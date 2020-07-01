See More Speed Reads
2020 ad watch
The Lincoln Project's latest anti-Trump ad is entirely in Russian

11:27 p.m.

Well, this is a new one. On Wednesday, the Republican operatives behind the Lincoln Project released another ad attacking President Trump — in fact another one tied to the growing scandal over Russian bounties for slain U.S. troops in Afghanistan, indirectly — though this one's a little different: It's entirely in Russian. In case you were curious, the ad "is actually in good Russian and voiced over by a good Russian actor," says Russian-born U.S. journalist Julia Ioffe.

The Twitter promo for the ad is in English, though. "Add ‘America First’ to the laundry list of scams Trump has sold in his life," the Lincoln Project tweeted. "It's clearly Trump first, Russia second, and America last." Not terribly subtle, but the ad, at least, is based on a true story. Peter Weber

Report: Afghan contractor was middleman in Russia bounty plot

10:53 p.m.
A U.S. soldier in Afghanistan.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A contractor paid by the American-led coalition to build roads in Afghanistan was also a middleman who passed out money from a Russian spy agency to Taliban-linked militants after they killed U.S. troops, U.S. and Afghan officials told The New York Times.

Rahmatullah Azizi's name has appeared in U.S. intelligence reports about the alleged Russian bounty program, the Times reports, and he went to Russia multiple times to collect "hundreds of thousands of dollars." Afghan officials told the Times payments of up to $100,000 per killed soldier were offered to the Taliban-linked militants for U.S. and coalition targets.

Azizi, said to be in his 40s, is a former small-time drug smuggler. Several of his friends and neighbors told the Times that in recent years, Azizi started to flaunt his wealth, purchasing a four-story villa and traveling with bodyguards, but they had no idea how he made his money. An Afghan official confirmed he was the target of a raid six months ago; several of his associates and relatives were arrested, but he slipped out of Afghanistan and is likely in Russia. At his house in Kabul, authorities found half a million dollars in cash.

For years, U.S. and Afghan officials have maintained that Russia was secretly trying to undermine the U.S. in Afghanistan by helping the Taliban. In 2019, the U.S. concluded that Russia was sending bounty money to the Taliban at the same time the United States was negotiating with the militants over withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, the Times reports, and some of the attacks believed to be linked to the plot were carried out when the Trump administration was asking Russia to participate in the peace talks.

Russia and the Taliban have denied the existence of the covert bounty scheme, and President Trump and the White House have claimed that multiple reports that he was briefed on the matter are false. Catherine Garcia

Judge lifts restraining order blocking publisher from releasing Mary Trump tell-all

9:44 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A New York state appeals court on Wednesday lifted a temporary restraining order blocking the publication of a book by Mary Trump, President Trump's niece.

On Tuesday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order halting the release of Mary Trump's tell-all Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. The president's brother, Robert Trump, sought the restraining order against his niece and her publisher, Simon & Schuster.

An appeals court decided on Wednesday that Simon & Schuster is not bound by a nondisclosure agreement Mary Trump signed in 2001, following a settlement over her grandfather Fred Trump Sr.'s estate. However, the restraining order against Mary Trump is still in place, Bloomberg reports.

On July 10, a lower-court judge will hear arguments on Robert Trump's request for a preliminary injunction against the book, which could keep it from being released while the case is in court. Simon & Schuster said in a statement Too Much and Never Enough is a "work of great interest and importance to the national discourse ... and we remain confident that the preliminary injunction will be denied." Too Much and Never Enough, which is said to contain "harrowing and salacious" stories about the Trump family, is scheduled for release on July 28. Catherine Garcia

Hundreds watch as Stonewall Jackson statue removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue

8:47 p.m.
The Stonewall Jackson statue in Richmond, Virginia, after being removed from its base.
Ryan M. Kelly/AFP via Getty Images

A statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson was removed from Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday afternoon, with Mayor Levar Stoney (D) saying similar memorials will soon follow.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch as the statue came down, including Lattoria Mason, 42. Mason told The Washington Post she was glad Black voices "have been heard by other people who recognize what we meant when we said that these statues were painful. This is really healing. I wish my grandfather was here to see this."

Richmond is the former capital of the Confederacy, and there are five Confederate statues along Monument Avenue. Four of them are owned by the city, and Stoney used his emergency powers to have the Jackson statue removed, citing safety concerns. There have been daily protests on Monument Avenue since the death of George Floyd in late May, and people have tried to pull the statue down.

"I am the emergency management director," Stoney told the Post. "In that role, I'm responsible to protect life and property. We've had 33 consecutive days of protest and civil unrest, and public safety has to be the top priority."

Stoney spokesperson Jim Nolan said the other city-owned statues will be removed as quickly as possible. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered that a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that is owned by the state also be taken down; this is being challenged in court. Catherine Garcia

California governor orders restaurants in 19 counties to stop indoor dining

7:47 p.m.
People walk outside a closed bar in Hollywood.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Ahead of the 4th of July weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Wednesday he is tightening restrictions on indoor activities in the state, due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Newsom ordered 19 counties — including Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Imperial, and Contra Costa — to stop indoor dining and close wineries, tasting rooms, museums, zoos, movie theaters, card rooms, and entertainment centers.

"This doesn't mean restaurants are shut down," Newsom said. "It means that we're trying to take the activities, as many activities as we can — these mixed activities, these concentrated activities — and move them outdoors, which is a way of mitigating the spread of this virus."

California began reopening businesses in May, after Newsom ordered a strict stay-at-home order in mid-March because of the pandemic. Nail and hair salons, gyms, and retail stores were allowed to begin reopening in early June, and in the weeks since, the number of cases has surged in counties across California. On June 18, Newsom required all Californians to wear masks while in public, and on Sunday, he ordered bars in several counties to close.

The state is tracking counties that are reporting surges in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, like rural Imperial County. Over a 14-day period, nearly one in every four people tested there was positive for the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reports; the statewide average is one in every 20 residents. To offer some relief to local hospitals, more than 500 patients have been transferred to medical facilities in other counties. Newsom recommended that the county reimpose a stringent stay-at-home order, telling residents to stay home unless they are essential workers or need to get groceries or seek medical care. Catherine Garcia

House passes extension of small business relief program

6:39 p.m.
The U.S. Capitol.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The House on Wednesday passed a bill extending the Paycheck Protection Program.

The extension was approved Tuesday evening in the Senate by unanimous consent, just a few hours before the program was scheduled to end. It gives the Small Business Administration the authority to continue approving Paycheck Protection Program loans through Aug. 8.

Nearly 4.9 million loans worth $520.6 billion have been approved so far, with more than $130 billion left unspent. As part of coronavirus relief efforts, the loans can be turned into grants. The bill now heads to President Trump's desk for his signature. Catherine Garcia

U.S. planning to 'surge test' people under 35 for coronavirus regardless of symptoms in some places

5:31 p.m.
Coronavirus testing in Texas.
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

With coronavirus infections rising in several regions across the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services is planning to incorporate "surge" testing for people under 35 in some places, Adm. Brett Giroir, HHS' assistant secretary for health said Wednesday.

Per The Dallas Morning News, the goal of the testing "blitz" is to suss out asymptomatic carriers since many cases in the current spike appear to be in younger people. It's likely many have mild or non-existent symptoms allowing them to spread the virus unknowingly as states attempt to reopen certain sectors of their economies.

Giroir said the HHS is working with state health officials in Texas, Florida, and Louisiana, to implement the strategy, although details remain scarce. The Dallas Morning News reports it's unclear when the testing would begin, who would be targeted, and how compliance would be enforced, but the end goal appears to be lofty. "You would do the number of tests you do in a month in just a few days, to try to make sure we identify these asymptomatics and get a better handle on them," Giroir said. Read more at The Dallas Morning News. Tim O'Donnell

Trump seems to support further stimulus payments, says he's 'all for masks'

5:23 p.m.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump looks to be expressing support for another round of direct payments for Americans — though the specifics are far from clear.

Trump in an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday was asked if he supports more direct payments for individuals in another coronavirus relief bill. He said, "I do. I support it. But it has to be done properly. And I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats."

But Trump said that he thought that "last time," Americans were given "disincentive to work," and so going forward, "we want to create a very great incentive to work."

His comments, Reuters notes, seemed to suggest Trump will oppose renewing the additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits as supported by Democrats but that Republicans have argued disincentivizes work. But The Washington Post noted his phrasing left some amount of uncertainty, including as to whether he was indeed talking about more, larger stimulus payments, "or some other form of federal help." After all, when directly asked whether he wants direct payments or unemployment benefits to be larger, Trump just said, "I want the money getting to people to be larger."

When also asked in the interview if he supports the $600 figure for supplemental unemployment benefits, Trump said this was still being determined. "It's going to be a good number, a substantial number," he said. Trump "previously told congressional lawmakers he opposes extending the $600-per-week increase to unemployment benefits," the Post reports.

Trump also said he's "all for masks" after recently facing growing criticism over declining to wear one in public, adding he would wear one in a "tight situation." Still, he said "I don't know if you need" a national mandate to wear a mask in public. Brendan Morrow

