Amazon-owned Twitch suspends Trump over 'hateful conduct' at rallies

President Trump just lost a valuable way of sharing his campaign rallies and public messages.

Twitch, the Amazon-owned livestreaming site, announced Monday it would temporarily suspend Trump's official account on the site. Twitch cited "hateful conduct" for its decision, particularly stemming from broadcasts of Trump's campaign rallies, The Verge reports.

Trump launched his Twitch account a year ago, and at the time the site said it wouldn't tolerate any content that violates its terms of service. Unlike Twitter and Facebook, Twitch would "not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content," it said at the time. Twitch deemed a rebroadcast of Trump's 2016 kickoff rally where he labeled Mexican immigrants "rapists," as well as parts of Trump's recent Tulsa rally, in violation of those terms and removed them as of Monday. The move comes as part of a widespread crackdown on offending content Twitch said it was launching last week.

Just minutes before Twitch announced Trump's suspension, Reddit also announced it was permanently banning several subreddits associated with Trump and the far-right over hate speech. Unlike his Twitch channel, Trump is not officially affiliated with any of the subreddits. Kathryn Krawczyk