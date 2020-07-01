Beavis and Butt-Head to enter a 'whole new Gen Z world' in Comedy Central revival

Guess who's back?

Comedy Central is set to revive Beavis and Butt-Head, and original creator Mike Judge is on board, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Two seasons of the revival have already been ordered, and there are "plans for additional spinoffs and specials," the Reporter says.

Beavis and Butt-Head originally debuted on MTV in 1993, and it was revived before on MTV in 2011. But in the new revival, Comedy Central said, Beavis and Butt-Head will be entering a "whole new Gen Z world," complete with "meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans — Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids."

"Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can't wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own," said ViacomCBS' Chris McCarthy. Plus, Judge added, "it seemed like the time was right to get stupid again." Brendan Morrow