Dave Grohl rips Trump, DeVos on reopening schools: 'Teachers want to teach, not die'

4:01 p.m.
Dave Grohl
John Shearer/Getty Images

Dave Grohl thinks the Trump administration's push to reopen schools sure smells like something, but it's not teen spirit.

The rock star this week released an essay in The Atlantic, as well as a "Dave's True Stories" audio episode, praising teachers and ripping President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos while cautioning against reopening schools too soon during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As much as Donald Trump's conductor-less orchestra would love to see the country prematurely open schools in the name of rosy optics (ask a science teacher what they think about White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's comment that 'science should not stand in the way'), it would be foolish to do so at the expense of our children, teachers, and schools," Grohl says.

Grohl, whose mother is a retired teacher, reflected on the "whole new set of dilemmas" teachers are facing amid the "ever more politicized" debate about reopening schools, writing, "Most schools already struggle from a lack of resources; how could they possibly afford the mountain of safety measures that will need to be in place?"

The Foo Fighters founder also says that teachers "deserve" a proper plan, calling out the "indecisive and conflicting sectors of failed leadership" in the United States and especially DeVos, asking how she can tell teachers "how to teach, without her ever having sat at the head of a class." Grohl concludes that "teachers want to teach, not die, and we should support and protect them like the national treasures that they are."

Check out Grohl's impassioned defense of teachers here. Brendan Morrow

New Texas poll hints at 'massive suburban defection' from Trump

4:06 p.m.

Several polls have shown that former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is building a lead among suburban voters across the United States. While it may seem unlikely that will be the case in Texas, a new Quinnipiac University poll does provide some evidence that President Trump's suburban support is dwindling there.

The poll, released Wednesday, still shows Trump leading his likely challenger among white voters with a college degree, 49 percent to 42. But The Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman noted that Trump's support among the same demographic was much higher in 2016 when he ran against Hillary Clinton, suggesting a "massive suburban defection" is on the horizon for the incumbent.

Overall, the poll is another indicator that Texas could be a close contest in November.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 880 self-identified registered voters in Texas between July 16-20. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

Republicans still divided over unemployment boost extension

3:48 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Extending a pandemic unemployment boost is seemingly in consideration for Senate Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) indicated his party wouldn't back extending the $600/week bonus by leaving it out of his preview of the next COVID-19 stimulus bill on Tuesday. But after some discussions, senators say a boost is back on the table — albeit one much, much smaller than the boost set to expire at the end of July.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 ranking GOP senator, told NBC News on Wednesday that Republicans are considering a short-term extension of the unemployment benefits going to millions of Americans out of work. "Discussions come down to both the duration and at what price point," he said. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) similarly indicated "we can't allow there to be a cliff in unemployment insurance," even if the Senate fails to arrange the next relief bill by the time the current CARES Act expires.

Republicans are discussing an additional $400/month on top of regular unemployment benefits, to be extended through December, sources tell CNBC. Democrats meanwhile want to extend the $600/week benefit through the end of the year, and included it in their $3.5 trillion version of the stimulus bill. Economists agree the the $600 sum should either continue through the year or even increase, according to a FiveThirtyEight survey. Kathryn Krawczyk

Mookie Betts is reportedly about to sign a 13-year, $380 million contract to stay with the Dodgers

2:37 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans can almost breathe a sigh of relief.

The team is reportedly on the verge of locking up their newly-acquired star outfielder Mookie Betts with a 13-year, $380 million dollar deal. If the numbers hold as reported, only the extension Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels last year would top Betts' deal in overall value historically.

It's a lot of money, but Betts is considered one of the best players in the game — many analysts would argue only Trout is superior — and they gave up some good young players to pry him from the Boston Red Sox this offseason.

At the time, the risk seemed worth it, even if Betts left as a free agent this winter. The Dodgers were already one of the best teams in the league and Betts, barring injury, seemed as good a bet as anyone to help them get over the hump and win their first World Series since 1988. But after the coronavirus pandemic postponed the start of what will ultimately be just a 60-game, likely unpredictable season, there was perhaps a greater sense of urgency to keep Betts in Los Angeles long-term, although there's little doubt the team wanted to get something done either way.

The 27-year-old Betts will now get a chance to play alongside other young stars like Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler during his prime years, and the Dodgers seemingly have a strong chance to remain competitive for quite some time. Read more about the deal, which reportedly could be finalized as soon as Wednesday, at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

D.C. makes masks mandatory even when going outside alone

2:35 p.m.
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) are taking big steps to combat coronavirus surges in their municipalities.

Bowser announced Wednesday that everyone in D.C. would have to wear masks when going outside. "You don't know if you're going to be able to maintain social distance," Bowser said, explaining why the order applies even to those who aren't around other people. D.C. police will able to fine people who aren't following the order, though Bowser said she doesn't expect them to actually issue many fines. The city has, like much of the rest of the country, seen case counts surge, from around 30 per day a few weeks ago to over 100 on Tuesday.

DeWine made a similar order Wednesday afternoon, though while Bowser's order applies to everyone over the age of 3, DeWine's applies to those 10 and up. People with medical exemptions, a disability, or who are communicating with someone with a disability are also exempt from wearing masks. The state's daily case counts have been growing over the past few weeks, from around 400 per day in early June to more than 1,000 each day this week.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) made a more national plea for face masking on Wednesday with an op-ed in The Washington Post. While Whitmer hasn't ordered a blanket mask mandate, she did order businesses to deny entry to anyone not wearing a face covering. Whitmer noted Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) did something similar, as did several of the country's largest store chains, and said "the president should follow their lead and issue a federal mandate that requires masks in businesses across the country." Kathryn Krawczyk

Hulu is developing a Hillary Clinton alternate history show

2:10 p.m.
Hillary Clinton
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Hulu

More Hillary Clinton content may be headed to Hulu.

A new scripted series based on Curtis Sittenfeld's novel Rodham, which depicts an alternate history in which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton never married former President Bill Clinton, is in development at Hulu, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on Wednesday.

Sarah Treem, who co-created Showtime's The Affair, is reportedly on board to write and produce the adaptation, and The Handmaid's Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield will produce as well, writes Variety. For those keeping track at home, this would be the streamer's second time releasing a project about Clinton after Hillary, the four-part documentary series that premiered earlier this year and has apparently now kickstarted a full-blown Hillary Cinematic Universe at Hulu.

Still, the Reporter notes that Rodham is for now only in the development stage and hasn't actually received a full series order quite yet, leaving open the possibility that viewers will end up having to imagine their own alternate history where the show actually happens at all. Brendan Morrow

Tropical storm Gonzolo is the earliest 'G' storm on record — and it's about to become a hurricane

1:32 p.m.
Tropical Storm Gonzolo.
National Hurricane Center

A record-breaking storm is set to skim the top of South America in the next few days.

Tropical storm Gonzolo is gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean as it moves toward the Caribbean, and is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday. Gonzolo's name indicates it's the seventh storm of the 2020 season, and it's the earliest the National Hurricane Center has reached a "G" name in its recorded history.

Gonzolo isn't expected to be much of a threat to the islands in the Caribbean, many of which faced devastation in 2017's Hurricane Maria. After it becomes a hurricane, Gonzolo will likely calm back down to a tropical storm, the NHC predicts.

Still, it's an incredibly early arrival for a G-named storm. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the average date of formation of the seventh storm in a season is usually Sept. 16 — hurricane season doesn't usually begin until late summer. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed July 24, 2005. Hurricane Katrina formed and brought devastation to New Orleans a month later. Still, in 2005 there were already three hurricanes, two of them major, by July 21, tweeted meteorologist Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University. Kathryn Krawczyk

Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz may have just provided a glimpse into potential 2024 GOP primaries

1:20 p.m.
Ted Cruz.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) presented very different views on how the Republican Party should handle debt going forward during a private lunch, which The Washington Posts suggests may have been a brief preview of the 2024 GOP primary.

Cruz warned his colleagues against spending too much on the next round of coronavirus relief funding, claiming voters could rebel in November if the national debt keeps rising, the Post reports. "What in the hell are we doing?," he reportedly asked.

But Cotton reportedly took the opposite stance, arguing the party needs to rack up debt if it wants to retain power. He reportedly made the case that spending big now would save money in the long run, because if Republican voters turn on the party for not protecting them during the economic crisis, Democrats will win back the Senate and spend more over a longer period of time.

While this particular battle might look different by 2024, the Post notes that both Cruz and Cotton have aspirations of succeeding President Trump as the next Republican president and ideological squabbles like this will likely increase over the next couple of years between prominent members of the party. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

