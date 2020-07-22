-
Dave Grohl rips Trump, DeVos on reopening schools: 'Teachers want to teach, not die'4:01 p.m.
New Texas poll hints at 'massive suburban defection' from Trump4:06 p.m.
Republicans still divided over unemployment boost extension3:48 p.m.
Mookie Betts is reportedly about to sign a 13-year, $380 million contract to stay with the Dodgers2:37 p.m.
D.C. makes masks mandatory even when going outside alone2:35 p.m.
Hulu is developing a Hillary Clinton alternate history show2:10 p.m.
Tropical storm Gonzolo is the earliest 'G' storm on record — and it's about to become a hurricane1:32 p.m.
Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz may have just provided a glimpse into potential 2024 GOP primaries1:20 p.m.
Mookie Betts is reportedly about to sign a 13-year, $380 million contract to stay with the Dodgers
Tropical storm Gonzolo is the earliest 'G' storm on record — and it's about to become a hurricane
