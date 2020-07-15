White House orders hospitals to bypass CDC on COVID-19 data

-
White House orders hospitals to bypass CDC on COVID-19 data12:35 a.m.
Community refrigerators help fight hunger in Los Angeles1:34 a.m.
Trump tricked reporters into covering a 'rambling' and 'disjointed' campaign rally in the Rose Garden1:29 a.m.
Sara Gideon wins Maine's Democratic Senate primary, will face Susan Collins in NovemberJuly 14, 2020
Jeff Sessions loses Alabama GOP Senate runoff to Tommy TubervilleJuly 14, 2020
Trump's niece says the way he was raised left him 'utterly incapable of leading this country'July 14, 2020
Asked about Blacks being killed by police, Trump responds: 'So are white people'July 14, 2020
CDC Director: Coronavirus could be 'under control' in 2 months if Americans wore masksJuly 14, 2020
