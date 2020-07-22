The best case scenario for climate change just got worse

-
The best case scenario for climate change just got worse11:22 a.m.
Kim Kardashian asks for 'compassion and empathy' for Kanye West12:00 p.m.
Ted Yoho denies insulting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but apologizes if his words were 'construed' as offensive11:16 a.m.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 a 3rd time10:45 a.m.
Pompeo tried to shake hands with a bunch of foreign leaders. They all turned him down.10:27 a.m.
Undecided voters are leaning toward Joe Biden, poll shows9:48 a.m.
U.S. orders 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Pfizer and BioNTech9:38 a.m.
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz spent taxpayer money on a personal TV studio9:37 a.m.
