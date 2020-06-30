Life imprisonment, jury-less trials among key elements in China's sweeping Hong Kong security law

The full details of China's new national security law aimed at Hong Kong is out, and the early consensus is that it's as worrisome for the city's autonomy as feared, if not more so.

The draft released by the Hong Kong lacks an English-language companion, but several journalists independently translated the articles. As expected, the bill targets people who participate in or plan activities considered to be secessionist, state subversion, terrorism, or collusion with foreign forces, all of which are defined fairly broadly. Participants will face a sentence of three to 10 years, while orchestrators face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Trials are reportedly expected to remain public, but they can go behind closed doors, barring journalists, and even juries depending on the circumstances.

Trials can be held in secret, without a jury, if deemed necessary on state security grounds and mainland officials can even take over a whole trial and operate it under mainland #China’s rules if this is seen as necessary. #HongKong — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) June 30, 2020

The law will also apparently apply to non-permanent residents who allegedly commit crimes in foreign countries.

20. Any individual who is not a permanent resident of #HongKong but have committed criminal activities could still be tried under the law independently or they could be deported in certain cases. (The language in this one is a bit murky in Mandarin.) — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) June 30, 2020

The most striking element of the law, though, appears to be the fact that the decisions made by the newly established state security commission won't be subject to review from judicial institutions, suggesting it has what amounts to unchecked authority on the matter. Read many more details in the sweeping law in these Twitter threads. Tim O'Donnell