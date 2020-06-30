See More Speed Reads
In new Lincoln Project ad, former Navy SEAL asks if Trump is 'a coward' afraid of Putin or 'complicit'

9:09 p.m.

The Lincoln Project released its latest ad on Tuesday, featuring a former Navy SEAL demanding answers from President Trump on what he knows about Russia allegedly offering and paying bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Dan Barkhuff is an emergency room doctor and founder of Veterans for Responsible Leadership. In the ad, titled "Betrayed," Barkhuff declares that "any commander-in-chief with a spine" who learned about such a plot "would be stomping the living s--t out of some Russians right now — diplomatically, economically, or if necessary, with the sort of asymmetric warfare they're using to send our kids home in body bags."

Trump reportedly first found out about the bounties in 2019, yet no action has been taken, leading Barkhuff to wonder why Trump hasn't taken a public stand against Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Mr. Trump, you're either a coward who can't stand up to an ex-KGB goon or you're complicit," he said. "Which is it?"

Barkhuff described himself as being a "pro-life, gun-owning combat veteran," and said it is easy to see Trump "for what he is: a coward. We need to send this draft dodger back to his golf courses — the lives of our troops depend on it." Catherine Garcia

Mississippi governor signs bill retiring state flag with Confederate emblem

7:49 p.m.
The Mississippi flag.
Rory Doyle/AFP via Getty Images

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) signed a bill on Tuesday retiring the state's flag — the last one in the U.S. to feature a Confederate battle emblem.

"This is not a political moment to me but a solemn occasion to lead our Mississippi family to come together, to be reconciled, and to move on," he said in a statement. "We are a resilient people defined by our hospitality. We are a people of great faith. Now, more than ever, we must lean on that faith, put our divisions behind us, and unite us for a greater good."

The flag was adopted in 1894, and for years, there have been calls from Black leaders and activists to change it. With renewed interest in the matter due to the anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, the Mississippi state House and Senate passed legislation on Sunday to retire the flag.

Reeves had refused to take a position on the flag, The Associated Press reports, only saying it's up to voters to decide whether or not to adopt a new one. A commission will now work on creating a new flag, with the design going before voters in November. Under the bill, this flag can't have any Confederate emblems, but must include the words "In God We Trust."

"We are all Mississippians and we must all come together," Reeves said. "What better way to do that than include 'In God We Trust' on our new state banner. The people of Mississippi, Black and white, and young and old, can be proud of a banner that puts our faith front and center. We can unite under it. We can move forward — together." Catherine Garcia

Massachusetts reports no new coronavirus deaths for the 1st time in months

6:50 p.m.
A drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Massachusetts.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

For the first time in months, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported zero new coronavirus deaths in the state.

The first coronavirus death in Massachusetts was reported on March 20. Gov. Charlie Baker (R) reminded people during a Tuesday press conference to continue to wash their hands, wear face masks, and practice social distancing, especially during the 4th of July weekend. "We do not want to take one step forward and two steps back as we keep climbing out of this horrific pandemic," he said.

The news comes as other states, including Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas, report spikes in coronavirus cases. On Friday, there were 50 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, with the number dropping to 28 on Saturday and 19 on Sunday, before rising to 35 on Monday, The Boston Globe reports. There are 108,882 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in the state, with 8,054 deaths. Catherine Garcia

Buffalo protester shoved by police released from hospital after nearly 4 weeks

5:43 p.m.

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester who was injured by police officers during a demonstration against police brutality in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month, has been released from the hospital nearly four weeks later.

As a result of the shove, Gugino fell and fractured his skull and was unable to walk at one point during his hospitalization, but he is now able to do so "with a little help," his attorney, Kelly Zarcone, said.

Zarcone also said Gugino will continue his recovery from an undisclosed location to protect his privacy. The violent incident wasn't the only thing that placed Gugino in the national spotlight — President Trump floated a conspiracy theory that the longtime peace activist was actually an "antifa provocateur" who was trying to "set up" the Buffalo Police Department. Tim O'Donnell

White House press secretary denies Trump was briefed on Russia bounties even though he's 'the most informed person on planet Earth'

5:30 p.m.

President Trump simultaneously knows everything and nothing.

That's the case White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made Tuesday during a press conference where she was confronted on reports that Russia placed bounties on American soldiers and Trump knew about it. While McEnany maintained Trump didn't know about the bounties months ago, she did declare Trump is also "the most informed person on planet Earth when it comes to the threats that we face."

The New York Times has reported that Trump was issued a briefing regarding Russia reportedly paying bounties to Taliban fighters who killed U.S. troops, but the White House denied Trump knew anything about it. That prompted a reporter to ask why Trump wasn't reading his daily briefing, to which McEnany confirmed "the president does read and he also consumes intelligence verbally."

Trump hadn't initially been told about the bounties because that report hadn't been thoroughly verified, McEnany explained. He has since been briefed on the subject. Kathryn Krawczyk

Is this Trump's Benghazi?

4:34 p.m.

Russia's reported bounties on American troops — and the idea that President Trump knew about them — is starting to ring some historical bells.

That's what some Democrats and liberals have started to suggest as more information corroborates reports that Russia offered the Taliban bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan, resulting in at least one death. They're calling for an investigation into the matter and, in some cases, comparing the bounties to the 2012 Benghazi attack that Republicans have been laser focused on for years now.

Trump claimed he "never got a briefing" regarding the bounties, but The New York Times has since reported that American officials gave Trump a written briefing on the subject in February. In response to that report, Brian Beutler, the editor-in-chief of the left-wing Crooked Media, called the Russian bounty report essentially Benghazi "but not fake."

Paul Begala, who was a top adviser to former president Bill Clinton, called out several Republican senators and asked if they'd have "even one investigation" of the Russian bounty reports, given that "there were eight separate investigations into Benghazi."

The Times also reported Tuesday that financial transactions between Russia and a Taliban account backed up the bounty evidence, prompting Julia Ioffe of GQ to suggest a nickname for the scandal: "Afghazi." Kathryn Krawczyk

Republicans' satisfaction with state of U.S. just fell of a cliff, poll shows

4:31 p.m.

For most of President Trump's presidency, Pew Research polls have showed Republicans remaining consistently satisfied with the state of the country. As recently as April, the number was at 55 percent, but the latest survey tells a different story, as Republican satisfaction with the U.S. tanked all the way down to 19 percent.

The number is still higher than the 7 percent of Democrats who feel the same way, making the overall satisfaction rate among Americans is just 12 percent, but it's a significant change for GOP voters, either way.

The reasons behind the fall aren't made clear, but the rest of the survey indicates it's probably not entirely directed at Trump, who despite a five-point dip from the previous Pew survey still enjoys 78 percent approval from Republicans and Republican-leaning voters. It's reasonable, then, to assume the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis it has created have played a large role in the new wave of pessimism.

Pew Research Center surveyed 4,708 U.S. adults online between June 16-22. The margin of error is 1.8 percentage points. Read more survey results here. Tim O'Donnell

Biden says he can't wait to compare his 'cognitive capability' to Trump's

3:09 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking forward to showing off his brain.

Biden fielded questions from reporters after a speech on Tuesday, one of whom told Biden that "some have speculated that you are subject to some degree of cognitive decline." The reporter asked, "Have you been tested for some degree of cognitive decline?" The presumptive Democratic nominee for president responded that he's "constantly tested."

"Look, all you've got to do is watch me," Biden asserted. "And I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I'm running against."

Presumably, Biden has the 2020 presidential debates in mind as the venue to make this comparison, and he said he's committed to participating in three of them as scheduled. "I'm looking forward to it," he said.

President Trump's campaign has accused Biden of, as one ad says, not having the "mental fortitude required to lead this country." During the Democratic primary, when asked what he would do if Trump went after him for his age and "mental state" during a debate, Biden responded that he would challenge him to a push-up contest.

"I'd say, 'C'mon Donald, c'mon man," Biden said. "How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal?' I mean, jokingly. C'mon, run with me, man." Brendan Morrow

