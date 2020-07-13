Trump, captured driving a golf cart, defends his frequent golf outings as 'exercise'

President Trump spent the weekend at his golf club in Virginia, golfing. The presidency is a stressful job, and it's probably healthy for presidents to get out in the sun, but on Sunday morning, Trump defended his frequent golf outings. While many politicians and business leaders "work out endlessly," he tweeted, "my 'exercise' is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played more and much longer rounds, no problem."

...rounds, no problem. When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream “President Trump is playing golf.” Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a “tiny” bit of exercise. Not bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) backed Trump's claim of being a fast golfer, calling it "a tremendous understatement."

But Trump is objectively wrong about his predecessor, Barack Obama, playing more golf. Trump has visited his golf properties 277 times as president, by CNN's count, and 262 times according to the Trump Golf Count website; Obama played golf 306 times over his eight years in office and fewer than half as many rounds as Trump at this point in his presidency — and Trump frequently criticized him for it. On the other hand, Trump was right about news organizations trying to get pictures of him golfing, paparazzi-like — when you're star, you let them do it — and their cameras called into question his idea of "exercise."

Brief video clip from the president’s golf outing. The course is the only place he gets to drive himself. Secret Service positioned nearby. The caddie holding on in back. pic.twitter.com/CbX31MPYD5 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 13, 2020

So Trump drives a golf cart and has a caddy, but to be fair, he did put "exercise" in quotation marks and said he only did a "tiny" bit. Peter Weber