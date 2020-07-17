Kayleigh McEnany's White House briefing book covers 'ABSURD' to 'WINS' and lots of oddities in between

During White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's press briefing Thursday, Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst got a shot of her briefing binder, with alphabetized topics on view ranging from "ABSURD" to "WINS."

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany flips through the topic headings in her binder during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst #Reuters pic.twitter.com/8QFTgBKa06 — Jonathan Ernst (@j_ernst_DC) July 17, 2020

There were the topics you'd expect and hope to find in a White House briefing book, like COVID and MASKS and CDC, but also some more interesting tabs, like GOYA, MARY (Trump, presumably), (Anthony) FAUCI, STATUES, HATE, LIES, OBAMA, and GOLF. She clearly used some of the tabs on Thursday, like HATCH, in response to a question about the appropriateness of Trump's Rose Garden campaign rally:

.@PressSec is asked about Pres. Trump's speech in the Rose Garden: "It's well established that the President and the Vice President are not subject to the Hatch Act... You're real problem was the fact that the president gave a really good, powerful speech from the Rose Garden" pic.twitter.com/M0vew0Do33 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 16, 2020

And then there were some puzzlers. Does KARL refer to ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl? Karl Rove? Karl Marx? And how about HOGAN. Presumably, that tab was for questions about an op-ed from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) slamming President Trump's COVID response. But it could also refer to Hogan Gidley, the White House spokesman who now speaks for the Trump campaign, and maybe didn't speak so well in an interview on CNN Thursday afternoon:

.@brikeilarcnn on coronavirus restrictions: "We can't even go to Canada…Canada won't let us in." Trump campaign's press sec: "…Not sure why you'd want to go to Canada when we live in the greatest country…" Brianna: "…If you want to get away from coronavirus you might." pic.twitter.com/12oguis5Ft — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) July 16, 2020

No, it was Larry Hogan.

Kayleigh McEnany: Larry Hogan has said nice things about Trump, therefore any criticism he's making now is invalid pic.twitter.com/J65k8uKomg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 16, 2020

Make of ABSURD what you will. Peter Weber