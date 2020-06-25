Bolton says he doesn't have 'any second thoughts' about how he reported Trump's conduct

-
Bolton says he doesn't have 'any second thoughts' about how he reported Trump's conduct8:35 p.m.
-
Judge rejects Trump family attempt to block tell-all book7:01 p.m.
-
Sen. Tom Cotton rails against D.C. statehood bill, says Dems are trying to commit 'historical vandalism'5:40 p.m.
-
Human-safe UV light could be key in reopening indoor spaces, study shows4:50 p.m.
-
Lindsey Graham advises Donald Trump to stop campaigning on his 'personality'4:30 p.m.
-
1st public schools announce fall reopening plans3:27 p.m.
-
CDC estimates U.S. may have actually had more than 20 million COVID-19 cases3:07 p.m.
-
Texas pauses its reopening amid 'massive outbreak' of coronavirus2:11 p.m.
8:35 p.m.
7:01 p.m.
Sen. Tom Cotton rails against D.C. statehood bill, says Dems are trying to commit 'historical vandalism'
5:40 p.m.
4:50 p.m.
4:30 p.m.
3:27 p.m.
3:07 p.m.
2:11 p.m.