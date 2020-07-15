See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
White House orders hospitals to bypass CDC on COVID-19 data

12:35 a.m.
A patient in Houston with COVID-19.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

At the direction of the Trump administration, hospitals have been told that starting Wednesday, they must stop sending coronavirus patient information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, instead having it go directly to a Health and Human Services database that is not open to the public, The New York Times reports.

The reports are sent daily, and include information on how many COVID-19 patients are being treated at each hospital and the number of available beds and ventilators. Dr. Janis Orlowski, the chief health care officer of the Association of American Medical Colleges, told the Times the change was made after Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, decided hospitals were not doing a good enough job fully reporting their data. This new plan was conceived by a working group of hospital and government officials.

Administration officials say this will make it easier to know what supplies are needed in different areas, but health experts are worried this could lead to data becoming politicized or hidden from the researchers, modelers, and other people who rely on it. Jen Kates, director of global health and HIV policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told the Times she has several questions, including, "How will the data be protected? Will there be transparency, will there be access, and what is the role of the CDC in understanding the data?"

Health and Human Services spokesman Michael Caputo told the Times this "new, faster, and complete data system is what our nation needs to defeat the coronavirus," and while the CDC will "no longer control" the data, the institute will continue to make it public. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Community refrigerators help fight hunger in Los Angeles

1:34 a.m.
A refrigerator shelf filled with food.
iStock

In neighborhoods across Los Angeles, community refrigerators are starting to appear, filled with food that is free for anyone who needs it, any time of day.

Since the LA Community Fridges project launched around two weeks ago, six refrigerators have been set up across the city, with another in nearby Long Beach. Refrigerators are installed at businesses, which supply the electricity, and filled with food donated by local residents, restaurants, and food delivery services. Volunteers make sure the refrigerators stay clean and stocked with a variety of items, like cheese, eggs, tortillas, and assorted vegetables.

Joshua Mock is the owner of Little Amsterdam Coffee, and sponsors a refrigerator. "The best thing you can do is lend a hand," he told NBC Los Angeles, adding, "People need food. There's people that want to give, and I mean why not? Why not help?"

Paloma Vergara of Reach for the Top, the organization coordinating the effort, said LA Community Fridges is modeled after a similar program in New York, and helps people in all stages of life. "Food insecurity is a broad spectrum," she told NBC Los Angeles. "It can be anybody." Catherine Garcia

Bait and switch
Trump tricked reporters into covering a 'rambling' and 'disjointed' campaign rally in the Rose Garden

1:29 a.m.

"In theory, President Trump summoned television cameras to the heat-baked Rose Garden early Tuesday evening to announce new measures against China to punish it for its oppression of Hong Kong," Peter Baker writes at The New York Times. "What followed instead was an hour of presidential stream of consciousness. ... Even for a president who rarely sticks to the script and wanders from thought to thought, it was one of the most rambling performances of his presidency."

Trump "began his rambling 54-minute opening statement" with his China announcement but "pivoted swiftly to his attacks on [Joe] Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee," The Washington Post adds. He meandered through a "false or misleading" summary of Biden's policy proposals, claiming at one point, for example, that Biden would "abolish the suburbs."

Trump's "disjointed monologue" touched on "China and the coronavirus and the Paris climate change accord and crumbling highways," Baker recaps. "And the economy and energy taxes and trade with Europe and illegal immigration and his friendship with Mexico's president. And the coronavirus again and then immigration again and crime in Chicago and the death penalty. ... 'We could go on for days,' he said at one point, and it sounded plausible."

By tradition if not law, presidents don't overtly campaign for re-election from the White House, as Fox News anchor Bret Baier noted after Trump's speech.

But Trump's political advisers have spent weeks urging him transform the race from "a referendum on the divisive president" to a contrast between competing visions, The Associated Press reports. Trump also called the impromptu "press conference" because Biden had "received extensive television coverage earlier in the day for his $2 trillion climate plan," the Times reports, citing a senior official.

The event was essentially a "substitute" for the campaign rally Trump "was scheduled to give last weekend in New Hampshire only to cancel amid concerns about flagging attendance, citing a possible storm at the site," Baker reports. "Instead of a raucous crowd," AP adds, "Trump spent more than an hour speaking in front of reporters." Peter Weber

2020 primaries
Sara Gideon wins Maine's Democratic Senate primary, will face Susan Collins in November

July 14, 2020
Sara Gideon.
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Sara Gideon won Maine's Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday, and will face off against Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.

Gideon is speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, and defeated two progressive candidates: lobbyist Betsy Sweet and lawyer Bre Kidman. She has the support of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and has raised $23 million in her quest to win Collins' seat.

A moderate, Collins faced backlash in 2017 when she backed the $1.5 trillion tax-cut package and in 2018 after voting to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. She is the only New England Republican in Congress. Catherine Garcia

alabama politics
Jeff Sessions loses Alabama GOP Senate runoff to Tommy Tuberville

July 14, 2020
Tommy Tuberville, right, speaks with a supporter.
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Tommy Tuberville won Alabama's Republican Senate primary runoff on Tuesday, defeating former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

With 95 percent of precincts reporting, Tuberville has 61.1 percent of the vote, compared to Sessions with 38.9 percent.

Tuberville, a former football coach at Auburn University, is a first-time candidate. Sessions once represented Alabama in the Senate, leaving his seat when President Trump picked him to be his attorney general. Their relationship soured after Sessions recused himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and he was forced out as attorney general in 2018. Trump has been a vocal critic of Sessions, and endorsed Tuberville in the primary.

Tuberville will face off against Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November. After Sessions left the Senate to become attorney general, Jones won a 2017 special election to replace him, and his seat is considered vulnerable. Catherine Garcia

Mary Trump speaks
Trump's niece says the way he was raised left him 'utterly incapable of leading this country'

July 14, 2020

President Trump grew up in a family with so many issues that it left him "utterly incapable of leading this country, and it's dangerous to allow him to do so," his niece, Mary Trump, told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday.

Mary Trump's tell-all, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, was released on Tuesday. She is a clinical psychologist, and describes her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., as being a "sociopath," telling Stephanopoulos he was "incredibly driven in a way that turned other people, including his children [and] wife, into pawns to be used to his own ends."

It is impossible, Mary Trump added, "to know who Donald might have been under different circumstances and with different parents." After her grandfather died in 1999, Mary Trump learned that he had almost entirely cut her and her brother out of his will. They filed a lawsuit, and she told Stephanopoulos in order to "cause us more pain and make us more desperate," her aunts and uncles canceled the health insurance they received through Fred Trump Sr.'s company. The siblings reached a settlement in 2001, but she said it wasn't a fair one.

Mary Trump also shared that she visited her uncle in the White House a few months after he was inaugurated, and he "already seemed very strained by the pressures. He'd never been in a situation before where he wasn't entirely protected from criticism or accountability or things like that." Stephanopoulos asked her what she would say to him if they spoke today, and Mary Trump responded, "Resign." Catherine Garcia

Yikes
Asked about Blacks being killed by police, Trump responds: 'So are white people'

July 14, 2020
Donald Trump.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

When asked on Tuesday why African Americans are "dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country," President Trump responded, "And so are white people. So are white people."

The question was posed during an interview with CBS News' Catherine Herridge. Trump told Herridge this was "a terrible question to ask. So are white people — more white people, by the way, more white people."

In 2015, The Washington Post began tallying every fatal shooting by an on-duty police officer in the United States. The Post's database shows that white people account for about half of all deadly officer-involved shootings. Because the Census Bureau estimates that roughly 76 percent of the country is white and 13 percent is Black, based on the Post's numbers, Black people are shot and killed by police officers at more than twice the rate of white people. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
CDC Director: Coronavirus could be 'under control' in 2 months if Americans wore masks

July 14, 2020
Robert Redfield.
Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield on Tuesday said if everyone in the United States wore face masks, the coronavirus could be "under control" within one to two months.

During a webinar with the Journal of the American Medical Association's Howard Bauchner, Redfield said he was "glad" President Trump wore a mask in public for the first time over the weekend, as this "set the example" for others. "The time is now" to wear face coverings, and he believes "if we could get everybody to wear a mask right now, I think in four, six, eight weeks we could bring this epidemic under control."

Redfield is concerned about this year's flu season coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic, and urged people to get their flu shots. "I do think the fall and the winter of 2020 and 2021 are going to be probably one of the most difficult times that we experienced in American public health," he said. "Keeping the health care system from being overstretched I think is really important, and the degree we are able to do that will define how well we get through the fall and winter." Catherine Garcia

