and she was played by Janelle Monáe in the subsequent movie. Jackson retired from NASA in 1985 and died in 2005; she posthumously received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2019. Catherine Garcia

Ahmaud Arbery Case
Grand jury indicts 3 suspects for murder of Ahmaud Arbery

5:17 p.m.

A grand jury has indicted three men for murder in the the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, prosecutor Joyette Holmes said Wednesday.

Holmes said the indictment of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. "is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for this family and the community beyond."

The McMichaels, a white father and son, pursued and killed Arbery, who was Black and unarmed, while he was jogging in a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. The elder McMichael, Greg, told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and claimed he attacked Travis before being shot. The men weren't arrested until more than a month after the incident, when video of the shooting captured by Bryan's cell phone leaked. In addition to malice and felony murder, the three suspects were also charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The Arbery family reportedly wasn't sure what the next steps in the case would be because Georgia's court functions have been limited by the coronavirus pandemic, so Holmes said "they were ecstatic to hear" the grand jury was called in. Read the full indictment below. Tim O'Donnell

Own Goal
The White House convinced a Republican senator to block his own Chinese sanctions bill

4:24 p.m.
Kevin Cramer.
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Getty Images

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) may have been the co-sponsor of a bipartisan bill to punish China for attempting to curtail Hong Kong's autonomy, but that didn't stop him from objecting to the bill's passage by unanimous consent last week at the White House's request, Politico reports.

The bill sought to place mandatory sanctions on China, which is on the cusp of passing its own national security law that could have serious consequences for Hong Kong's citizens. Cramer said the Trump administration asked him to consider blocking it 30 minutes before Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) asked for unanimous consent so the White House and State Department could propose "technical" corrections.

Cramer maintains he wants the bill to pass, but he figured it was worth at least considering the White House's proposal, which he still hasn't seen. "I don't know how dramatic the changes were that they were advocating or whether they hate the whole idea," he told Politico.

That may well be the case, but Politico notes the incident highlights the difficulty the legislative branch faces in trying to push the Trump administration to challenge China on several issues, namely in relation to accusations of human rights abuses. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

dust
A historic Saharan dust storm is making its way across the Atlantic. There's a silver lining.

3:13 p.m.
Dust storm.
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

You probably think the Saharan dust storm that's headed toward the Gulf Coast and larger any "we've seen in 50 or 60 years" is a cause for concern. It certainly is, but there is an important silver lining.

While dust storms carry minerals like iron and phosphorus that fertilize the Amazon and other crucial centers of biodiversity, which is important for sustaining natural life, they also pose a threat to air quality and, subsequently, public health, The Atlantic reports. That's doubly worrisome considering research has shown people living in areas with high levels of air pollution are at a higher risk of dying from COVID-19. But there is one aspect of the historic dust storm that could prove beneficial for humans: hurricane suppression.

Per The Atlantic, the dry storms have the ability to soak up moist air in which hurricanes are formed. In its place it leaves sinking air and changing winds that tear apart young hurricanes before they become large and threatening. As The Washington Post notes, hurricane season has gotten off to a busy start this year, but thanks to the dust storm, the next month or should feature conditions unfavorable for tropical storms and hurricanes, providing a temporary reprieve from their potential danger. Read more at The Atlantic and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

Showtime to air Comey miniseries before the election after director — and Comey himself — speak out

3:12 p.m.
James Comey
Alex Wong/Getty Images

A miniseries centered around former FBI Director James Comey is moving its air date up two months after complaints from the writer and director — and from Comey.

ViacomCBS on Wednesday announced it will debut its two-part miniseries The Comey Rule, which stars Jeff Daniels as Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Trump, on Showtime prior to the 2020 presidential election. It was originally set to air at the end of November, but it will now air on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

Showtime cited "the ongoing fluctuations in production operations due to COVID-19" as the reason for this change of plans, according to The Washington Post. But this comes after The New York Times on Tuesday reported The Comey Rule's writer and director, Billy Ray, was unhappy about the decision not to air it before the election. In an email to the cast, Ray wrote that "we all were hoping to get this story in front of the American people months before the coming election" and that this was a "reasonable expectation" based on the production timeline. But at some point, for reasons he said were unclear to him, "all talk of our airing before the election was suddenly a 'non-starter.'"

Comey in a statement to the Times had also criticized the November date, saying, "I don't understand why CBS would sit on a movie about important current events, and I hope the American people get the chance to see it soon."

The Comey Rule is based on A Higher Loyalty, the book Comey published after he was fired as FBI director by Trump. It will offer, the network says, a "virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency — where allies became enemies, enemies became friends and truth depended on what side you were on." Brendan Morrow

Edit

Meghan McCain tells John Bolton his book title was 'insulting' to Hamilton fans

2:09 p.m.

There are nearly 600 pages in John Bolton's White House tell-all, but Meghan McCain decided to ask him about the title.

The former national security adviser appeared on The View on Wednesday to discuss his new memoir The Room Where it Happened, which makes dozens of allegations of wrongdoing and incompetence by and under President. But at least for a moment, McCain, a co-host on the show, dropped all those accusations to ask Bolton if he realized how "insulting" it was to fans of the hit musical Hamilton that he had used one of its songs for his book title.

McCain's argument stemmed from a tweet from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda sent last week, where he accuses Bolton of "borrow[ing] your song title to write a cash-in book when they could have testified before Congress." McCain then claimed the song is about "someone being not principled," and asked "do you understand why it’s insulting to those of us who are fans of Hamilton to co-opt art from Lin-Manuel Miranda for your own political purposes?"

Bolton maintained that "'in the room' is a phrase used in Washington a thousand times a day." And when McCain asked her question again, Bolton affirmed that he is "a fan of Hamilton" and spelled out his interpretation of the historical event behind the song.

But as Miranda confirmed later with a gif, he wasn't convinced. Kathryn Krawczyk

