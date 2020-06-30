See More Speed Reads
hong kong security law
Edit

Life imprisonment, jury-less trials among key elements in China's sweeping Hong Kong security law

2:05 p.m.

The full details of China's new national security law aimed at Hong Kong is out, and the early consensus is that it's as worrisome for the city's autonomy as feared, if not more so.

The draft released by the Hong Kong lacks an English-language companion, but several journalists independently translated the articles. As expected, the bill targets people who participate in or plan activities considered to be secessionist, state subversion, terrorism, or collusion with foreign forces, all of which are defined fairly broadly. Participants will face a sentence of three to 10 years, while orchestrators face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Trials are reportedly expected to remain public, but they can go behind closed doors, barring journalists, and even juries depending on the circumstances.

The law will also apparently apply to non-permanent residents who allegedly commit crimes in foreign countries.

The most striking element of the law, though, appears to be the fact that the decisions made by the newly established state security commission won't be subject to review from judicial institutions, suggesting it has what amounts to unchecked authority on the matter. Read many more details in the sweeping law in these Twitter threads. Tim O'Donnell

blocked
Edit

Judge temporarily blocks Trump's niece from publishing tell-all book

2:13 p.m.

A tell-all book by President Trump's niece scheduled to be published next month has been temporarily blocked.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday blocking the publication of Mary Trump's book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, The Daily Beast reports. The president's younger brother, Robert Trump, had sought the restraining order after another judge previously dismissed his attempt to block the book.

The Daily Beast earlier this month reported on the upcoming book from Trump's niece, saying it was set to feature "harrowing and salacious" stories about the president. Both the president and his brother say she is forbidden from publishing it due to a confidentiality clause she signed.

"She's not allowed to write a book," the president told Axios.

Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster are now set to appear before the judge on July 10. Mary Trump's lawyer in a statement said that the order is "only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment. We will immediately appeal. Robert Trump's attorney in a statement said he's "very pleased with the New York Supreme Court's injunction" and looks forward to "vigorously litigating this case." Too Much and Never Enough is scheduled for publication on July 28. Brendan Morrow

'it could get very bad'
Edit

Fauci warns new U.S. coronavirus cases could rise to 100,000 per day

12:55 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned Congress on Tuesday that the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States could rise to 100,000 a day.

Fauci spoke to the Senate on Tuesday as the number of new cases of coronavirus in the U.S. has been rising, with surges in states including Florida and Texas. In response to questions from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Fauci said it's clear from the numbers that the U.S. is "going in the wrong direction."

"We've really got to do something about that, and we need to do it quickly," Fauci said. "...Clearly, we are not in total control right now."

Fauci also warned that if many Americans continue to not wear masks in public and ignore social distancing guidelines, "we're going to continue to be in a lot of trouble, and there's going to be a lot of hurt." If this situation doesn't "turn around," Fauci said he "would not be surprised" if the number of new coronavirus cases reported in the United States each day rises from around 40,000 to around 100,000.

While Fauci wouldn't make a specific prediction about what the final U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic will be, he guaranteed it would be "very disturbing" and later said, "I think it's important to tell you and the American public that I'm very concerned because it could get very bad." Brendan Morrow

primary decisions
Edit

Amy McGrath wins Democratic primary, will challenge Mitch McConnell for Kentucky Senate seat

12:54 p.m.

Kentucky's Democratic Senate primary finally has a winner.

A week after voters went to the polls, CNN and The Associated Press are projecting that retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath will win a tight race against state Rep. Charles Booker. She'll challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as he seeks a seventh term in office this fall.

McGrath at first appeared to be the easy favorite to win the primary, getting support from establishment Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Booker meanwhile ran to the left of McGrath, earning endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other progressive leaders. His candidacy rocketed even further as protests and conversations surrounding systemic racism and police brutality rose across the U.S.

Booker and McGrath's contest was too close to call until Tuesday morning, largely due to a sea of absentee ballots that had to be counted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Tuesday morning, McGrath had just a bit more than a 10,000-vote lead over Booker, with more than 528,000 votes cast. McGrath is still considered a long shot when it comes to beating McConnell this fall, though she has been outraising the incumbent. Kathryn Krawczyk

hong kong security law
Edit

Hong Kong activists are going off the grid to dodge Beijing's new security law

11:58 a.m.
Hong Kong national security law.
Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

The passage of China's new national security law has quickly prompted several of Hong Kong's leading activists to delete their social media profiles and resigned from their political groups, while the pro-independence organizations announced their closure.

High-profile activists like Joshua Wong, Nathan Law, and Agnes Chow resigned from their political group Demosisto, which then announced its closure. So did the pro-independence organization Hong Kong National Front, though it still plans to operate in Taiwan and the United States. Members of the city's opposition movement are going off the grid because of the penalties for violating the new, which include a maximum life sentence. Beijing has maintained the bill will only target a small group of people who threaten China's sovereignty over Hong Kong, but pro-democracy activists and the international community are doubtful and instead fear Hong Kong's autonomy will essentially be diminished.

That said, some activists are still encouraging people to take to the streets Wednesday and defy a police ban on a march to protest the law, though they're also warning that demonstrators could face tough charges. Opposition sources told The South China Morning Post that activists will suggest people march in their personal capacities rather than as members of organizations to make it more challenging for police to crack down on the event. "If nobody comes out on July 1, the new law would have succeeded in making people silence themselves," said independent district councilor Nigel Lee Ka-wai, who plans to attend the march despite the risks. Read more at The Guardian and The South China Morning Post. Tim O'Donnell

this is a lot
Edit

The 5 wildest moments from The New York Times' profile of Jeff Sessions

11:55 a.m.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is now Alabama's frontrunning candidate for Senate, and shared his thoughts on police reform and what's been happening in the White House since he left for a profile in The New York Times Magazine published Tuesday. Here are 5 of the article's wildest moments.

1. Comparing President Trump to Egypt's Sisi. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who has been accused of crimes against humanity, is a "strongman" who "promised to protect" the country's Christian minority, Sessions said when asked how Christians can support Trump. "That's basically what the Christians in the United States did. They felt they were under attack, and the strong guy promised to defend them. And he has," Session said.

2. Calling a Black professor 'criminal.' Sessions attacked former President Barack Obama for having "a beer at the White House with some criminal, to listen to him." That seemed to be a reference to Henry Louis Gates Jr., a Black professor at Harvard University who was arrested trying to enter his own home, though a Sessions spokesperson declined to elaborate.

3. Trump's Bible photo op. Sessions decried the religious leaders who opposed Trump for clearing out protesters to take a photo in front of St. John's Church, calling Trump "a defender of the faith" and labeling the priests "a bunch of socialist leftists."

4. Defending family separation.

In a disturbing, guttural voice, [Sessions] mocked much of the nation's reaction [to separating children and parents at the border]: 'Nooooo, this is a poor child! They just want a job!'

5. This whole moment, before Sessions returned to his pineapple upside-down cake.

"Nation-states are not gone, they're not out of date. America is not an idea, Paul Ryan — it’s a nation." [Sessions] began to bang his fists as he spoke, sending the silverware and ice in his peach tea aquiver. "It's a secular nation-state. It has" — another bang — “rules."

Read more at The New York Times Magazine. The Week Staff

'excessively' forgiving
Edit

Investigation reveals thousands of U.S. judges accused of misconduct have mostly gotten off easy

11:03 a.m.
Judge gavel.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Judges at the local and state level in the United States have faced thousands of allegations of misconduct with few lasting consequences, a Reuters investigation reveals.

Reuters reviewed 1,509 cases between 2008 and 2019 in which judges either resigned, retired, or were publicly disciplined following accusations of misconduct, plus an additional 3,613 cases between 2008 and 2018 in which states disciplined judges but kept their identities and details of their offenses hidden from the public. After reviewing the cases, Reuters determined that nine out of every 10 judges was eventually allowed to return to the bench.

The incidents include judges making racist statements, lying to state officials, forcing defendants to remain in jail without a lawyer, drunk driving, sending sexually inappropriate photos to clerks, and disrupting juror deliberations. In Indiana last year, three judges got drunk and started a brawl at a White Castle resulting in two of the judges getting shot. Indiana's Supreme Court said the incident "discredited the entire Indiana judiciary," but they were allowed to return to the bench after a suspension.

Stephen Gillers, a law professor at New York University, said the findings highlight an "excessively" forgiving judicial disciplinary system, arguing the public "would be appalled at some of the lenient treatment judges get" for substantial progression. Read more about the investigation at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

R.I.P.
Edit

Comedy giant Carl Reiner, creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show, dies at 98

10:39 a.m.
Carl Reiner speaks onstage during a 'Salute To Sid Caesar' at The Paley Center for Media on July 16, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Comedy legend Carl Reiner has died at 98.

Reiner died Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills, TMZ reported on Tuesday. His assistant confirmed the news to Variety, saying his death was due to natural causes.

After his work on Sid Caesar's Your Show of Shows and Caesar's Hour in the 1950s, Reiner in 1961 created one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, The Dick Van Dyke Show, which ran for five seasons and which he also acted in. He directed movies like Oh, God! and The Jerk, and as an actor, his other credits include everything from the Ocean's Eleven trilogy to a wide variety of series including The Carol Burnett Show and Hot in Cleveland.

Reiner won nine Emmy Awards, including five for The Dick Van Dyke Show, Variety notes, and he also won a Grammy with his frequent collaborator Mel Brooks for Best Spoken Comedy Album in 1999.

"An absolute giant of 20th century comedy," Rolling Stone's Alan Sepinwall tweeted, while The New York Times' James Poniewozik remembered Reiner as "one of the giants who invented TV comedy, and therefore invented TV."

Reiner had three children, including actor and director Rob Reiner, who in a tweet on Tuesday wrote, "Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.