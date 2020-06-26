See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
White House coronavirus task force to hold first public briefing since April

10:28 a.m.

As the U.S. sets a record for number of new COVID-19 cases, the White House's coronavirus task force briefings are set to make a return.

The White House's coronavirus task force is set to hold its first public briefing in nearly two months on Friday, CNN reports. It will reportedly take place at the Department of Health and Human Services and be led by Vice President Mike Pence. President Trump isn't expected to be at the briefing, writes The Hill.

Many states have reported a surge in COVID-19 cases, and on Thursday, the United States set a record for number of new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day. California, Florida, and Texas have been hit particularly hard, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Thursday announced the state will pause its reopening.

The New York Times notes that the White House scheduling another coronavirus task force briefing came as a sign of the growing "urgency." CNN reports the White House coronavirus task force has been meeting less frequently with President Trump and, according to one administration source, has "remained sidelined and muzzled."

As CNN's Ryan Struyk notes, when the last coronavirus task force briefing was held on April 24, there were about 56,000 reported U.S. deaths from COVID-19. Going into Friday's briefing, that number has now reached about 124,000. Brendan Morrow

Texas becomes the first state to reimpose a lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

10:49 a.m.

On Friday, Texas became the first state to reimpose a lockdown as it faces what Gov. Greg Abbott described as a "massive outbreak" of COVID-19 cases following its attempted reopening, The Hill reports.

Abbott's executive order will close bars that had previously been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, beginning at noon on Friday (bars may remain open for delivery and takeout). Restaurants are also being scaled back from being allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity for dine-in service to 50 percent capacity, beginning Monday. Outdoor gatherings of over 100 people are once more banned (the number had recently been raised to 500), and river-rafting trips and tubing have also been halted.

"At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," Abbott said in his statement, adding "we can only slow the spread if everyone in Texas does their part."

Texas initially imposed its statewide lockdown in mid-March. Abbott allowed restaurants to reopen on May 1 at limited capacity, followed by bars on May 22, also at limited capacity. "The state now has almost twice as many people hospitalized with COVID-19 as it did on June 14, when the number was at 2,287," writes CBS News. "This spike occurred after restaurants were allowed to increase capacity to 75 percent and almost all businesses allowed to operate with some safety measures in place."

As recently as Thursday, Abbott had insisted that "the last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses." Jeva Lange

Biden is reportedly down to 4 vice presidential finalists

9:34 a.m.
Sen. Kamala Harris.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is getting closer to making a vice presidential decision of his own.

Biden has already promised that he'll pick a woman as his 2020 running mate, and has been under pressure to choose a woman of color after a month of protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. More than a dozen people close to the Biden search process tell CNN that Biden has listened to that pressure: Just four women are reportedly left on Biden's short list, and three of them are Black.

Two former presidential contenders, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), reportedly remain on Biden's list, and rounding it out are Rep. Val Demings of Florida and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Warren is seen as the most progressive of those reportedly on Biden's shortlist, and would likely signal that Biden is willing to be pulled to the left on some issues. Progressives have meanwhile been hesitant to root for Harris or Demings because of their histories as California's top prosecutor and the head of Orlando's police department, respectively.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) recently removed herself from the running to be Biden's vice president and encouraged him to pick a woman of color for the spot. Biden isn't expected to have formal sitdowns with those remaining candidates until mid-to-late July, and will likely deliver a decision in early August, CNN reports. Kathryn Krawczyk

Kanye West and Gap have reached a 10-year deal for 'Yeezy Gap'

9:17 a.m.
Yeezy x Gap
Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Let's go back, back to the Gap.

Kanye West might be a billionaire these days, but he's going full circle with his new collaboration with the Gap to launch an apparel line for men, women, and kids called Yeezy Gap, Bloomberg reports. While West's line is still in the design phase at this point, it is expected to roll out in stores and online early next year.

West and the Gap "agreed to a 10-year deal starting this month, with the option to renew after five years," The New York Times reports, based on conversations with a person familiar with the negotiations. "At the five-year point, Gap is hoping that Yeezy Gap will be generating $1 billion in annual sales. For context, Gap's brand brought in $4.6 billion in global revenue last year." The line is expected be much more affordable than typical Yeezy clothing, which is a staple of global fashion weeks and retails for hundreds.

West's line with the Gap won't, however, include his popular footwear products, which are made and distributed by Adidas. The sneaker side of Yeezy has previously been valued at $3 billion, Bloomberg reports.

West notably worked at the Gap while he was a high schooler in Chicago, and the store has made it into his lyrics, especially on the semi-autobiographical 2004 album The College Dropout. "It's funny that I worked at the Gap in high school," West told Paper in 2015, "because in my past 15 years it seems like that's the place I stood in my creative path — to be the gap, the bridge." Jeva Lange

Biden says he'd require masks to be worn in public as president

9:08 a.m.
Joe Biden
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden would require Americans to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic as president, he said this week.

Biden in an interview with KDKA spoke about the importance of wearing masks or face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19, saying, when asked how he would handle the coronavirus crisis if he became president tomorrow, "I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing" a mask and "would do everything possible to make it required that people have to wear masks in public."

Asked if he would use his federal leverage to mandate the wearing of face masks, he said, "Yes, I would. From an executive standpoint, yes I would."

Biden, who wore a mask during the interview, pointed to the fact that the evidence shows wearing masks makes a "gigantic difference." CBS News notes that President Trump has typically not been seen wearing a mask in public and has made numerous appearances recently in which many attendees didn't wear masks. Trump also suggested in a recent interview that some Americans are wearing masks to show their disapproval of him. Brendan Morrow

Warner Bros. again postpones Tenet, and Disney is reportedly considering delaying Mulan

7:53 a.m.
Tenet
Warner Bros. Pictures

Tenet, which is aiming to be one of the first movies released in theaters when they reopen, has been delayed — again.

Warner Bros. has announced that Christopher Nolan's Tenet is moving its release date from July 31 to Aug. 12. This comes less than two weeks after the studio previously bumped the movie from July 17 to July 31, so whether the new Aug. 12 will hold, or whether another two-week delay might be in the cards, is very much an open question.

"Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time," a spokesperson for the studio said.

Theater chains like AMC and Regal are planning to begin reopening movie theaters next month, having hoped to be back in business across the country in time for both Tenet and Disney's Mulan. But the delay of Tenet comes as the U.S. has been hitting new records for number of daily new COVID-19 cases; Texas on Thursday announced it would pause its reopening as it faces a "massive outbreak" of coronavirus.

The Russell Crowe movie Unhinged and the romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery are still scheduled to be released in July, Variety notes, and Disney has Mulan set for July 24 at the moment. But Disney is reportedly considering delaying the film, meaning if there is to be something of a summer movie season this year, the idea of it kicking off with big blockbusters next month is looking less and less likely. Brendan Morrow

Washington woman makes 1,200 pans of her famous lasagna to help neighbors in need

1:59 a.m.
A plate of lasagna.
iStock

While grocery shopping for some neighbors during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle Brenner noticed she was buying a lot of frozen lasagna — a realization that ended up changing her life.

Brenner, a resident of Gig Harbor, Washington, grew up eating her Italian grandmother's authentic lasagna. She still uses her recipe, and went on a community Facebook page to say that while she understands why people buy frozen lasagna, nothing can beat one that's homemade. Brenner offered to "gladly prepare" her lasagna for anyone who wanted it.

Brenner had been furloughed from her job, and thought this would be a nice, small project to take on. She used her $1,200 stimulus check to buy ingredients, and at first, fielded lasagna requests from neighbors and friends. Soon, strangers began asking for lasagna, and Brenner found herself making pan after pan for single parents, first responders, and people in need. Since starting three months ago, she has made at least 1,200 pans of lasagna, working eight hours a day, seven days a week.

"The world as we know it is falling apart, but my two little hands are capable of making a difference," she told The Washington Post. "I can't change the world, but I can make lasagna." A local club is now letting her use their commercial kitchen to prepare the lasagna, and she has received $22,000 in donations so she can keep buying ingredients. She expects to return to work soon, but Brenner has no plans on stopping her lasagna project. "I love creating in the kitchen, but more importantly, I love the people I've met," she said. Catherine Garcia

Colorado governor orders investigation reopened into Elijah McClain's death while in police custody

12:59 a.m.
A person holds up a shirt demanding justice for Elijah McClain.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Thursday signed an executive order directing the state attorney general reopen the investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old unarmed Black man who was killed last year after police put him into a chokehold.

"Elijah McClain should be alive today, and we owe it to his family to take this step and elevate the pursuit of justice in his name to a statewide concern," Polis said in a statement. There have been renewed calls for justice in the case following George Floyd's death late last month while in police custody.

On Aug. 24, McClain, a massage therapist, was walking down a street in Aurora, Colorado, after going to a store and buying iced tea. McClain had a blood disorder, and his sister, Samara McClain, said because he would get cold easily, he often wore a ski mask. Police received a call about McClain, with the person saying he looked "suspicious" because of the mask.

Police body camera footage captured an officer pulling over and approaching McClain, telling him he had "a right to stop you because you're being suspicious." Police said McClain fought back, and a second officer moved to restrain him. McClain is heard sobbing throughout the video, explaining that he was listening to music and was trying to turn it off when the officer approached him.

McClain begs for the officers to stop, and tells them, "Let go of me. I am an introvert. Please respect the boundaries that I am speaking." He is also heard saying several times, "I'm just different." An officer put him in a chokehold, and he was on the ground for 15 minutes, as officers and paramedics stood nearby. He eventually received an injection of the sedative ketamine, and suffered cardiac arrest while on the way to the hospital. Doctors declared him brain dead on Aug. 27, and he was removed from life support on Aug. 30.

A forensic pathologist was unable to determine the exact cause of death, but said "physical exertion during the confrontation likely contributed," The Associated Press reports. The three white officers involved in McClain's death were put on leave, but after District Attorney Dave Young said he did not see enough evidence to support charging them, they returned to the force. Polis' decision to reopen the case was applauded by Mari Newman, the McClain family attorney. "Clearly, Aurora has no intention of taking responsibility for murdering an innocent young man," she told AP. "Its entire effort is to defend its brutality at all costs, and to lie to the public it is supposed to serve. It is time for a responsible adult to step in." Catherine Garcia

