Daniel Lewis Lee was 'strapped to a gurney' for 4 hours as he awaited Supreme Court's execution ruling, lawyer says

Jimmy Fallon isn't working from home anymore.

Fallon's The Tonight Show, which has been broadcast from his house since March, this week began once again filming at the show's Rockefeller Center studio in New York City. He's the first of the late night hosts to resume production in his studio during the COVID-19 pandemic, Deadline reports, though Conan O'Brien recently began filming his show at the Largo at The Coronet in Los Angeles. Like Conan, The Tonight Show still doesn't have an audience, and according to Deadline, a "majority" of Fallon's staff will continue working from home.

On Monday's Tonight Show, a mask-wearing Fallon was seen walking back to work through the streets of Manhattan and having his temperature checked upon arriving, and in an opening monologue, he explained that everyone in the studio tested negative for COVID-19 before returning and that members of the production crew will be wearing masks and face shields.

Fallon also offered a "thank you" to those who helped New York City, which recently reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in months, get "back to where we are now." Still, as the U.S. continues to set records for number of new COVID-19 cases, to those states like Florida and Arizona experiencing a surge in infections, Fallon said, "I guess I'm here to show you that there is a light at the end of the tunnel if we all do our part to keep each other safe."