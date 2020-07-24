See More Speed Reads
the truth is out there?
Twitter goes full Fox Mulder after wild New York Times report on Pentagon UFO program

12:16 p.m.

What better way to end the week than by firing up the X-Files theme and reading through a wild report on UFOs in the paper of record?

The New York Times published a new report on the Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, a program "to investigate unidentified flying objects," which is primarily focused on whether other countries are using aviation technology that could pose a threat to the U.S. but that retired officials also hope "will seek evidence of vehicles from other worlds." Some of its findings are reportedly to be publicly disclosed, per a Senate committee report.

The Times describes how some former officials, including the previous director of the program, are "convinced that objects of undetermined origin have crashed on earth with materials retrieved for study," and former Senator Harry Reid told the paper, "after looking into this, I came to the conclusion that there were reports — some were substantive, some not so substantive — that there were actual materials that the government and the private sector had in their possession."

It gets even weirder, as the Times also quotes astrophysicist Eric Davis, who worked as a consultant for the program, saying that when it comes to some of the materials, "we couldn't make it ourselves." Davis even said that he briefed the Defense Department in March regarding retrievals from "off-world vehicles not made on this earth," one of those phrases that sure makes you do a double take.

Needless to say, Twitter was quick to have a mild freak-out over the article while simultaneously welcoming our new alien overlords.

For those who thought 2020 was done completely melting our brains, well, have a look at the full report at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Dogs might be able to sniff out coronavirus cases before they're diagnosed

1:12 p.m.
A dog is trained to sniff out coronavirus.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Dogs have sniffed out bombs, drugs, cancer, and now possibly coronavirus.

Countries around the world have been training dogs to see if they can associate COVID-19 with a certain smell and point out the disease even if someone hasn't tested positive for it. And in Germany, pups are showing promising results with minimal training, Bloomberg reports.

Eight dogs from Germany's armed forces spent just a week training to identify the smell of COVID-19 in a person's saliva in a study for the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover. They then were tasked with smelling the saliva of more than 1,000 sick and healthy people, and identified those with coronavirus infections 94 percent of the time. "We think that this works because the metabolic processes in the body of a diseased patient are completely changed," and dogs can smell the difference, Hannover professor Maren von Koeckritz-Blickwede explained.

Dogs in France similarly had a 95 percent success rate when smelling sweat samples for COVID-19. And in Chile, police dogs are being trained to potentially sniff out coronavirus on people. All these efforts are happening with the hopes that they can be deployed in large crowds and track down infected people before they spread the virus too far. Kathryn Krawczyk

the disarray continues
Republicans face unemployment renewal 'time crunch of their own making'

11:52 a.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Republicans have wrapped a week of coronavirus relief bill discussions seemingly no closer to an agreement.

The GOP has spent the week discussing the next CARES Act and the unemployment boost that expires at the end of the month, but haven't yet agreed with a party-wide approach to replace it. As Bloomberg's Steven Dennis writes, it's "a time crunch of their own making" that Democrats have had no problem calling out.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), usually careful to strategically time moves within the congressional calendar, announced Tuesday what appeared to be the party's unified agreement on what it wanted in the next coronavirus relief bill. It included another round of $1,200 stimulus payments, and no mention of the $600/week unemployment boost Americans had gotten since early in the pandemic. But a meeting of Senate GOP leaders and Trump administration officials signaled there wasn't much agreement between the Senate and Trump, or between the senators themselves. The disconnect is making McConnell's discussion delay look like "a significant miscalculation," Dennis writes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized the Republicans' infighting on Friday. "We had expected to be working throughout this weekend to find common ground on the next COVID response package," they said. "It is simply unacceptable that Republicans have had this entire time to reach consensus among themselves and continue to flail." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Mel Gibson was hospitalized with COVID-19 for a week in April

10:28 a.m.
Mel Gibson
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We didn't hear about it at the time, but Mel Gibson evidently spent a week in the hospital with COVID-19.

A representative for the 64-year-old actor and director revealed as much this week, saying he was hospitalized with the coronavirus in April, according to Deadline and The New York Times.

"He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital," Gibson's representative told the Daily Telegraph Australia, per Deadline. "He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies."

Gibson is among a number of major Hollywood stars who has tested positive for COVID-19 amid the coronavirus pandemic; Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and more previously recovered from cases. Gibson has not spoken publicly about his reported experience with the coronavirus. Brendan Morrow

flight risk
FAA warns engines could fail on Boeing 737s sitting in storage during pandemic

10:15 a.m.
Boeing jets.
JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued another blow to Boeing's reputation.

On Friday, the FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive to airlines that fly any Boeing 737 planes, warning that the engines of jets that have been in storage longer than a week could suddenly fail. The agency is demanding those airlines immediately inspect any planes that have recently been in storage to prevent any "forced off-airport landings," its directive said.

"Four recent reports of single-engine shutdowns" due to check valves corroding and "being stuck open" prompted the FAA to issue its directive. "Corrosion of these valves on both engines could result in a dual-engine power loss without the ability to restart," leading to a "forced off-airport landing." Any airplanes that have been in storage for a week or more — which is a good amount because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and haven't been flown more than 10 times since their storage will have to immediately be inspected.

It's been a rough past year for Boeing after two crashes of its 737 MAX planes led to the grounding of the entire model and revealed an error in the jet's autopilot function. Further issues suggest the plane won't fly again before October. Kathryn Krawczyk

'very serious'
Dr. Birx says 'we have to change our behavior now' as U.S. faces 'essentially three New Yorks'

9:27 a.m.

The White House's coronavirus task force coordinator is imploring Americans to change their behavior "now."

Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator of President Trump's coronavirus task force, spoke to Today on Friday as new COVID-19 cases have continued to climb in the U.S. and especially in Texas, California, and Florida.

"I just want to make it clear to the American public: what we have right now are essentially three New Yorks with these three major states," Birx said. "And so we're really having to respond as an American people, and that's why you hear us calling for masks and increased social distancing to really stop the spread of this epidemic."

New York was for a time the hardest-hit state in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic; its daily number of new COVID-19 cases has since fallen. California earlier this week surpassed New York as the state with the most reported coronavirus cases total, though its population is much larger, and New York has still reported more COVID-19 deaths. Texas and Florida have also faced surging COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Birx described the nation's COVID-19 outbreak as "very serious," and speaking on Trump's recent decision to cancel the Florida portion of the Republican National Convention, she said this is an example of the kind of steps that are needed as the virus continues to spread.

"This is a signal to the American people: we have to change our behavior now before this virus completely moves back up through the north," she said. "We can do that, and we can do that as an American people." Brendan Morrow

See you in court
Harry and Meghan sue over paparazzi photos of Archie: 'They are harassment'

8:15 a.m.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England.
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to fight for their privacy in court.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed a lawsuit over photos of their 14-month-old son, Archie, alleging paparazzi used drones and telephoto lenses to photograph him in their backyard in Los Angeles, The New York Times reports. The invasion of privacy lawsuit doesn't name the defendants, as Harry and Meghan don't know the identities of the photographers.

"The photos at issue are not news," the lawsuit says. "They are not in the public interest. They are harassment."

The lawsuit criticizes tabloids' "relentless and quite frankly shocking" actions and says that The Daily Mail revealed where they were staying in Los Angeles and in Canada, the Times reports. Harry and Meghan's lawyer said in a statement that they're "filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions," per CNN.

This comes after Meghan Markle, who along with Prince Harry stepped back from the royal family earlier this year, previously filed a lawsuit against a British tabloid that published parts of a private letter she wrote to her father. In January, Harry and Meghan also warned about possible legal action against paparazzi, with their lawyers saying in a letter that "there are serious safety concerns about how the paparazzi are driving and the risk to life they pose." Brendan Morrow

Edit

Virginia high school named for Robert E. Lee to be renamed in honor of Rep. John Lewis

1:55 a.m.
John Lewis.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Robert E. Lee High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, has a new name: John R. Lewis High School.

In late June, the Fairfax County School Board voted to change the school's name so it was no longer honoring the Confederate general. The board spent the last several weeks trying to come up with a new name, and decided to pay tribute to Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), following his death last Friday at the age of 80 from cancer. Lewis spoke at the March on Washington in 1963, and survived a beating by Alabama state troopers as he led a Selma to Montgomery protest march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

"Rep. Lewis was a champion of the civil rights movement, and our board strongly believes this is an appropriate tribute to an individual who is a true American hero," Fairfax County School Board Chair Ricardy Anderson said in a statement Thursday. "We will also honor his life's work by continuing to promote equity, justice, tolerance, and service in the work that we do."

During the recent anti-racism protests that swept the country, there were renewed calls for Confederate statues and monuments to be removed and for schools named after Confederate figures to be renamed. Tamara Derenak Kaufax, a Fairfax County School Board member, said in a statement Confederate values "do not align with our community," and she believes Lewis' "extraordinary life and advocacy for racial justice will serve as an inspiration to our students and community for generations to come." Catherine Garcia

