Trump reportedly asked U.S. ambassador if he could get the British Open moved to his Scottish golf resort

July 21, 2020
Robert Wood Johnson IV.
Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

In February 2018, Robert Wood Johnson IV, the U.S. ambassador to Britain, told several colleagues that President Trump asked him to approach the British government about having his Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland host the British Open golf tournament, three people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times.

Johnson was warned by his deputy, Lewis Lukens, that this was a bad — and unethical — idea, the Times reports, but Johnson still brought it up to David Mundell, Scotland's secretary of state. Lukens, a career diplomat who once served as ambassador to Senegal, notified State Department officials about what happened, his colleagues said, and just a few months later, Johnson forced him out of his position.

The Constitution bars federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments, and the Times says that if the tournament had been held at the Trump property, the British or Scottish government would have probably paid for security, which in turn would have benefited Trump monetarily. The Trumps operate 16 golf courses that generate about a third of the family's income, the Times reports. In the property's most recent annual report, Turnberry shows it lost nearly $1 million in 2018.

Johnson is the billionaire heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune and a longtime Republican donor who had no previous diplomatic experience when he became ambassador. Johnson and the White House both declined to comment on the report, while Mundell told the Times it would be "inappropriate" to discuss his dealings with Johnson. In a statement, the British government said Johnson "made no request of Mr. Mundell regarding the British Open or any other sporting event," but did not say whether they discussed Turnberry. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

Trump threatens to veto military spending bill over Confederate base names, putting Senate GOP in a fix

12:53 a.m.
Mitch McConnell and Trump
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump formally threatened to veto a $740 billion military spending bill Tuesday because it requires the Pentagon to rename 10 military bases named after Confederate generals, among other objections. The White House did not mention the Confederacy in the veto threat, but said the version of the bill passed by the House a few hours later, with a veto-proof 295-125 majority, is "part of a sustained effort" to "rewrite history and to displace the enduring legacy of the American Revolution with an ever-shifting standard of conduct."

The effort to rename military bases has bipartisan support — 108 House Republicans voted for the bill — and it's fine with Pentagon leaders. But the Senate has not yet passed its version of the spending bill, which orders the bases renamed within three years, not one year like the House's version. Republican leaders have not yet announced if they will allow votes on a proposal by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to strip the renaming mandate or another from Senate Democrats to shorten the time frame to one year.

Trump also objected to a measure in the House bill that would prevent the president from unilaterally redirect military service members, specifically barring Trump from carrying out his plan to pull 9,500 troops from Germany without proving to Congress it wouldn't harm U.S. national security. A similar proposal in the Senate is sponsored by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and co-sponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-.S.C.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). A third measure in the veto threat would require federal agents deployed in the U.S. to display their branch insignia and give governors or equivalent political leaders in states or territories the power to refuse National Guard deployments for certain operations.

Presidents not infrequently threaten to veto legislation at this stage in the negotiations, The Washington Post reports, though this veto threat stands out because it is at odds with the policy goals of the president's own party. Peter Weber

Researchers are coming closer to developing blood test that can detect early-stage cancer

12:48 a.m.
Blood samples.
Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images

Scientists are continuing to make progress in their quest to develop a blood test able to detect cancer before patients exhibit symptoms.

In a study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications, researchers write that a test called PanSeer is able to catch small pieces of DNA that are released into the bloodstream by tumor cells. This test has the potential to detect five different types of cancers up to four years earlier than diagnostic methods now in use, NBC News reports.

For the study, researchers retroactively analyzed blood samples collected from 605 asymptomatic people — including 191 who were later diagnosed with stomach, liver, lung, esophageal, or colorectal cancer. The team wanted to see if they could spot DNA fragments indicating cancer, and determined that the test could detect cancer in the blood of asymptomatic patients with 95 percent sensitivity, NBC News reports. The goal is to hit 100 percent sensitivity, so there are no false negatives.

The test still needs to go through clinical trials, and doctors won't be able to use it for several more years, but the researchers are hopeful it will be an affordable way for physicians to diagnose patients earlier, especially for cancers that are hard to screen for, like liver cancer. Catherine Garcia

Twitter cracks down on QAnon accounts, banning 7,000

July 21, 2020
A QAnon supporter at a Trump event.
Rick Loomis/Getty Images

Twitter said Tuesday it is cracking down on accounts that spread the QAnon right-wing conspiracy theory, and has removed more than 7,000 such accounts over the last few weeks after they engaged in targeted harassment.

A Twitter spokesperson told NBC News the company will stop recommending accounts and content related to QAnon and will keep QAnon information from appearing in trending topics or search results. It is also taking steps to keep QAnon followers from coordinating harassment campaigns against other people. Twitter said these actions will affect roughly 150,000 accounts.

QAnon began with an anonymous person making the claim, without any evidence, that President Trump is fighting the "deep state," a group of Satan-worshiping elites who are part of an international child sex trafficking ring. People wearing "Q" hats and shirts or carrying signs are often spotted at Trump rallies and events, and several adherents have won Republican Congressional primaries this year. Catherine Garcia

For the 1st time in July, U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in a day

July 21, 2020
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

For the first time since June 2, the United States on Tuesday recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day, The Washington Post reports.

Data analyzed by the Post shows that the average number of daily deaths has been going up for most of the month.

President Trump on Tuesday held his first White House coronavirus briefing since April, and in a departure from earlier remarks stating that the virus will soon vanish, he said the pandemic will "probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. Something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is."

Trump, who has been reluctant to wear a mask, encouraged Americans to don face coverings while in public. "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact," he said. "They will have an effect and we need everything we can get."

As of Tuesday, more than 3,874,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the U.S., with at least 139,000 Americans dying of the virus. Catherine Garcia

Trump offers his well wishes to accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell

July 21, 2020

President Trump on Tuesday said he has not been paying much attention to the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate who has been charged with allegedly helping him traffic underage girls for sex, but he does "wish her well."

Last month, Trump called himself the president of "law and order" and railed against anti-racism protesters tearing down Confederate statues, but when asked about the Maxwell case during a coronavirus press conference, he took a softer stance. Trump socialized with Maxwell and Epstein in Florida, home of his Mar-a-Lago resort, and a reporter asked him if he believes Maxwell might "turn in powerful men" involved with the trafficking.

"I don't know, I haven't really been following it too much," Trump claimed. "I just wish her well, frankly. I have met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is."

Epstein was arrested last July and found dead in his jail cell a month later, in what was ruled a suicide. Maxwell is now being held in a New York jail, and was denied bail last week. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Catherine Garcia

United Airlines loses $1.6 billion in 'most difficult financial quarter' in its history

July 21, 2020
A closed United Airlines kiosk.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

United Airlines announced on Tuesday that it lost $1.6 billion in its second quarter, an 87 percent drop from a year earlier, due to the coronavirus pandemic limiting travel.

The airline said this was "the most difficult financial quarter in its 94-year history." For the same quarter in 2019, United posted a $1.05 billion profit.

To cut costs, United will fly 35 percent of its normal schedule through September. It is also bracing for mass layoffs, recently saying that unless there is more demand for travel, the company might have to cut half of its domestic workforce. About 6,000 employees have accepted voluntary buyout packages. Catherine Garcia

Trump's Tulsa rally cost $2.2 million

July 21, 2020
Trump at his rally in Tulsa.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's sparsely attended rally in Tulsa last month cost his campaign more than $2.2 million, according to new federal filings submitted Monday night.

The filings show that in June, the campaign paid more than $2.2 million in event, facility, and audiovisual costs, The New York Times reports. The campaign spent $537,705.44 in facility rental payments to the BOK Center, where the rally was held, and nearly $1 million on "event staging" fees. The campaign's only major public event that month was the Tulsa rally, which drew a crowd of about 6,200 people; beforehand, Trump's former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, boasted that the campaign received one million ticket requests.

These new filings also show that since early 2019, Trump's re-election committee and his shared accounts with the Republican National Committee have spent almost $4 million at Trump-owned properties, the Times reports. One of those shared accounts, the Trump Victory Committee, spent roughly $400,000 on the Trump Hotel Collection in New York, for a donor retreat earlier this year, the Republican National Committee said.

Per federal filings, since the beginning of 2019, the biggest congressional spender at Trump properties is Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.), Vice President Mike Pence's brother. Trump last visited one of his properties on Monday, attending a fundraiser at his Washington, D.C., hotel that brought in $5 million for the Republican National Committee and his campaign. Catherine Garcia

