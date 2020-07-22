See More Speed Reads
climate crisis
The best case scenario for climate change just got worse

11:22 a.m.
Emissions.
kodda/iStock

A climate change study published Wednesday shows it is "extremely unlikely" that Earth's climate sensitivity could be "low enough to avoid substantial climate change" with continued high emissions.

Climate sensitivity is the measure of how susceptible Earth's climate is to human influence, per the study. In a 1979 report on sensitivity, it was estimated that if the carbon dioxide levels in Earth's atmosphere were to double compared to pre-industrial levels, temperatures could increase between 2.7 to 8.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

Now, scientists have narrowed the range to 4.1 to 8.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the rate of emissions continues, doubled carbon dioxide levels will be reached in roughly 50 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. There is a 95 percent chance that when that happens, it will lead to a warming of more than 3.6 degrees — "the threshold beyond which scientists say the Earth will suffer dangerous effects — disruptive sea level rise, intolerable heat waves, and other extreme weather and permanent damage to ecosystems," reports The Washington Post.

The doubling of carbon dioxide levels can be prevented only if humans enact swift measures. "The primary determinant of future climate is human actions," Kate Marvel, a physicist at NASA's Goddard Institute of Space Studies and Columbia University, told the Post.

But if human activities do push carbon dioxide levels to double, the study shows it would be less likely that the Earth remains below a 3.6 degree increase, and more likely that it exceeds the upper limit of the new range. If the temperatures reach even the middle of the new range, it would be a "five-alarm fire" for the planet, Marvel told the Post.

The study was published in Reviews of Geophysics, and is sponsored by the World Climate Research Program. It was conducted by 25 researchers across the world. Read more at The Washington Post. Taylor Watson

'complicated and painful'
Kim Kardashian asks for 'compassion and empathy' for Kanye West

12:00 p.m.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West is speaking out about Kanye West's struggle with bipolar disorder — and asking for some empathy.

Kardashian West on Wednesday released a statement on Instagram after her husband in recent days sparked growing concern among fans following a bizarre political rally and a series of strange tweets. TMZ previously reported that West, who announced earlier this month his intentions to run for president in 2020 only a few months before the election, is "in the throes of a serious bipolar episode" and that his family is worried.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," Kardashian West wrote on Wednesday. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand."

Kardashian West, who said she felt compelled to speak out due to the "misconceptions" surrounding mental health issues, went on to write that "people who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try." She also called her husband a "brilliant but complicated person" who has to deal with "pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," concluding by asking the media and the public to "give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this."

Kanye West earlier this week had tweeted that "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out," and on Tuesday night, he wrote that he has been "trying to get divorced" and referred to Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong-Un." He has since deleted the tweets. Brendan Morrow

apology?
Ted Yoho denies insulting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but apologizes if his words were 'construed' as offensive

11:16 a.m.

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) on Wednesday addressed his Tuesday confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — after which he was reportedly overheard calling her a "f---ing bitch" — offering a half-apology, half-denial.

Yoho said he never insulted Ocasio-Cortez in such a manner, but apologized for the "misunderstanding" if his words "were construed that way."

He followed up his comments by stating that he "cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my god, my family, and my country," though it wasn't quite clear how that linked to the specific incident with his colleague.

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez, who confirmed Wednesday's report, expressed concern about the exchange with Yoho, claiming hostile incidents like that are "virtually unheard of" on House grounds. But she also didn't seem too fazed. Tim O'Donnell

again
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 a 3rd time

10:45 a.m.
Jair Bolsonaro
Bruna Prado/Getty Images

The president of Brazil has once again tested positive for COVID-19.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday told CNN that his latest COVID-19 test came back positive, with this coming roughly two weeks after he announced that he had contracted the coronavirus. This was Bolsonaro's third COVID-19 test since July 7, according to Reuters.

"The test carried out on the president yesterday, on the 21st, showed a positive result," a statement from the Communications Ministry said, per Reuters. "President Bolsonaro is still in good condition, accompanied by the presidency's medical team."

Last week, Bolsonaro announced his second COVID-19 positive result, saying at the time, "I hope that in the coming days I will do another test and, God willing, everything will be all right to return soon to activity."

Bolsonaro had downplayed the risks of COVID-19 repeatedly and dismissed it as just a "little cold." Earlier this month, he removed his mask while telling reporters he had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Brazilian Press Association to say it would file a lawsuit, blasting his "beyond irresponsible" behavior. Brendan Morrow

international snub
Pompeo tried to shake hands with a bunch of foreign leaders. They all turned him down.

10:27 a.m.

Foreign leaders would like to keep their distance from the U.S. right about now.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday to discuss the building of a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which the U.S. opposes. But despite the testy task at hand, Pompeo tried to be diplomatic and extended his hand to the other foreign ministers at the meeting, The Washington Post's John Hudson observed. Greenland Foreign Minister Steen Lynge, returned his gesture, albeit with a coronavirus-friendly elbow bump.

Images of the exchange between Pompeo and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod provide a bit of a "down low, too slow" vibe.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

The exchange provides just another example of how the rest of the world is viewing the U.S. and its coronavirus outbreak right now. Denmark has only seen 13,500 cases of coronavirus and 611 deaths as of Wednesday, compared to the U.S.'s nearly 4 million cases and 145,000 deaths. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 poll watch
Undecided voters are leaning toward Joe Biden, poll shows

9:48 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Back in 2016, Reuters/Ipsos polling found that, in the months leading up to the general election, President Trump and his Democratic competitor Hillary Clinton garnered an equal amount of support among third party or undecided voters. Eventually, a majority of those voters backed Trump when they went to the booth. But a new Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests that he'll have a tough time repeating that against former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020.

A majority of undecided or third party voters — 61 percent — responded that they would support the presumptive Democratic nominee if they had to choose. And 70 percent of those said they disapprove of Trump's performance in the Oval Office so far, and they don't have much hope that he can turn things around.

Based on the numbers, that pessimism seems tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the undecided group, about 80 percent are concerned about the spread of the virus, and a plurality of respondents said electing a candidate with a "robust plan" to help the U.S. recover from the pandemic was the driving factor in deciding their vote.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll gathered responses from 4,430 American adults, including 3,744 registered voters. The margin of error was 2 percentage points overall and 5 percentage points among undecided or third party voters. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
U.S. orders 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Pfizer and BioNTech

9:38 a.m.
Pfizer
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech have announced a nearly $2 billion agreement with the U.S. government for doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the agreement the companies detailed on Wednesday, the U.S. will get 100 million doses of a COVID-19 candidate after it's manufactured if it receives approval or authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The U.S. will pay $1.95 billion for doses of the potential vaccine for Americans to receive for free and "also can acquire up to an additional 500 million doses," the announcement said.

"Depending on success in clinical trials, today's agreement will enable the delivery of approximately 100 million doses of this vaccine to the American people," U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said in a statement.

Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, recently expressed confidence in the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate, saying in an interview with Time it's "feasible" for it to potentially receive FDA approval in October "if we are lucky." On Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech said that depending on how studies of the vaccine go, they aim to "be ready to seek Emergency Use Authorization or some form of regulatory approval as early as October 2020." If that goes forward, they'll look to manufacture up to 100 million doses globally by the end of the year and "potentially more than 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021." Brendan Morrow

gaetzgate
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz spent taxpayer money on a personal TV studio

9:37 a.m.
Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

For once, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) probably doesn't want anyone paying attention to him.

Gaetz, a vocal conservative and supporter of President Trump, appears to have violated House ethics rules with spending throughout his four years in office, a Politico investigation has found. That includes installing a TV studio in his father's home and hiring a speechwriter who'd been ousted from the Trump administration, Gaetz's office confirmed.

Over the past year, Gaetz spent $28,000 in taxpayer money to an LLC company connected to Darren Beattie, a former White House aide who lost his job after appearing at a convention where white nationalists are known to speak, Gaetz's office told Politico. Gaetz announced his hiring of Beattie as a special adviser for speechwriting in April 2019, but never added him to an official payroll. Individual House members are barred from spending taxpayer money on the outside hiring of speechwriters, consultants, and communications advisers.

Gaetz's office also acknowledged taxpayer money is used to rent a TV camera the congressmember keeps in his father's home and uses for TV appearances. A private company built him a studio as well, and takes a fee every time he appears on the air, Gaetz's office told Politico. Gaetz's office said the congressmember isn't involved in the rental costs, which don't appear on his official spending records, per Politico.

Regarding Beattie's hiring, Gaetz's office said his "contractual arrangement was approved by the necessary House authorities." But "a second review by the Finance Office determined that the services could not be contracted for in exactly that fashion," so they are working to correct the "glorified clerical error," Gaetz's chief of staff said. Kathryn Krawczyk

