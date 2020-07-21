For the 1st time in July, U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in a day

For the first time since June 2, the United States on Tuesday recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day, The Washington Post reports.

Data analyzed by the Post shows that the average number of daily deaths has been going up for most of the month.

President Trump on Tuesday held his first White House coronavirus briefing since April, and in a departure from earlier remarks stating that the virus will soon vanish, he said the pandemic will "probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. Something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is."

Trump, who has been reluctant to wear a mask, encouraged Americans to don face coverings while in public. "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact," he said. "They will have an effect and we need everything we can get."

As of Tuesday, more than 3,874,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the U.S., with at least 139,000 Americans dying of the virus. Catherine Garcia