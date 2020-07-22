See More Speed Reads
White House closes executive office cafeteria after worker tests positive for COVID-19

July 22, 2020
The Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images

A cafeteria in the White House complex was closed this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, three Trump administration officials told NBC News on Wednesday.

The cafeteria is in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and run by a government contractor. Located next to the West Wing and home of the vice president's office, a majority of White House staffers work out of the building, including members of the National Security Council and the coronavirus task force.

The Eisenhower Executive Office Building is maintained by the General Services Administration, and a spokesperson told NBC News that "all proper protocols were in place by the vendor including masks, gloves, plastic shielding at check out, and no dine-in service. The White House Medical Unit has done contact tracing and determined that the risk of retransmission is low." The GSA did not say how long the cafeteria will remain closed, but administration officials told NBC News it might not reopen for another two weeks. Catherine Garcia

Trump says if asked, he will take a coronavirus vaccine first

12:21 a.m.

President Trump on Wednesday said if he is one of the first people to receive a coronavirus vaccine, he will either be looked at as being "so selfish" or "very brave."

Speaking to Fox News medical contributor Marc Siegel, Trump said if he isn't at the front of the line to get the vaccine, people will take that as a sign that he "doesn't believe in the program." If he is vaccinated early, though, it could also be a problem. "If I'm the first one, they'll say, 'He's so selfish, he wanted to get the vaccine first,'" Trump said. "Then other people would say, 'Hey, that's a very brave thing to do.'"

Still, Trump said he will go along with whatever members of the coronavirus task force suggest, telling Siegel that "if they wanted me to and thought it was right, I'd take it first or I'd take it last." His comments aired after Pfizer and BioNTech announced Wednesday morning that they reached a $1.95 billion agreement with the U.S. government for 100 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Catherine Garcia

Civil rights leader Charles Evers dies at 97

July 22, 2020
Charles Evers.
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Civil rights leader Charles Evers died of natural causes Wednesday in Brandon, Mississippi. He was 97.

The older brother of Medgar Evers, Charles Evers made history in 1969, when he was elected mayor of Fayette, Mississippi, becoming the first Black mayor in the state since Reconstruction. After his brother's assassination in 1963, Evers took over for him as state field secretary for the Mississippi NAACP.

Born on Sept. 11, 1922, in Decatur, Mississippi, Evers served in the Army during World War II, and throughout his life hosted radio shows. He also spent time as a concert promoter for B.B. King and was involved in the bootleg liquor business. In the 1960s and 70s, Evers ran unsuccessfully for several political offices, including governor of Mississippi. Catherine Garcia

Derek Chauvin charged with felony tax fraud

July 22, 2020
Derek Chauvin.
Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, is now also facing felony tax fraud charges.

On Wednesday, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput announced that Derek Chauvin and his estranged wife, Kellie Chauvin, have been accused of fraudulently filing tax returns from 2014 to 2019 and not filing individual income tax returns on time from 2016 to 2019.

The criminal complaint states that the Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Oakdale Police Department began investigating the Chauvins last month, and found that they underreported and underpaid taxes on income and did not pay proper sales tax on a car they purchased. "When you fail to fulfill the basic obligation to file and pay taxes, you are taking money from the pockets of citizens of Minnesota," Orput said.

On May 25, Chauvin was filmed with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, as Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe. Floyd's death sparked massive anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests around the world, and Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Just days after Floyd's death, Kellie Chauvin filed for divorce, which is still pending. Catherine Garcia

City investigator inspects Trump's D.C. hotel after president, guests spotted not wearing masks

July 22, 2020

After President Trump was filmed not wearing a mask while at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., an inspector with the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration paid the property a visit on Wednesday to check for compliance with city rules.


View this post on Instagram

Well this was cool.

A post shared by Madison Cawthorn (@madisoncawthorn) on

To slow down the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered in the spring that people wear face coverings while in D.C. hotel lobbies and common areas. On Monday, Trump went to his hotel for a GOP fundraiser, and video later posted online showed him, as well as several other people in the lobby, not wearing masks.

D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration inspectors can only issue a fine or warning if they witness violations in person, and during Wednesday's investigation, the inspector saw that all hotel staffers and visitors were wearing face coverings, The Washington Post reports.

A spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee told the Post that before the fundraiser, guests had to be tested for coronavirus, answer wellness questionnaires, and have their temperatures taken. Before making his maskless appearance, Trump tweeted a photo showing him with a face covering and declared that "many people say it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance." Catherine Garcia

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

July 22, 2020
A statue of Alexander Hamilton Stephens in the U.S. Capitol.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House voted 305 to 113 on Wednesday evening to remove statues of Confederate figures from the Capitol, with bill co-sponsor Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) saying it is "past time that we end the glorification of men who committed treason against the United States in a concerted effort to keep African Americans in chains."

The vote comes after weeks of anti-racism protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May. The legislation mandates the removal of "all statues of individuals who voluntarily served" the Confederacy, specifically those of John C. Calhoun of South Carolina; John C. Breckinridge of Kentucky; Charles Brantley Aycock of North Carolina; and James Paul Clarke of Arkansas.

Under the bill, a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, who delivered the majority opinion in the Dred Scott v. Sandford case, would also be replaced with a bust of Thurgood Marshall, the Supreme Court's first Black justice. Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Wednesday said once taken down, the statues and bust should be placed in a museum.

It's unlikely the bill will make it to the Senate for a vote, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called the measure "clearly a bridge too far" and an attempt to "airbrush the Capitol," The New York Times reports. Catherine Garcia

California surpasses New York for most COVID-19 cases in U.S.

July 22, 2020
A sign reminds people in Northern California to social distance.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

As of Wednesday morning, California has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections of any state, with more than 409,000 cases reported.

New York, which experienced a high number of infections and deaths in the spring during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, had been the state with the highest number of cases. Now, California has about 1,100 more COVID-19 cases than New York.

With almost 40 million residents — more than double the population of New York — California is the most populous state. It is still far behind New York when it comes to coronavirus fatalities; New York has reported more than 25,000 COVID-19 deaths, three times as many as California, the Los Angeles Times reports.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) imposed a stay-at-home order in mid-March, but after the state began reopening again in June, the number of cases started surging; in response, Newsom ordered that all Californians wear face masks in public and tightened restrictions again on bars, restaurants, and hair and nail salons. On Wednesday afternoon, Newsom announced a record 12,807 new coronavirus infections had been reported in the state over the last 24 hours. "It's just another reminder ... of the magnitude of impact that this virus continues to have," he said. Catherine Garcia

Joe Biden claims Trump is the first racist president. Critics point out other presidents owned slaves.

July 22, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Wednesday called his likely opponent, President Trump, the first racist president in the history of United States. It appears to be the first time he's explicitly described Trump as a racist.

The comment occurred during a virtual town hall meeting as Biden was addressing Trump's propensity to blame China for the coronavirus pandemic and call the pathogen the "China virus." Biden said that "we've had racists" who have tried to get elected president before, but Trump "is the first one that has."

Critics were quick to dispute the comments, though not in defense of the president. Instead, several observers argued many other American presidents deserve the label. Tim O'Donnell

