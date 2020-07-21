See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
For the 1st time in July, U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in a day

9:28 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

For the first time since June 2, the United States on Tuesday recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day, The Washington Post reports.

Data analyzed by the Post shows that the average number of daily deaths has been going up for most of the month.

President Trump on Tuesday held his first White House coronavirus briefing since April, and in a departure from earlier remarks stating that the virus will soon vanish, he said the pandemic will "probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. Something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is."

Trump, who has been reluctant to wear a mask, encouraged Americans to don face coverings while in public. "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact," he said. "They will have an effect and we need everything we can get."

As of Tuesday, more than 3,874,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the U.S., with at least 139,000 Americans dying of the virus. Catherine Garcia

Trump offers his well wishes to accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell

8:55 p.m.

President Trump on Tuesday said he has not been paying much attention to the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, the associate of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who has been charged with allegedly helping with his sex trafficking of underage girls, but he does "wish her well."

Last month, Trump called himself the president of "law and order" and railed against anti-racism protesters tearing down Confederate statues, but when asked about the Maxwell case during a coronavirus press conference, he took a softer stance. Trump socialized with Maxwell and Epstein in Florida, home of his Mar-a-Lago resort, and a reporter asked him if he believes Maxwell might "turn in powerful men" involved with the trafficking.

"I don't know, I haven't really been following it too much," Trump responded. "I just wish her well, frankly. I have met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is."

Epstein was arrested last July and found dead in his jail cell a month later. Maxwell is now being held in a New York jail, and was denied bail last week. She has denied any wrongdoing. Catherine Garcia

United Airlines loses $1.6 billion in 'most difficult financial quarter' in its history

7:41 p.m.
A closed United Airlines kiosk.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

United Airlines announced on Tuesday that it lost $1.6 billion in its second quarter, an 87 percent drop from a year earlier, due to the coronavirus pandemic limiting travel.

The airline said this was "the most difficult financial quarter in its 94-year history." For the same quarter in 2019, United posted a $1.05 billion profit.

To cut costs, United will fly 35 percent of its normal schedule through September. It is also bracing for mass layoffs, recently saying that unless there is more demand for travel, the company might have to cut half of its domestic workforce. About 6,000 employees have accepted voluntary buyout packages. Catherine Garcia

Trump's Tulsa rally cost $2.2 million

7:00 p.m.
Trump at his rally in Tulsa.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's sparsely attended rally in Tulsa last month cost his campaign more than $2.2 million, according to new federal filings submitted Monday night.

The filings show that in June, the campaign paid more than $2.2 million in event, facility, and audiovisual costs, The New York Times reports. The campaign spent $537,705.44 in facility rental payments to the BOK Center, where the rally was held, and nearly $1 million on "event staging" fees. The campaign's only major public event that month was the Tulsa rally, which drew a crowd of about 6,200 people; beforehand, Trump's former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, boasted that the campaign received one million ticket requests.

These new filings also show that since early 2019, Trump's re-election committee and his shared accounts with the Republican National Committee have spent almost $4 million at Trump-owned properties, the Times reports. One of those shared accounts, the Trump Victory Committee, spent roughly $400,000 on the Trump Hotel Collection in New York, for a donor retreat earlier this year, the Republican National Committee said.

Per federal filings, since the beginning of 2019, the biggest congressional spender at Trump properties is Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.), Vice President Mike Pence's brother. Trump last visited one of his properties on Monday, attending a fundraiser at his Washington, D.C., hotel that brought in $5 million for the Republican National Committee and his campaign. Catherine Garcia

Trump officials, top Republicans split over what to put in coronavirus relief bill: 'What in the hell are we doing?'

5:38 p.m.
President Trump and top officials.
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump really wants a payroll tax cut on the next coronavirus relief bill — but no one else does.

Top Senate Republicans shared their frustrations with Trump's insistence on the tax cut and other measures in a Tuesday closed-door meeting with Trump officials, anonymous participants tell The Washington Post. And even though Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the other officials didn't mention the cut during the meeting, the senators were sure to make their frustrations clear, participants say.

Republican officials and the White House reportedly can't agree on "policy goals, budget parameters, or even deadlines," when it comes to planning the next wave of COVID-19 relief, the Post writes. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) reportedly argued voters wouldn't notice the payroll tax cut in the massive bill, giving it no real electoral value. And when Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) pushed to spend money on what would win votes this fall, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) grew "incensed" at the idea of expanding the bill's price tag, the Post continues — "What in the hell are we doing?" he reportedly asked.

Democrats have even more directly opposed a payroll tax cut, with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) pointing out that it "doesn't help those who aren't on a payroll." That's more than 17 million Americans as of the end of June — and they might also lose the extra $600 per week they've been getting on their unemployment benefits if Congress doesn't renew the boost that expires at the end of July.

When asked if the end of the month deadline was within reach on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) only laughed out a "no." Kathryn Krawczyk

Ohio governor calls for state GOP house speaker to resign following bribery charges

5:25 p.m.

There have been rumors that Ohio's House Speaker Larry Householder was planning a GOP primary challenge against the state's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in 2022. But on Tuesday, DeWine was calling for Householder's resignation after he was arrested amid a major bribery scandal.

Householder was one of five men, including former Ohio Republican Party chair Matthew Borges, who was charged following a $60 million racketeering and bribery investigation Tuesday. Per The Cincinnati Enquirer, which broke the story, prosecutors described the scandal as one of the largest public corruption cases in Ohio history, and the investigation reportedly isn't over yet.

The speaker, who is considered one of the more ambitious politicians in the state, has been accused of creating an enterprise, Generation Now (which was charged in the case as a corporation), to collect money for him and others involved in the conspiracy to advocate for the bailout of nuclear plants, the Enquirer reports. "This was bribery, plain and simple," said U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. "This was a quid pro quo. This was pay to play." Read more at The Cincinnati Enquirer. Tim O'Donnell

Majority of economists say $600 unemployment boost should be extended or increased for rest of the year

4:34 p.m.

Republican lawmakers have cast doubt on extending the $600 per week boost to unemployment insurance during ongoing coronavirus relief bill negotiations, but economists think it should remain at least for the rest of year, a new survey shows.

The FiveThirtyEight survey, conducted in partnership with the Initiative on Global Markets at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, polled 33 economists on whether the federal benefits should continue at the same rate, increase, decrease, or lapse completely for the rest of year. A plurality think it should stay the same, and a majority support keeping it as is or increasing, while only 7 percent back getting rid of the benefits altogether.

Going forward, though, the most popular idea among the surveyed economists was to tie the unemployment insurance rate to key economic indicators, so that the benefit gradually decreases as the economy improves. Read the full results here and check out more analysis of the study at FiveThirtyEight. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

CNN's Brianna Keilar cuts off live interview with 'lying' Trump campaign official

4:26 p.m.

An official from President Trump's campaign was called out live on the air by one CNN anchor for "doing a real disservice" to Americans.

CNN's Brianna Keilar spoke to Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh on Tuesday afternoon in what turned out to be quite a heated conversation. Early on she blasted him for "lying" about the national stockpile and went on to describe the administration's "failure" on COVID-19 testing.

Keilar continued to fact-check Murtaugh throughout the conversation, which went even more off the rails after the topic turned to hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug Trump has pushed as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

"It kills people, Tim," Keilar told Murtaugh.

But as Murtaugh defended hydroxychloroquine and wondered "how dangerous could it possibly be," Keilar grew more frustrated and eventually ended the discussion after telling Murtaugh he's doing "a real disservice to the health of Americans."

"Tim, we are done with this conversation," Keilar said. "I think that you're just really confusing the situation, and it does no service to anyone's health."

Without so much as a commercial break, Keilar immediately turned to an expert on the subject, Dr. James Phillips, to respond to what viewers heard from Murtaugh and to clarify that hydroxychloroquine hasn't been proven to be safe or effective in treating COVID-19 and that it can lead to "serious" illness.

"What was just recently said was irresponsible, and being said for political reasons, and I completely disagree with it," Phillips said. Brendan Morrow

