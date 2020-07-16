Yes, you may be reading the wrong horoscope. No, it isn't NASA's fault your zodiac sign changed.

There are actually 13 signs of the zodiac, and the Earth's axis has shifted since the Babylonians codified the horoscope dates some 3,000 years ago, so if you are a believer in astrology but also scrupulously exact about your science, you may have to change which star sign you were born under.
NASA wrote about the the 13th zodiac sign, Ophiuchus, four years ago, and it also noted that other traditions recognized up to 24 zodiac constellations — so, options — but the information has been in the public domain for at least 20 years. Why does it pop up again every few years? Maybe it's something in the stars. But whatever the reason, it's always new knowledge to someone, so here is NASA's explanation:
When the Babylonians first invented the 12 signs of zodiac, a birthday between about July 23 and Aug. 22 meant being born under the constellation Leo. Now, 3,000 years later, the sky has shifted because Earth's axis (North Pole) doesn't point in quite the same direction.
Now Mimi's Aug. 4 birthday would mean she was born "under the sign" of Cancer (one constellation "earlier"), not Leo.
The constellations are different sizes and shapes, so the Sun spends different lengths of time lined up with each one. The line from Earth through the Sun points to Virgo for 45 days, but it points to Scorpius for only 7 days. To make a tidy match with their 12-month calendar, the Babylonians ignored the fact that the Sun actually moves through 13 constellations, not 12. Then they assigned each of those 12 constellations equal amounts of time. Besides the 12 familiar constellations of the zodiac, the Sun is also aligned with Ophiuchus for about 18 days each year. [NASA]
In 2019, close to 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, with 36,500 of those deaths due to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, according to preliminary numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.
This is a new record, and comes after 2018 showed a slight decline in overdose deaths, The Associated Press reports. More than 30 states saw a jump in overdose deaths, with both methamphetamine and cocaine deaths rising.
Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir said in a statement the increase in overdose deaths is "a very disturbing trend," and there is "an extraordinary amount of work to do, especially now as we are also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic that could markedly affect our nation's mental health and risk of substance use."
Brendan Saloner, an addiction researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told AP that in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont — states where drug users are being taught ways to prevent overdoses and treatment is more readily available — there was a decline in overdoses. Overall, he is still concerned that the coronavirus pandemic will make a bad situation worse, since people are "feeling a lot more despair, anxiety, and rootlessness, that leads to more problematic drug use and more risk of overdose." Catherine Garcia
White House officials, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, insisted Trump did not approve the op-ed, and Vice President Mike Pence tweeted a photo of himself sitting next to Fauci at at coronavirus task for meeting. Trump himself said "we're all on the same team, including Dr. Fauci," and Navarro "shouldn't be doing that." Fauci told The Atlantic he was baffled by the "bizarre" White House attacks on him, adding: "I can't explain Peter Navarro. He's in a world by himself."
"But there's little doubt that Navarro's broadside reflected — and appealed to — the president's own frustration with Fauci," the Los Angeles Times reports, quoting an administration official who said of Navarro's op-ed, "not only was he authorized by Trump, he was encouraged." Meadows pushed back, telling the Times that "President Trump did not approve Peter Navarro's op-ed" and "this anonymous source is providing false information" to "deceive your readers."
Meadows is genuinely unhappy with Navarro, White House officials told The Washington Post, especially since the White House had denied Navarro's request to publish the op-ed. At the same time, the Post notes, "Navarro's op-ed in some way echoed Trump's comments during a Fox News interview last week."
That the White House is attacking its own top infectious disease expert has already entered the zeitgeist. The Late Show and The Daily Show both created mock Fauci attack ads, and the anti-Trump Lincoln Project released an earnest ad Wednesday to pointedly remind voters that Fauci has been working to save America under six presidents.
"One White House official said the administration was attempting to de-escalate the situation with Fauci in the days ahead, a tacit admission that efforts to tarnish his credibility had backfired," the Post reports. "But both allies and critics of the Trump administration fear the White House's attempts to move on from ill-advised attacks against an epidemiologist during a pandemic could be upended with a presidential tweet." Peter Weber
The cause of death is unknown. The Magic School Bus books focus on Ms. Frizzle and the adventures she has with her class. More than 93 million copies have been sold in 13 countries. The series was turned into an animated show in 1994, running for 18 years, and a film adaptation is now in development.
The first Magic School Bus book was published in 1986. Cole worked with illustrator Bruce Degen, who said in a statement: "What Joanna has meant to the world, what there is in the world because of her, is well known. What she meant to me, I can't describe. Everyone who knew her, worked with her, loved her, knows what a loss it is."
Cole was born in New Jersey in 1944. She drew inspiration for Ms. Frizzle from her fifth-grade teacher. After earning a degree in psychology, Cole became a school librarian, and later worked as a magazine and children's book editor before transitioning to writing. Her first book, Cockroaches, was published in 1971, and she went on to write more than 250 books for kids. Her final book, The Magic School Bus Explores Human Evolution, will be published next year.
Cole is survived by her husband, Phil; daughter Rachel; son-in-law John; grandchildren Annabelle and William; and sister Virginia. Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) banned cities and counties from ordering residents to wear masks in public, voiding orders in at least 15 localities.
Kemp has said they do not have the authority to order people to wear face coverings, an act that he believes should be voluntary. Several cities defied Kemp, including Atlanta, Augusta, and Savannah, and their mask orders covered 1.4 million residents, The Associated Press reports.
In late June, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson ordered that residents wear masks inside public places or face a $500 fine, saying, "Frankly and honestly, I do not believe that we have any other choice. COVID-19 cases are spiking in our community." On Wednesday night, he tweeted, "It is officially official. Gov. Kemp does not give a damn about us. Every man and woman for himself/herself. Ignore the science and survive the best you can. In Savannah, we will continue to keep the faith and follow the science. Masks will continue to be available!"
Georgia was one of the first states to ease coronavirus restrictions. There are almost 128,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia, with the death toll at nearly 3,100. The state now has its highest number of hospitalizations — 2,800, a figure that has nearly doubled since the beginning of the month. President Trump was in the state on Wednesday to deliver remarks in Atlanta, and was greeted at the airport by Kemp. Catherine Garcia
The Trump administration is weighing imposing a travel ban on members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, keeping them from being able to enter the United States, The New York Times reports.
A presidential proclamation has been drafted that also gives the U.S. government the authority to revoke visas from party members and their families who are in the U.S., four people with knowledge of the matter said. The order would cite the same statute in the Immigration and Nationality Act used in 2017 to ban residents of several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
The Chinese Communist Party has 92 million members, and the Times notes it would be extremely difficult for the U.S. to immediately determine if a traveler is a member of the party. Jude Blanchette, a China scholar at the Center for Strategic International Studies, told the Times the "overwhelming majority of CCP members have no involvement or input into Beijing's policymaking, so going after the entire party membership is like China sanctioning all Republicans because of frustrations with Trump."
If the proposal goes through, it will likely lead to retaliation by the Chinese government. "Such a move would inflame public opinion in China, as this would target nearly 10 percent of the entire Chinese population and would do so based on blanket assertions of guilt," Blanchette said. Catherine Garcia
With the election less than four months away and national polls showing former Vice President Joe Biden ahead by double digits, President Trump has decided to shake up his campaign.
Trump announced on Wednesday night he is replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with Bill Stepien, a longtime political operative and field director for Trump's 2016 campaign. In a tweet, Trump said Parscale has "been with me for a very long time," and will now serve as a senior adviser for data and digital operations.
Trump's poll numbers are dropping, with a majority of voters not approving of his handling of the coronavirus or race relations. White House officials told The Washington Post Trump hasn't been happy with Parscale for several weeks, and he was blamed for the low turnout at Trump's rally in Tulsa last month; Parscale boasted that the campaign received one million ticket requests for the event, but only about 6,000 people showed up.
Parscale is close to Trump's older children and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. His firm also bills for the campaign salaries of Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend. Catherine Garcia
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) announced on Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first governor known to be infected by the virus.
Stitt said he was tested on Tuesday, and while he feels "a little bit achy," overall he is "fine." He is isolating away from his family.
In March, Stitt faced backlash after posting a photo online showing him with his children at a crowded restaurant, not wearing masks; he later deleted the picture. Stitt also pushed to quickly reopen the state in May, and he said Wednesday that despite the number of coronavirus cases climbing in Oklahoma — a record 1,075 new cases were just recorded — he won't impose new statewide restrictions or a mask mandate.
"I know that some businesses are mandating masks and that's great," he said. "But you can't pick and choose what freedoms you're going to give people. So if the businesses want to do it, if some local municipalities want to do it, that's fine. But again, we also respect people's rights to stay home if they want, to run their businesses, or to not wear a mask."
Stitt, who attended President Trump's Tulsa rally on June 20 and did not wear a mask, also said he is "pretty shocked" that he is the first governor to test positive for COVID-19. Catherine Garcia