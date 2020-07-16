See More Speed Reads
Mary Trump blames Trump's 'sociopath' father for creating his 'dangerous presidency'

12:06 p.m.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
TOBY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's niece has some harsh criticism of his erratic and "dangerous" behavior — and everyone else who helped him get there.

Mary Trump's memoir, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, paints a damaging picture of Trump's upbringing and rise to power, and has become an immediate bestseller based on preorders alone. And when discussing the book with The Washington Post's Ashley Parker, Mary Trump was not afraid to name names and assign blame.

Mary Trump blames Fred Trump, her grandfather and the president's father, "almost 100 percent" for Trump's beliefs and ultimate election. A clinical psychologist, she describes Fred Trump as a "sociopath" who led a family full of "a knee-jerk anti-Semitism, a knee-jerk racism." "Growing up, it was sort of normal to hear them use the n-word or use anti-Semitic expressions,” she added.

It was Fred Trump who raised the president to have "an unerring instinct for finding people who are weaker than he is," while also somehow being "eminently usable by people who are stronger and savvier than he is," Mary Trump continued. But while Fred Trump was the president's "chief enabler," Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are largely to blame now that he's in the White House, the Post writes. They're just like Trump's "chiefs of staff who went along thinking that they could have some kind of influence, only to find that they didn't," Mary Trump said.

Read more from The Washington Post's interview with Mary Trump here. Kathryn Krawczyk

The Chinese property bubble is now bigger than the U.S. housing bubble that led to the Great Recession

1:05 p.m.
Residential apartments in Shanghai on September 1, 2010
PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The "world's biggest asset bubble" just keeps growing amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A new report in the Journal delves into how a property boom in China has "resumed its relentless upward climb" following COVID-19 lockdowns earlier this year. In fact, according to the report, investors sank more into Chinese real estate last month than ever before. Housing sales in China initially took a dive at the start of 2020.

"The resulting asset bubble, many economists say, now eclipses the one in U.S. housing in the 2000s," the Journal writes.

After all, residential real estate in the U.S. was reportedly seeing about $900 billion a year during the property boom's peak, but in China, investors flooded the housing market with roughly $1.4 trillion over the past 12 months ending in June.

"Because of the pandemic they're actually consuming less, and saving more," Texas A&M University economics professor Gan Li told the Journal. "So they'll actually have more money available to invest. That will create an even larger housing problem." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Brendan Morrow

Dr. Fauci got an InStyle cover

11:55 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: Public-health expert, White House coronavirus task force leader, and … style icon? On Thursday, Fauci joined the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Aniston by gracing the cover of InStyle magazine. Though the "special cover" is only available digitally, Fauci didn't seem out of place, photographed lounging by a pool in his backyard in a button-down shirt and dark glasses above the headline "The Good Doctor."

Fauci has recently faced criticism from some White House insiders, and he told InStyle he'd step down from the task force if he was no longer useful, valued, or wanted. But when he looks at his career as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, "with all due modesty, I think I'm pretty effective. I certainly am energetic. And I think everybody thinks I'm doing more than an outstanding job." Jeva Lange

Unemployment filings remain twice as high as the worst of the Great Recession

10:51 a.m.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits is still significantly higher than during any week in the Great Recession.

The Labor Department on Thursday said that 1.3 million Americans filed first-time jobless claim last week, although the unadjusted number was 1.5 million, CNN reports. Additionally, the Labor Department reported more than 920,000 Americans filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in 47 states.

Factoring in the PUA filings, Economic Policy Institute's Heidi Shierholz notes this was the 17th consecutive week that more than twice as many Americans have filed for unemployment insurance as did during the Great Recession's worst week. Shierholz argues that the 1.3 million claims figure is misleading in part because it ignores the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims.

According to Newsweek, during the Great Recession, the most jobless claims filed in one week was 665,000 in March 2009. Additionally, the record for most unemployment claims for any week prior to the coronavirus pandemic was 695,000 in 1982. Over the course of the past 17 weeks, CNN notes, more than 50 million Americans have filed for unemployment. Brendan Morrow

D.C.-area police roll out 'electronic lasso'

10:23 a.m.
BolaWrap electronic lasso
Courtesy BolaWrap

Police across the country are adding a new weapon to their belts, and civil rights groups aren't thrilled about it.

Police departments in Washington, D.C. and surrounding areas have started training with BolaWrap, an "electronic lasso" that shoots a 25-foot cord that wraps around a suspect's legs or waist. It's framed as non-lethal way to restrain people, but activists say it's just an excuse to avoid using de-escalation tactics that don't involve getting physically involved with people at all.

Lindey Markert, who goes to police departments and trains them on using BolaWrap, tells NBC4 Washington "it's not a pain compliance tool. A lot of other things on our belts — OC spray, a baton and a TASER — rely on pain to stop somebody." Police who've trained with it similarly say they've never been hurt when they're wrapped, though there's a sharp, fishing-hook-like end piece on the cord that can pierce someone's skin.

But Human Rights Watch warns it's dangerous to think of BolaWrap as a "less lethal option" for restraint, as it prioritizes inflicting less pain rather than working on negotiation tactics that use no pain at all. The group also calls out BolaWrap for specifically marketing for its use on people with mental health conditions, which "unfairly stigmatizes people with mental health conditions as dangerous." It goes on to note that electronic control devices like TASERs have been disproportionately used on Black people, and says "it is legitimate to fear that black and brown people will be the targets of more police abuse of new technological weapons, like BolaWrap."

The Los Angeles Police Department and others around the country have also started deploying BolaWrap, and it's safe to say its use will only be scrutinized more as conversations about police use of force grow. Kathryn Krawczyk

Republican National Convention to be scaled back amid Florida's COVID-19 surge

9:18 a.m.
The 2016 Republican National Convention
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida, Republicans are making some adjustments to their August convention.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Thursday announced the Republican Party's convention next month, which is set to take place in Jacksonville, Florida, will be scaled back, The Washington Post reports. According to the report, Republicans will limit admittance for the first three days of the convention to just regular delegates, which is roughly 2,500 people, though this will be expanded to around 6,000 to 7,000 people for the last day when delegates can bring a guest and alternate delegates can come as well.

Additionally, McDaniel said the convention will "utilize a number of indoor and outdoor venues," including the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, and Politico reports that "Republicans expect the president to deliver his acceptance speech outdoors, but those plans have not been finalized." Most of the convention had already been moved to Florida from its original location in North Carolina.

"When we made these changes, we had hoped to be able to plan a traditional convention celebration to which we are all accustomed," McDaniel said. "However, adjustments must be made to comply with state and local health guidelines."

Florida has been shattering records for its number of new COVID-19 cases, and numerous Republicans have said they won't attend the convention due to the pandemic. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) earlier this week recommended that Floridians avoid gatherings of 10 or more people and "areas where large numbers of people congregate." Brendan Morrow

Maryland's GOP governor publishes a scathing indictment of Trump's coronavirus response

8:41 a.m.
Gov. Larry Hogan
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

You can apparently count Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) among the solid majority of Americans who are unimpressed with President Trump's COVID-19 response. In a brutal Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, for example, 62 percent of registered voters said Trump is hurting the effort to fight COVID-19, while 67 percent said they don't trust the information he shares about the disease. Unlike most Americans, though, Hogan has a front-row seat to Trump's response, both as a governor and chairman of the National Governors Association.

Hogan published a detailed, withering critique of Trump's response in an op-ed Thursday in Trump's least-favorite newspaper, The Washington Post. He started with the extraordinary effort he and his Korean-born wife, Yumi Hogan, made to fly 500,000 COVID-19 tests in from South Korea in April, sending them into safe hiding under armed guard because "the federal government had recently seized 3 million N95 masks purchased by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker."

This airlift from Seoul "shouldn't have been necessary," Hogan writes, but "I'd watched as the president downplayed the outbreak's severity and as the White House failed to issue public warnings, draw up a 50-state strategy, or dispatch medical gear or lifesaving ventilators from the national stockpile to American hospitals. Eventually, it was clear that waiting around for the president to run the nation's response was hopeless."

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other federal health experts gave a dire, "unfiltered," and prescient briefing to Americans governors in early February, Hogan writes, and "it was jarring, the huge contrast between the experts' warnings and the president's public dismissals" He detailed things Trump did and said, and more importantly, the things he did not do.

"Governors always do the hard work, make the tough decisions and take the political heat," Hogan writes. "But an undertaking as large as a national testing program required Washington's help. We expected something more than constant heckling from the man who was supposed to be our leader. Trump soon disabused us of that expectation." Read the essay at The Washington Post. Peter Weber

Kanye West to appear on Oklahoma ballot despite possibly quitting the race already

8:13 a.m.
Kanye West
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kanye West's alleged presidential campaign may or may not have already come to an end, but he's now set to actually appear on one state's ballot.

West, who claimed in a tweet earlier this month he was running for president in the 2020 election despite having not yet taken any steps toward doing so, will appear on the ballot in Oklahoma, USA Today reports. His representative paid the $35,000 fee and filed the paperwork required by the Wednesday deadline, according to The Associated Press.

"Kanye West is now qualified as an independent candidate for president of the United States in Oklahoma and will appear on the general election ballot," a Oklahoma State Election Board spokesperson said in a statement, per Fox News.

This is despite the fact that reports emerged this week suggesting West was exiting the race entirely, if he ever actually entered it. In a recent New York magazine report, Steve Kramer, who West had apparently hired to get him on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina, said, "He's out." Entertainment Tonight also quotes a source as saying, "Kanye isn't planning to run in the 2020 election after careful consideration," consideration that apparently wasn't taken prior to his tweet.

Still, West seemingly did recently file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, TMZ reports, although he hasn't yet filed the Statement of Candidacy form that actually "triggers candidacy status under federal campaign finance law," the report notes. Either way, by the time West had tweeted out his supposed plans to run for president, the deadline to appear on the November ballot had passed in multiple states, meaning West's grand plans to run the White House like Wakanda will probably have to wait another four years. Brendan Morrow

